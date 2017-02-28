Lawncrest Community Association honors departing pastor

The Lawn­crest Com­munity As­so­ci­ation last week wel­comed sev­er­al guest speak­ers and honored a de­part­ing pas­tor.

Ad­dress­ing the group were Hailey Stern, a Phil­adelphia Wa­ter De­part­ment city plan­ner, and 2nd Po­lice Dis­trict Lt. John Bark­er, Sgt. Mat­thew Lowe and com­munity re­la­tions of­ficer Mark Mroz.

Kathy Wer­sing­er, an aide to City Coun­cil­wo­man Cher­elle Park­er, presen­ted a cita­tion signed by Park­er and Coun­cil Pres­id­ent Dar­rell Clarke to the Rev. Ben Krey, pas­tor at Prince of Peace Luther­an Church, 6001 Col­gate St.

Shop­Rite baked a cake in Krey’s hon­or. Krey, 35, who had been at Prince of Peace since 2009, left Sunday for an as­sign­ment in Durham, North Car­o­lina.

Wer­sing­er, a lifelong Lawn­crest res­id­ent, will soon re­tire from the city, but will stay act­ive with the LCA.

In oth­er news from the Feb. 21 meet­ing:

ull; Cres­centville United Meth­od­ist Church is hold­ing its an­nu­al pot pie sale.

The menu in­cludes chick­en, beef and shrimp pot pies; chick­en and broc­coli; chick­en par­mi­gi­ana; roast tur­key plat­ter; ma­car­oni au gratin; and apple deep dish.

The pickup is on Sat­urday, March 4, at the church, 412 E. Sen­t­ner St. (at Has­brook Av­en­ue).

Call Sue Snyder at 215-771-4442 or the church at 215-745-7115.

• The Phil­adelphia Prot­est­ant Home, 6401 Mar­tins Mill Road in Lawndale, will host its sixth an­nu­al well­ness sym­posi­um on Fri­day, March 31, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Activ­it­ies will take place in the so­cial hall and the well­ness and aquat­ic cen­ter.

The day will in­clude tours, more than 35 ex­hib­its, nu­tri­tion tips, health and well­ness in­form­a­tion, op­por­tun­it­ies to talk to nurses and phys­i­cians, blood pres­sure screen­ings, ex­er­cise demon­stra­tions and line dan­cing.

Call 215-697-8007.

• Lawn­crest Lib­rary, 6098 Rising Sun Ave., will host Count and Clap Along on Monday, March 13, at 10:30 a.m. Preschool­ers and their care­givers will sing, count and clap to mu­sic. Call 215-685-0549.

• Lawn­crest Com­munity As­so­ci­ation will meet again on Tues­day, March 21, at 7 p.m. at St. Wil­li­am par­ish hall, Argyle and Rob­bins streets. ••

