Letters to the Editor: March 1, 2017

Philly voters are sheep

Why are Phil­adelphi­ans ob­ject­ing to the soda tax? Elec­tions, after all, have con­sequences, and for dec­ades now, the City of Broth­erly Love has chosen tax-grabbing Demo­crats and their uni­on goons to run our city.

Jim Ken­ney is just one more wealth-re­dis­trib­ut­ing so­cial­ist who cares noth­ing about free-mar­ket prin­ciples or the Con­sti­tu­tion. Like all Demo­crats, Ken­ney cares only about se­cur­ing elit­ist power and con­trol over Phil­adelphia cit­izens through heavy tax­a­tion and reg­u­la­tions that bur­den loc­al busi­nesses.

Here’s the bot­tom line. Not one penny of the soda tax will be used to im­prove the Phil­adelphia pen­al colony-style school sys­tem that pro­duces il­lit­er­ate mor­ons, destined to live on wel­fare.

No, the money will go where it al­ways goes, right in the pock­ets of Demo­crat politi­cians and uni­on lead­ers.

You want to get rid of the soda tax? There is only one way. Join the rest of Pennsylvania who voted for Don­ald Trump and Mar­tina White — start elect­ing Re­pub­lic­ans — and end the grip of com­mun­ist tyranny that now en­slaves Philly.

You had a Re­pub­lic­an gov­ernor in Corbett, and traded him in for lib­er­al Demo­crat Tom Wolf. Then, you com­poun­ded the crime by elect­ing com­mun­ist-lean­ing Jim Ken­ney as your may­or. There­fore, you have no one to blame ex­cept yourselves for the nev­er-end­ing taxes that are ob­lit­er­at­ing loc­al busi­nesses.

So, Phil­adelphia, start vot­ing Re­pub­lic­an in every elec­tion, or em­brace the fact that you are noth­ing more than mind­less sheep, ready, will­ing and able to be sheared, etern­ally on the Demo­crat plant­a­tion called Phil­adelphia.

Stu­art Caesar

Park­wood

Wolf is wast­ing money

Gov. Tom Wolf has stated that our state is in a fisc­al crisis. There is no doubt that this is not the case. However, he de­cided to hire on a con­sult­ing firm that is go­ing to cost over a mil­lion dol­lars to help re­solve this is­sue.

It is hard to com­pre­hend that the state does not have a per­son or per­sons on board who could help re­solve this di­lemma. The ques­tion re­mains, are the tax­pay­ers go­ing to pay some kind of hid­den tax to pay for this con­sult­ing firm? Cer­tainly, Gov. Wolf needs to ex­plain where this money is com­ing from.

Mar­ie Pat­ton

Fox Chase

Keep polit­ic­al views out of award show speeches

The con­stant shout-outs at these award shows are get­ting ri­dicu­lous. You are act­ors, not politi­cians. The stage is for you to ac­cept your award for whatever you seemed to ac­com­plish in the act­ing de­part­ment, and not to yell out ob­scur­it­ies of your polit­ic­al opin­ions.

We have enough polit­ic­al dis­cus­sions com­ing out of our politi­cians and news me­dia every which way on the air­waves. We don’t need to see it com­ing from act­ors. These award shows are meant to be the last place to es­cape the every­day doldrums of the work­ing class by provid­ing the view­er with en­ter­tain­ment, not polit­ic­al dis­course.

That’s why Hol­ly­wood was in­ven­ted. It was a place where the or­din­ary work­ing man went in­to a movie house to es­cape the may­hem of the out­side world and es­cape in­to a world of fantasy. That’s why Hol­ly­wood is the cap­it­al of La-La Land.

But to have people like Meryl Streep, Madonna and Ash­ley Judd con­stantly yell to us about their take on polit­ics, I don’t care to hear what you think. I have my own opin­ions.

I don’t care to see a win­ner get up there on stage and start yelling their polit­ic­al views on na­tion­al tele­vi­sion. Yes, we do have free­dom of speech, but the award shows are not the place for them. If you have a beef, then take it up on so­cial me­dia. That’s what it’s there for, not in our liv­ing rooms.

I, too, work with the pub­lic. My job is to work pro­fes­sion­ally and greet my cli­en­tele with re­spect. I don’t stand there at the counter and start yelling polit­ic­al pro­pa­ganda in their faces. That’s not the place for it. And Hol­ly­wood award shows are not the place for tele­vis­ing per­son­al grudges.

Your job is to mem­or­ize your lines and act, and that’s what you are paid for, not to cam­paign on an award show.

Al Ulus

Somer­ton

