Lincoln Leader

When he was in sixth grade, Mar­lon Sharpton caught a break.

It wasn’t a lucky break. It was a pain­ful one that shaped his ath­let­ic ca­reer. And it was a break that set in mo­tion the suc­cess that this year’s Ab­ra­ham Lin­coln High School bas­ket­ball team is en­joy­ing.

“Grow­ing up, I was a foot­ball play­er, I didn’t play bas­ket­ball,” said Sharpton, the start­ing point guard for the Railsplit­ters. “But I broke my col­lar­bone and I couldn’t play foot­ball. I star­ted play­ing bas­ket­ball. I wasn’t too ser­i­ous about it, but I be­came ser­i­ous.”

Now the Railsplit­ters are ser­i­ous con­tenders to have some fun in the PI­AA state play­offs.

By vir­tue of win­ning the Pub­lic League Class AAAAAA cham­pi­on­ship, Lin­coln has as­sured it­self a spot in the state tour­na­ment. On Sat­urday, the Railsplit­ters will meet Ro­man Cath­ol­ic for the Dis­trict 12 cham­pi­on­ship. The win­ner will get a bet­ter seed in the state tour­na­ment, which starts next week.

The suc­cess is something that’s pretty new to Lin­coln, and it’s a trend Sharpton is glad he’s around to see.

“People would call us Stinkin’ Lin­coln,” Sharpton said. “People al­ways say we’re not good. Every­one thought Frank­ford was bet­ter, so it was fun to beat them in the AAAAAA cham­pi­on­ship. Nobody wants to go out on a loss, so we’ve been play­ing every game tough.

“I’m proud we’re the ones who gave Lin­coln a cham­pi­on­ship. I didn’t even be­lieve it when we won. I was so happy. We all were happy. It’s like everything came to­geth­er.”

Lin­coln was elim­in­ated from the Pub­lic League tour­na­ment by Mar­tin Luth­er King in the quarterfi­nals, but its tick­et for the city cham­pi­on­ship had already been punched. Now Lin­coln is work­ing hard at get­ting bet­ter and put­ting on a good show in the city cham­pi­on­ship game, which will be played at 2 p.m. at South­ern.

Sure, they’ll put in a lot of time on the court, per­fect­ing their of­fense and mak­ing sure they have the right touch. But they’re also do­ing laps off the court.

“One of the ways we get bet­ter is by get­ting in the pool,” Sharpton said. “We swim. It def­in­itely helps us. We get stronger. Swim­ming is hard. It gets you in shape and you do it with your team, so you have fun.”

Fun is ex­actly what the Railsplit­ters are hav­ing this year, and a lot of it is be­cause they have a tal­en­ted point guard.

Sharpton has a tough gig be­cause when he brings the ball down court, he doesn’t have a good op­tion. He has four good op­tions, and all are cap­able of put­ting up huge games if they’re on. It’s his job to find out who has the hot hand and who should be the guy to carry the team.

And when the situ­ation calls for it, he’s just as cap­able of throw­ing out a pick me up than he is lob­bing an al­leyoop to a streak­ing team­mate.

“Bas­ket­ball play­ers have egos, so you want to make sure every­one is happy, and that’s what I try to do with the ball,” Sharpton said. “I know some days, it’s go­ing to be one of our bigs do­ing the scor­ing. Oth­er time, it’s the guards. I try and see what (the de­fense) is do­ing and then go from there.

“An­oth­er part of my game is mak­ing sure every­one is play­ing as best as they can and to make sure they’re all happy. Guys are go­ing to have bad games. I al­ways make sure to tell them they’re do­ing good. When they’re not scor­ing, they’re play­ing de­fense. I make sure every­one is do­ing that.”

While Sharpton is the coach on the floor, he points out that the Railsplit­ters have ar­gu­ably the best coach­ing staff in the Pub­lic League.

Not only does head coach Al Brown do a great job teach­ing, he did a great job of bring­ing in as­sist­ants who add to the mix.

“We all know we’re blessed be­cause we have three guys who really care about us, who want to win and who show us what to do,” Sharpton said. “We have great coach­ing. That means a lot. It’s one of the reas­ons we’re hav­ing such a great year.”

Sharpton’s suc­cesses don’t stop on the court.

The seni­or is ranked in the top 10 in his class and main­tains hon­ors.

Next year, Sharpton, who lives a few blocks away from the school, will at­tend col­lege, but he’s not sure where. Ideally he’d like to play bas­ket­ball. He’d also someday like to prac­tice law.

“I love law, and I think I would really have fun cross-ex­amin­ing someone,” Sharpton said. “You get to trip people up and see if they’re telling the truth. This is al­ways a job I want to have. I want to ma­jor in busi­ness ad­min­is­tra­tion or busi­ness man­age­ment, minor in Eng­lish and then go to law school when I’m done.”

But be­fore he stars in court, he wants to have a mem­or­able time on it.

“We wanted a Pub­lic League cham­pi­on­ship but we didn’t get it,” Sharpton said. “We can’t do that, but we can still win a city title and a state cham­pi­on­ship. We have proved a lot of people wrong so far, we can keep do­ing it.” ••