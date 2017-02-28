Little Flower students blossom at Flower Show

The 2017 Phil­adelphia Flower Show will take place March 11-19 at the Pennsylvania Con­ven­tion Cen­ter, 12th and Arch streets.

The theme is Hol­land: Flower­ing the World.

The event will show­case the plants, cre­ativ­ity and tal­ent of the re­gion’s top hor­ti­cul­tur­ists and de­sign­ers along with land­scape and flor­al de­sign­ers from the Neth­er­lands.

The Dutch present­a­tion will fea­ture tower­ing wind­mills, eco­domes, canals, eco-design, cut-flower and bulb mar­kets and a rain­bow land­scape of tulips, hy­acinths and daf­fodils.

Lead­ing de­sign­ers from Hol­land — in­clud­ing Nico Wiss­ing, Bart Hoes, Bart Bress­er and New Jer­sey-born Car­rie Pre­ston — will share their flor­al and garden styles in ma­jor ex­hib­its at the Flower Show.

“We are thrilled to have these stars of Dutch garden design work­ing with our award-win­ning Flower Show de­sign­ers on the ex­hib­its,” said Sam Lem­heney, the Pennsylvania Hor­ti­cul­tur­al So­ci­ety’s Chief of Shows & Events. “This Flower Show will in­spire guests with new ways of think­ing about garden­ing in a chan­ging world, and dazzle them with the col­ors and cre­ativ­ity of Hol­land’s flo­ri­cul­ture.”

Loc­ally, the hor­ti­cul­tur­al so­ci­ety has partnered with the Con­nelly Found­a­tion to en­able Little Flower Cath­ol­ic High School to hold its first Ju­ni­or Flower Show. More than 100 Little Flower stu­dents com­peted in five cat­egor­ies, in­clud­ing botan­ic­al il­lus­tra­tions and pot­ted plants, as part of the hor­ti­cul­tur­al so­ci­ety Ju­ni­or Flower Show.

Among those par­ti­cip­at­ing in the show will be LF seni­or Makay­la Hay­ward, win­ner of the Botan­ic­al Il­lus­tra­tions cat­egory, and ju­ni­ors Cor­ine Roon­an and Madelyn El­li­ott, win­ners in the Suc­cu­lent Ter­rari­um cat­egory.

“We are so grate­ful to the Con­nelly Found­a­tion for part­ner­ing with the Pennsylvania Hor­ti­cul­tur­al So­ci­ety,” said Sis­ter Donna Shallo, IHM, pres­id­ent of Little Flower. “Our art and sci­ence stu­dents en­thu­si­ast­ic­ally em­braced par­ti­cip­at­ing. Mid-Janu­ary, the en­tire school com­munity was treated to the flower­ing bulbs and the col­or­ful art­work dis­played in the cafet­er­ia. It cer­tainly brightened up those dreary Janu­ary days.”

Hor­ti­cul­tur­al so­ci­ety events man­ager Jo­hanna Schoeller vis­ited Little Flower to judge the com­pet­i­tion.

“The judges were over­whelmed with the over 100 artist­ic and hor­ti­cul­tur­al entries on which the stu­dents worked so hard,” she said.

The Flower Show, first presen­ted in 1829, at­tracts about 250,000 people a year. It will cov­er 10 acres of con­ven­tion cen­ter ex­hib­i­tion halls.

Pro­ceeds from the show sup­port the green­ing and beau­ti­fic­a­tion work of the non­profit Pennsylvania Hor­ti­cul­tur­al So­ci­ety.

For in­form­a­tion about the Flower Show or to pur­chase tick­ets, call 215-988-8899 or vis­it the­flower­show.com. ••

