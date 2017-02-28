Meatless meals

Today is Ash Wed­nes­day, which marks the be­gin­ning of Lent. Many people look for meat­less meals to “keep the fast” today and on up­com­ing Fri­days.

Ap­par­ently, there’s a lot of such cook­ing tak­ing place in and around Philly, judging from the re­cipes sent to the North­east Times food column. The fol­low­ing read­er re­cipes were not ran­domly drawn in the on­go­ing gift card con­test, but they would make great Len­ten din­ners. So many of the sub­mit­ted re­cipes really are win­ners, culin­ar­ily speak­ing, and I plan to share them with you in fu­ture columns. Here are a few re­cipes, shared by our read­ers, to serve dur­ing the Len­ten sea­son.

GALE AGI’S SPANA­KO­PITA

(GREEK SPIN­ACH PIE)

1 pack­age Apollo phyllo dough (leave in re­fri­ger­at­or un­til ready to use)

2 pack­ages frozen chopped spin­ach (10 oz. each)

1 Tb­sp. oil

1 small onion, chopped

2 con­tain­ers small curd cot­tage cheese (16 oz. each)

1 pack­age cream cheese (8 oz.)

4 oz. Feta cheese, crumbled

5 eggs

2 sticks salted but­ter, melted

Salt and pep­per to taste.

Thaw out spin­ach. Strain out all the wa­ter. Set aside.

Saute onion in oil for 5 minutes. Set aside.

In a bowl, mix the eggs, cot­tage cheese, cream cheese and feta cheese. Mix all in­gredi­ents well with your hands mak­ing, sure the cream cheese and Feta cheese are in small pieces. Mix the strained spin­ach and onion in­to the cheesy mix­ture. Add salt and pep­per to taste.

Melt but­ter in small pan, set aside.

Re­move phyllo dough from the re­fri­ger­at­or. You must work very fast, as the dough will dry out.

But­ter bot­tom of a lasagna pan. Add 3 sheets of dough, and drizzle melted but­ter over the dough. Re­peat with the dough/but­ter un­til half the dough is used.

Add spin­ach-cheese mix­ture and spread evenly.

Re­peat with the dough and but­ter un­til all sheets are used.

Cut with a sharp knife in­to squares.

Bake at 350 de­grees un­til the top is brown — ap­prox­im­ately 1 hour.

Can be re­fri­ger­ated or be put in the freez­er for later use.

JANE POWERS’ CAJUN SHRIMP LIN­GUINE

6 oz. lin­guine

1½ tsp. Cajun season­ing

1 lb. shrimp - peeled

2 Tb­sp. oil, di­vided

1 cup onion, chopped

1 cup green bell pep­per, chopped

½ cup cel­ery, thinly sliced

1 can diced to­ma­toes, un­drained (14.5 oz.)

1½ Tb­sp. fresh Thyme, chopped, di­vided

3/8 tsp. red pep­per

5 gar­lic cloves, minced

¾ tsp. salt

2 bay leaves

½ cup milk

Cook pasta ac­cord­ing to dir­ec­tions. Re­serve 1/3 cup cook­ing li­quid.

In a bowl, com­bine the Cajun season­ing and shrimp. Toss to coat.

In a large skil­let, over me­di­um high heat, add 1 ta­ble­spoon oil to pan, add seasoned shrimp, and cook 2-3 minutes. (De­pend­ing on size of the shrimp.)

Re­move shrimp from pan and set aside.

Wipe pan clean with a pa­per tow­el.

Add the re­main­ing 1 ta­ble­spoon oil.

Add the onion, pep­per, cel­ery and 1 ta­ble­spoon thyme.

Cook for 5 minutes, stir­ring.

Add red pep­per and gar­lic. Cook for 3 minutes.

Add re­served 1/3 cup pasta li­quid, salt, bay leaves and to­ma­toes, and bring to a boil. Re­duce heat and sim­mer for 5 minutes un­til thickened. Dis­card bay leaves.

Re­move pan from heat, and stir in shrimp and pasta.

Stir in milk and cook 1 minute on me­di­um heat.

Sprinkle re­main­ing ½ ta­ble­spoon thyme over top.

DALIA VIL­GO­SAS’ CHILLED GAZPACHO SOUP

2 quarts V-8 juice

½ onion

1 large green pep­per

4-5 cel­ery stalks

1 cu­cum­ber

1 to­mato, peeled and diced

1 lem­on, juiced

Worcester­shire sauce

Salt and white pep­per

1/8 tsp. ground oregano

1/8 tsp. gar­lic or 3 cloves, minced, or

1/8 tsp. gran­u­lated gar­lic

Dice ve­get­ables. Add juice, lem­on and season­ings. Stir.

Let set for 24 hours.

Eat well, live long, en­joy!

Don’t for­get:

Send in your fa­vor­ite re­cipe for a chance to win a $100 Shop­Rite gift card. Mail your re­cipe to Read­ers’ Re­cipes, 2 Ex­ec­ut­ive Cam­pus, Suite 400, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Or email your re­cipe to Whats­cook­in­NEPhilly@gmail.com. Please in­clude name, ad­dress and tele­phone num­ber.