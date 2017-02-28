Pets of the Week: March 1, 2017

Shy Sofie quickly warms up to love

Young Sofie was found as a stray and is at Phil­adelphia’s An­im­al Care and Con­trol, 111 W. Hunt­ing Park Ave. Her tag num­ber is A34668366.

Sofie is feel­ing a bit shy, but opens up and is a very sweet lady. She likes to give gentle kisses once she feels a bit more com­fort­able. She’ll con­tin­ue to blos­som once out­side of the loud and scary shel­ter en­vir­on­ment. Ad­op­tion hours are week­days from 1 to 8 p.m. and week­ends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ••

Freya ready to en­joy forever home

Freya is a sweet and sassy young lady who was res­cued from the streets, hungry and preg­nant. She is in the care of North­east An­im­al Res­cue.

Once she was com­fort­able in foster care, she de­cided the street life was no longer for her. She would be bet­ter as an only pet, and without kids. Freya, 4, is spayed and cur­rent on vac­cin­a­tions, and has tested neg­at­ive for FIV and leuk­emia.

For more in­form­a­tion or to fill out an ap­plic­a­tion, vis­it nar.res­cuegroups.org ••

