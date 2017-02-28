Making a splash

Chris McPeak went for a sandwich.
He ended up getting a scare and a ride in an ambulance
One minute, the Rhawnhurst native and La Salle High School graduate was getting energy to compete in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference swimming championships, the next minute he was waking up.
“It was weird, I just passed out,” McPeak said. “They took me to the hospital. I wasn’t feeling well, but I thought it was the flu. I woke up on the ground and I went to the hospital. It was more like, ‘Where am I?’ I was more confused than concerned. They let me go about an hour after I got there. I didn’t know what to think.”
It took McPeak a while to recover, but he did and went on to compete in the in the 200-yard individual medley. He did skip a couple of practices and didn’t do his best time at the meet, but it was still special because it was the first time the Bloomsburg senior advanced to the championships.
“I didn’t have my best year, I think I was better (during his junior season), but this was my senior year,” McPeak said. “I wanted to have a memorable final year, and it was good.”
For McPeak, this year marked a great way to end a swimming career that started when he was about 8 years old. He put in a lot of time swimming for Jardel and later on the Resurrection CYO team.
The more he put in, the better he did.
“When I was younger, I swam all year, but in college, we would take about two months off to recover,” McPeak said. “I think the more work you put in, the better you’re going to do.”
That explains why he was so successful during his career. And it’s evident he’s in great shape because of the way he swims.
“My favorite event is the IM and I like the last leg of it, the freestyle,” McPeak said. “I got a lot better when I started doing doubles, swimming twice a day. If you’re serious about swimming, that’s how you get better.”
McPeak has put in a lot of pool time, and since he got to Bloomsburg, he’s had a lot of great swimmers to work with. The Huskies have had a lot of great swimmers from the area, and they continue to find gems in Northeast Philadelphia.
Last year, the team was led by Northeast residents Jake Harner and Nick An-geny.
This year’s squad featured two Archbishop Ryan grads, junior Paul Rocchi, and his brother Matt, a freshman.
Making new friends and having fun with the team was just as rewarding as setting personal-best times.
“The team was really close,” McPeak said. “We have good coaches and we work together. I think we had a very good year this year.
”As a senior, you want your last year to be good. I tried to be a leader on the team and set an example. We have a lot of good swimmers. I just tried to help out any way I can.”
McPeak helped a lot and now that his senior season is over, so is his swimming career. But there’s a good chance you’ll see him around the sport for years to come.
In a perfect world, McPeak will be standing by a pool next year helping out by coaching. If he doesn’t land a gig, there’s a good chance he’ll follow in his mom’s footsteps and become an official.
As long as he’s around the sport, he’ll be happy.
“I’d rather coach first, but I’d like to be an official if that doesn’t work out,” said McPeak, who majored in English and creative writing. “My dream job would be to do something in sports.
“I’d like to be an athletic director. I’m looking into that. I know a lot of them started out coaching. I’ve been looking around. It would be fun to stay with the sport, and being an athletic director would be perfect for that.”
McPeak wasn’t just putting up huge numbers in the pool.
He maintained a 3.5 grade point average, and was on the dean’s list. Those grades should help him at the next level, which will very likely include the next step in education.
“I’m going to look into grad school, too,” McPeak said. “I’d like to come home, though. I spent a few years away, but I think I’d like to come back home and go to grad school. I’m very happy I swam in college, but I’m ready for the next (phase). I’m excited about it.”