Man steals purse from NE bar

A pat­ron at a Holmes­burg bar thought he saw a crime of op­por­tun­ity, but he couldn’t elude the watch­ful eye of a sur­veil­lance cam­era on Feb. 20.

Now Rod­ney Fer­rer, 50, of the 8100 block of Le­on St., is fa­cing theft charges for al­legedly swip­ing a wo­man’s un­at­ten­ded purse from the top of the bar at Pub 36 on Frank­ford Av­en­ue, court re­cords show.

The in­cid­ent happened at about 12:30 a.m. The vic­tim told po­lice she was sit­ting at the bar when she real­ized that her pock­et­book was miss­ing. Em­ploy­ees of the tap­room re­viewed foot­age from their in-house sur­veil­lance sys­tem and saw the crime un­fold. A man was sit­ting at the bar and ap­peared to grab the purse. He placed it un­der his jack­et and walked away.

Pub 36 pos­ted sur­veil­lance im­ages on the busi­ness’ Face­book page. The pho­tos cir­cu­lated on the so­cial me­dia ser­vice. Po­lice went to the bar the next morn­ing to re­trieve the video, said Lt. Den­nis Rosen­baum of North­east De­tect­ives. By the time they re­turned to the po­lice sta­tion, there already were sev­er­al tips wait­ing for them. Callers iden­ti­fied the sus­pect by name.

Fer­rer sur­rendered to po­lice vol­un­tar­ily and ad­mit­ted to swip­ing the purse, which con­tained an un­deter­mined amount of cash. He was charged with two mis­de­mean­or counts of theft. ••

