Lawncrest Community Association honors departing pastor

The Lawncrest Community Association last week welcomed several guest speakers and honored a departing pastor.
Addressing the group were Hailey Stern, a Philadelphia Water Department city planner, and 2nd Police District Lt. John Barker, Sgt. Matthew Lowe and community relations officer Mark Mroz.
Kathy Wersinger, an aide to City Councilwoman Cherelle Parker, presented a citation signed by Parker and Council President Darrell Clarke to the Rev. Ben Krey, pastor at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 6001 Colgate St.
ShopRite baked a cake in Krey’s honor. Krey, 35, who had been at Prince of Peace since 2009, left Sunday for an assignment in Durham, North Carolina.
Wersinger, a lifelong Lawncrest resident, will soon retire from the city, but will stay active with the LCA.
In other news from the Feb. 21 meeting:
ull; Crescentville United Methodist Church is holding its annual pot pie sale.
The menu includes chicken, beef and shrimp pot pies; chicken and broccoli; chicken parmigiana; roast turkey platter; macaroni au gratin; and apple deep dish.
The pickup is on Saturday, March 4, at the church, 412 E. Sentner St. (at Hasbrook Avenue).
Call Sue Snyder at 215-771-4442 or the church at 215-745-7115.
• The Philadelphia Protestant Home, 6401 Martins Mill Road in Lawndale, will host its sixth annual wellness symposium on Friday, March 31, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Activities will take place in the social hall and the wellness and aquatic center.
The day will include tours, more than 35 exhibits, nutrition tips, health and wellness information, opportunities to talk to nurses and physicians, blood pressure screenings, exercise demonstrations and line dancing.
Call 215-697-8007.
• Lawncrest Library, 6098 Rising Sun Ave., will host Count and Clap Along on Monday, March 13, at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers will sing, count and clap to music. Call 215-685-0549.
• Lawncrest Community Association will meet again on Tuesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. at St. William parish hall, Argyle and Robbins streets. ••
