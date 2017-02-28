Today is Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent. Many people look for meatless meals to “keep the fast” today and on upcoming Fridays.
Apparently, there’s a lot of such cooking taking place in and around Philly, judging from the recipes sent to the Northeast Times food column. The following reader recipes were not randomly drawn in the ongoing gift card contest, but they would make great Lenten dinners. So many of the submitted recipes really are winners, culinarily speaking, and I plan to share them with you in future columns. Here are a few recipes, shared by our readers, to serve during the Lenten season.
GALE AGI’S SPANAKOPITA
(GREEK SPINACH PIE)
1 package Apollo phyllo dough (leave in refrigerator until ready to use)
2 packages frozen chopped spinach (10 oz. each)
1 Tbsp. oil
1 small onion, chopped
2 containers small curd cottage cheese (16 oz. each)
1 package cream cheese (8 oz.)
4 oz. Feta cheese, crumbled
5 eggs
2 sticks salted butter, melted
Salt and pepper to taste.
Thaw out spinach. Strain out all the water. Set aside.
Saute onion in oil for 5 minutes. Set aside.
In a bowl, mix the eggs, cottage cheese, cream cheese and feta cheese. Mix all ingredients well with your hands making, sure the cream cheese and Feta cheese are in small pieces. Mix the strained spinach and onion into the cheesy mixture. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Melt butter in small pan, set aside.
Remove phyllo dough from the refrigerator. You must work very fast, as the dough will dry out.
Butter bottom of a lasagna pan. Add 3 sheets of dough, and drizzle melted butter over the dough. Repeat with the dough/butter until half the dough is used.
Add spinach-cheese mixture and spread evenly.
Repeat with the dough and butter until all sheets are used.
Cut with a sharp knife into squares.
Bake at 350 degrees until the top is brown — approximately 1 hour.
Can be refrigerated or be put in the freezer for later use.
JANE POWERS’ CAJUN SHRIMP LINGUINE
6 oz. linguine
1½ tsp. Cajun seasoning
1 lb. shrimp - peeled
2 Tbsp. oil, divided
1 cup onion, chopped
1 cup green bell pepper, chopped
½ cup celery, thinly sliced
1 can diced tomatoes, undrained (14.5 oz.)
1½ Tbsp. fresh Thyme, chopped, divided
3/8 tsp. red pepper
5 garlic cloves, minced
¾ tsp. salt
2 bay leaves
½ cup milk
Cook pasta according to directions. Reserve 1/3 cup cooking liquid.
In a bowl, combine the Cajun seasoning and shrimp. Toss to coat.
In a large skillet, over medium high heat, add 1 tablespoon oil to pan, add seasoned shrimp, and cook 2-3 minutes. (Depending on size of the shrimp.)
Remove shrimp from pan and set aside.
Wipe pan clean with a paper towel.
Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil.
Add the onion, pepper, celery and 1 tablespoon thyme.
Cook for 5 minutes, stirring.
Add red pepper and garlic. Cook for 3 minutes.
Add reserved 1/3 cup pasta liquid, salt, bay leaves and tomatoes, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes until thickened. Discard bay leaves.
Remove pan from heat, and stir in shrimp and pasta.
Stir in milk and cook 1 minute on medium heat.
Sprinkle remaining ½ tablespoon thyme over top.
DALIA VILGOSAS’ CHILLED GAZPACHO SOUP
2 quarts V-8 juice
½ onion
1 large green pepper
4-5 celery stalks
1 cucumber
1 tomato, peeled and diced
1 lemon, juiced
Worcestershire sauce
Salt and white pepper
1/8 tsp. ground oregano
1/8 tsp. garlic or 3 cloves, minced, or
1/8 tsp. granulated garlic
Dice vegetables. Add juice, lemon and seasonings. Stir.
Let set for 24 hours.
Eat well, live long, enjoy!
Don’t forget:
Send in your favorite recipe for a chance to win a $100 ShopRite gift card. Mail your recipe to Readers’ Recipes, 2 Executive Campus, Suite 400, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Or email your recipe to WhatscookinNEPhilly@gmail.com. Please include name, address and telephone number.