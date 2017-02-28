Lincoln Leader

When he was in sixth grade, Marlon Sharpton caught a break.
It wasn’t a lucky break. It was a painful one that shaped his athletic career. And it was a break that set in motion the success that this year’s Abraham Lincoln High School basketball team is enjoying.
“Growing up, I was a football player, I didn’t play basketball,” said Sharpton, the starting point guard for the Railsplitters. “But I broke my collarbone and I couldn’t play football. I started playing basketball. I wasn’t too serious about it, but I became serious.”
Now the Railsplitters are serious contenders to have some fun in the PIAA state playoffs.
By virtue of winning the Public League Class AAAAAA championship, Lincoln has assured itself a spot in the state tournament. On Saturday, the Railsplitters will meet Roman Catholic for the District 12 championship. The winner will get a better seed in the state tournament, which starts next week.
The success is something that’s pretty new to Lincoln, and it’s a trend Sharpton is glad he’s around to see.
“People would call us Stinkin’ Lincoln,” Sharpton said. “People always say we’re not good. Everyone thought Frankford was better, so it was fun to beat them in the AAAAAA championship. Nobody wants to go out on a loss, so we’ve been playing every game tough.
“I’m proud we’re the ones who gave Lincoln a championship. I didn’t even believe it when we won. I was so happy. We all were happy. It’s like everything came together.”
Lincoln was eliminated from the Public League tournament by Martin Luther King in the quarterfinals, but its ticket for the city championship had already been punched. Now Lincoln is working hard at getting better and putting on a good show in the city championship game, which will be played at 2 p.m. at Southern.
Sure, they’ll put in a lot of time on the court, perfecting their offense and making sure they have the right touch. But they’re also doing laps off the court.
“One of the ways we get better is by getting in the pool,” Sharpton said. “We swim. It definitely helps us. We get stronger. Swimming is hard. It gets you in shape and you do it with your team, so you have fun.”
Fun is exactly what the Railsplitters are having this year, and a lot of it is because they have a talented point guard.
Sharpton has a tough gig because when he brings the ball down court, he doesn’t have a good option. He has four good options, and all are capable of putting up huge games if they’re on. It’s his job to find out who has the hot hand and who should be the guy to carry the team.
And when the situation calls for it, he’s just as capable of throwing out a pick me up than he is lobbing an alleyoop to a streaking teammate.
“Basketball players have egos, so you want to make sure everyone is happy, and that’s what I try to do with the ball,” Sharpton said. “I know some days, it’s going to be one of our bigs doing the scoring. Other time, it’s the guards. I try and see what (the defense) is doing and then go from there.
“Another part of my game is making sure everyone is playing as best as they can and to make sure they’re all happy. Guys are going to have bad games. I always make sure to tell them they’re doing good. When they’re not scoring, they’re playing defense. I make sure everyone is doing that.”
While Sharpton is the coach on the floor, he points out that the Railsplitters have arguably the best coaching staff in the Public League.
Not only does head coach Al Brown do a great job teaching, he did a great job of bringing in assistants who add to the mix.
“We all know we’re blessed because we have three guys who really care about us, who want to win and who show us what to do,” Sharpton said. “We have great coaching. That means a lot. It’s one of the reasons we’re having such a great year.”
Sharpton’s successes don’t stop on the court.
The senior is ranked in the top 10 in his class and maintains honors.
Next year, Sharpton, who lives a few blocks away from the school, will attend college, but he’s not sure where. Ideally he’d like to play basketball. He’d also someday like to practice law.
“I love law, and I think I would really have fun cross-examining someone,” Sharpton said. “You get to trip people up and see if they’re telling the truth. This is always a job I want to have. I want to major in business administration or business management, minor in English and then go to law school when I’m done.”
But before he stars in court, he wants to have a memorable time on it.
“We wanted a Public League championship but we didn’t get it,” Sharpton said. “We can’t do that, but we can still win a city title and a state championship. We have proved a lot of people wrong so far, we can keep doing it.” ••