Making a splash

Chris McPeak went for a sand­wich.

He ended up get­ting a scare and a ride in an am­bu­lance

One minute, the Rhawn­hurst nat­ive and La Salle High School gradu­ate was get­ting en­ergy to com­pete in the Pennsylvania State Ath­let­ic Con­fer­ence swim­ming cham­pi­on­ships, the next minute he was wak­ing up.

“It was weird, I just passed out,” McPeak said. “They took me to the hos­pit­al. I wasn’t feel­ing well, but I thought it was the flu. I woke up on the ground and I went to the hos­pit­al. It was more like, ‘Where am I?’ I was more con­fused than con­cerned. They let me go about an hour after I got there. I didn’t know what to think.”

It took McPeak a while to re­cov­er, but he did and went on to com­pete in the in the 200-yard in­di­vidu­al med­ley. He did skip a couple of prac­tices and didn’t do his best time at the meet, but it was still spe­cial be­cause it was the first time the Blooms­burg seni­or ad­vanced to the cham­pi­on­ships.

“I didn’t have my best year, I think I was bet­ter (dur­ing his ju­ni­or sea­son), but this was my seni­or year,” McPeak said. “I wanted to have a mem­or­able fi­nal year, and it was good.”

For McPeak, this year marked a great way to end a swim­ming ca­reer that star­ted when he was about 8 years old. He put in a lot of time swim­ming for Jar­del and later on the Re­sur­rec­tion CYO team.

The more he put in, the bet­ter he did.

“When I was young­er, I swam all year, but in col­lege, we would take about two months off to re­cov­er,” McPeak said. “I think the more work you put in, the bet­ter you’re go­ing to do.”

That ex­plains why he was so suc­cess­ful dur­ing his ca­reer. And it’s evid­ent he’s in great shape be­cause of the way he swims.

“My fa­vor­ite event is the IM and I like the last leg of it, the free­style,” McPeak said. “I got a lot bet­ter when I star­ted do­ing doubles, swim­ming twice a day. If you’re ser­i­ous about swim­ming, that’s how you get bet­ter.”

McPeak has put in a lot of pool time, and since he got to Blooms­burg, he’s had a lot of great swim­mers to work with. The Huskies have had a lot of great swim­mers from the area, and they con­tin­ue to find gems in North­east Phil­adelphia.

Last year, the team was led by North­east res­id­ents Jake Harner and Nick An-geny.

This year’s squad fea­tured two Arch­bish­op Ry­an grads, ju­ni­or Paul Roc­chi, and his broth­er Matt, a fresh­man.

Mak­ing new friends and hav­ing fun with the team was just as re­ward­ing as set­ting per­son­al-best times.

“The team was really close,” McPeak said. “We have good coaches and we work to­geth­er. I think we had a very good year this year.

”As a seni­or, you want your last year to be good. I tried to be a lead­er on the team and set an ex­ample. We have a lot of good swim­mers. I just tried to help out any way I can.”

McPeak helped a lot and now that his seni­or sea­son is over, so is his swim­ming ca­reer. But there’s a good chance you’ll see him around the sport for years to come.

In a per­fect world, McPeak will be stand­ing by a pool next year help­ing out by coach­ing. If he doesn’t land a gig, there’s a good chance he’ll fol­low in his mom’s foot­steps and be­come an of­fi­cial.

As long as he’s around the sport, he’ll be happy.

“I’d rather coach first, but I’d like to be an of­fi­cial if that doesn’t work out,” said McPeak, who ma­jored in Eng­lish and cre­at­ive writ­ing. “My dream job would be to do something in sports.

“I’d like to be an ath­let­ic dir­ect­or. I’m look­ing in­to that. I know a lot of them star­ted out coach­ing. I’ve been look­ing around. It would be fun to stay with the sport, and be­ing an ath­let­ic dir­ect­or would be per­fect for that.”

McPeak wasn’t just put­ting up huge num­bers in the pool.

He main­tained a 3.5 grade point av­er­age, and was on the dean’s list. Those grades should help him at the next level, which will very likely in­clude the next step in edu­ca­tion.

“I’m go­ing to look in­to grad school, too,” McPeak said. “I’d like to come home, though. I spent a few years away, but I think I’d like to come back home and go to grad school. I’m very happy I swam in col­lege, but I’m ready for the next (phase). I’m ex­cited about it.”