OLC earns grant for participating in kiss-a-pig fundraiser

Puck­er up: Randi Marm­er, as­sist­ant vice pres­id­ent of pub­lic re­la­tions, Tru­Mark Fin­an­cial, presents a check for $5,300 to rep­res­ent­at­ives from Our Lady of Cal­vary School, for the school’s par­ti­cip­a­tion in the cred­it uni­on’s an­nu­al Kiss-A-Pig Fin­an­cial Lit­er­acy Fun­draiser. Pic­tured are (from left) the Rev. John Babowitch, pas­tor of Our Lady of Cal­vary Church, sci­ence teach­er Pa­tri­cia Tor­pey, Sis­ter Mil­dred Chesnav­age, prin­cip­al of Our Lady of Cal­vary School, and Randi Marm­er.

