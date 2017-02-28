OLC earns grant for participating in kiss-a-pig fundraiser

Pucker up: Randi Marmer, assistant vice president of public relations, TruMark Financial, presents a check for $5,300 to representatives from Our Lady of Calvary School, for the school’s participation in the credit union’s annual Kiss-A-Pig Financial Literacy Fundraiser. Pictured are (from left) the Rev. John Babowitch, pastor of Our Lady of Calvary Church, science teacher Patricia Torpey, Sister Mildred Chesnavage, principal of Our Lady of Calvary School, and Randi Marmer.
You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.