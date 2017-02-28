A mission of recovery

A newly formed sup­port group of­fers loc­al vet­er­ans an out­let to dis­cuss their struggles and com­fort each an­oth­er.

The glob­al psy­chi­at­ric com­munity first defined post-trau­mat­ic stress dis­order in the late 1970s, but the prac­tic­al con­di­tion has a much longer his­tory with­in the con­text of mil­it­ary com­bat.

In the fifth cen­tury B.C., Greek dram­at­ist Sophocles wrote the tragedy of Ajax, a myth­o­lo­gic­al hero who slayed 28 en­emies dur­ing the dec­ade-long Tro­jan War only to re­turn home des­pond­ent. In a bout of rage, he slaughtered a flock of sheep. When he came to his senses and real­ized what he had done, he com­mit­ted sui­cide rather than live in shame.

“He had a lot of loss and nev­er really dealt with what was troub­ling him. He ended up hurt­ing oth­er people and tak­ing his own life,” said Tim Wynn, a former Mar­ine and Ir­aq War vet­er­an from May­fair.

That’s why Ajax was the ideal sym­bol for a newly formed vet­er­ans sup­port group that meets weekly at Aria-Jef­fer­son Health’s Tor­res­dale cam­pus. Wynn is one of the fa­cil­it­at­ors of Heal­ing Ajax, a pro­gram of the East Ger­man­town-based non­profit Re­sources for Hu­man De­vel­op­ment.

Eight vets, mostly com­bat vets from Ir­aq or Afgh­anistan, gathered in a con­fer­ence room at the hos­pit­al on Feb. 20. They met for about 90 minutes, but they didn’t share old war stor­ies. They didn’t talk about what they had done over­seas or what wrongs they may have com­mit­ted upon their re­turn. Rather, they spoke of re­cov­ery from drug and al­co­hol ab­use, of cop­ing with their frus­tra­tions non-vi­ol­ently, of re­con­cil­ing with loved ones and their faith in a high­er power.

And they spoke of help­ing one an­oth­er to ac­com­plish those goals.

“Now we’re like a small team,” Wynn said. “The ca­marader­ie comes back in­to our lives that’s been miss­ing and we’re work­ing on pos­it­ive goals. We’re used to be­ing on a mis­sion in the mil­it­ary and now our mis­sion is re­cov­ery.”

Long be­fore his in­volve­ment with Heal­ing Ajax, Wynn had his own troubles to rec­ti­fy and over­come. He and a ho­met­own pal named Rob joined the Mar­ines to­geth­er, served to­geth­er, came home to­geth­er and struggled to­geth­er to re­in­teg­rate in­to ci­vil­ian life.

“I can only speak for my­self and I had my prob­lems with drugs, al­co­hol and pris­on,” Wynn said. “Four days after com­ing home, I got ar­res­ted for ag­grav­ated as­sault and was sit­ting in a jail cell. I went from hero to zero real quick.”

His troubles also landed him in a Phil­adelphia courtroom. For­tu­nately for Wynn, the room happened to be Judge Patrick Dugan’s Vet­er­ans Court. Cre­ated in 2010, the spe­cialty court is meant to point eli­gible vets to­ward the mul­ti­tude of so­cial ser­vices avail­able to them while en­ga­ging them with ment­ors and close court su­per­vi­sion.

The Vet­er­ans Ad­min­is­tra­tion, Dis­trict At­tor­ney’s Of­fice, De­fend­er As­so­ci­ation and vari­ous vet­er­ans agen­cies are part­ners in the pro­gram, which may dir­ect vets to drug and al­co­hol re­hab, med­ic­al as­sist­ance, psy­cho­lo­gic­al coun­sel­ing, home­less­ness ser­vices, ca­reer coun­sel­ing and oth­er ser­vices. If the vet com­pletes his court ob­lig­a­tions, his crim­in­al re­cord may be ex­punged.

ldquo;We bring in a team of so­cial work­ers, case man­agers, ment­ors, peer ment­ors, at­tor­neys, ther­ap­ists, and we treat the de­fend­ant as a whole per­son — not just look at the crim­in­al act,” Dugan said in a 2014 in­ter­view with news­works.org

Heal­ing Ajax is one of those peer-based com­pon­ents. RHD cre­ated the pro­gram in 2008 in the Vet­er­ans Multi-Ser­vice Cen­ter at Fourth and Race streets. Some home­less vets com­prised the ini­tial peer group.

By the time Wynn landed in Vet­er­ans Court, Heal­ing Ajax was meet­ing at 3300 Henry Ave. in East Falls.

“I star­ted as a de­fend­ant and gradu­ated and be­came a ment­or,” said Wynn. “I’ve made a lot of re­la­tion­ships through the court. It’s like we have a com­mon bond.”

Even­tu­ally, he began fa­cil­it­at­ing a Heal­ing Ajax group in the city’s pris­ons. Then early last year, he real­ized that there were a lot of vets in the North­east who could prob­ably be­ne­fit from a sup­port group in their own com­munity. Wynn learned of the con­fer­ence space at Aria-Jef­fer­son through a 12-step pro­gram that meets there. He man­aged to book the room every Monday night at 6:30 for six months.

The first meet­ing was held early last May.

“There were four of us that first night,” Wynn said.

On Feb. 20, the group con­sisted of Wynn and his old friend Rob, who works for the Self-Help Move­ment on Southamp­ton Road. A third Mar­ine Ir­aq War vet, Max, joined them, as did Drew and Joe, who both are Army Ir­aq vets; Kev­in, a Mar­ine who served in Afgh­anistan; Pat, a Coast Guard vet who served in Ir­aq and the Carib­bean; and Dav­id, an Army vet who served in Vi­et­nam.

Jim McPhail is the group’s co-fa­cil­it­at­or. The Kens­ing­ton nat­ive is not a mil­it­ary vet­er­an, but he’s a re­cov­er­ing drug and al­co­hol ab­user with 37 years sober and a mas­ter’s de­gree in hu­man ser­vices.

“(Heal­ing Ajax) was en­vi­sioned as a peer pro­gram, but the courts want a clin­ic­al com­pon­ent,” McPhail said.

Typ­ic­ally, the ses­sions be­gin with cas­u­al con­ver­sa­tion be­fore the fa­cil­it­at­ors launch a struc­tured, in­tro­spect­ive dia­logue fo­cus­ing on the par­ti­cipants’ re­cent ac­com­plish­ments and per­son­al as­pir­a­tions.

On Feb. 20, Rob talked about an en­gage­ment party that he hos­ted for his par­ents and his fi­ancee’s par­ents, who seemed to get along well. Joe said he star­ted a new soft­ball sea­son and helped a buddy move in­to a new home. Kev­in spoke of his trip to Bal­timore where he re­united with a Mar­ine he knew in Afgh­anistan. Pat said he’s get­ting a new on­line busi­ness star­ted. Dav­id fi­nally got a new walk­er and has re­gained mo­bil­ity after a ma­jor fall.

Soon, the con­ver­sa­tion turned to things like the men’s in­ner­most mo­tiv­a­tions. When McPhail asked them what mat­ters most in their lives, the men fired off re­sponses like fam­ily, friends, faith, re­cov­ery and cre­at­ing a per­son­al leg­acy.

Sobri­ety is most im­port­ant to Wynn be­cause it af­fects everything else in his life.

“I know when I use al­co­hol or drugs, I des­troy things. I burn every bridge I’ve built,” he said.

Joe agreed: “My dad said to me, ‘You’ve done more dam­age with a bottle of vodka than an M-4.’ And he makes sense.”

Max mainly hopes that people will view him as a “sol­id dude,” like his dad.

“I don’t need to be some big hero as long as the people who de­pend on me can de­pend on me,” he said. ••

