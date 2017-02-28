Pets of the Week: March 1, 2017

Shy Sofie quickly warms up to love
Young Sofie was found as a stray and is at Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control, 111 W. Hunting Park Ave. Her tag number is A34668366.
Sofie is feeling a bit shy, but opens up and is a very sweet lady. She likes to give gentle kisses once she feels a bit more comfortable. She’ll continue to blossom once outside of the loud and scary shelter environment. Adoption hours are weekdays from 1 to 8 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ••
Freya ready to enjoy forever home
Freya is a sweet and sassy young lady who was rescued from the streets, hungry and pregnant. She is in the care of Northeast Animal Rescue.
Once she was comfortable in foster care, she decided the street life was no longer for her. She would be better as an only pet, and without kids. Freya, 4, is spayed and current on vaccinations, and has tested negative for FIV and leukemia.
For more information or to fill out an application, visit nar.rescuegroups.org ••
