Eagles getting ready to make key free-agent decisions

After a two-month, and then some, quiet period, the Eagles are going to unveil their roster plans for 2017 starting with the NFL’s free-agency period when the new league business year opens on March 9.
It’s been an agonizing period of time since Jan. 1, when the team ended the 2016 season with a final-game win over the Dallas Cowboys. Wake up and smell the new season, then.
A 7-9 record in 2016 was both promising and disappointing, as the Eagles missed the playoffs. They haven’t been in the postseason since 2013 and haven’t won a playoff game since the 2008 season, when they advanced to the NFC championship game.
In what may or may not be an active free-agency period, we’ll get our first real taste of just how many pieces the Eagles think they truly have in place to make a real championship run.
There are limits to realistic expectations for free agency. The Eagles are ranked near the back of the back in the league in terms of available dollars to spend within the salary cap this season. That takes away options for the sometimes-frenzied spending throughout the NFL starting on March 9.
The Eagles are also intent in avoiding “Band-Aid” fixes for holes on the roster, said executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman weeks ago.
But free agency is just the start, followed by the NFL draft in late April and including the ever-possible trades or other creative ways to build a roster. Roseman is a wheeler and dealer, and he has a roster with some very definite needs.
What areas will the Eagles target? Here is a list of some areas that, throughout the next several weeks, the team is sure to look to improve.
Wide receiver
A key to-do in this offseason is to, the Eagles keep saying, “surround quarterback Carson Wentz with weapons.” A glaring need exists in the wide receiver spots. How the Eagles do it is the big mystery. They aren’t likely to be in the game for the big-money free agents at wide receiver, and there is going to be plenty of competition for the reasonably priced help. One thing is certain: Having two or three additions come in and help the wide receiver spots would be an ideal scenario. A lot of firepower is needed.
Cornerback
The team released starter Leodis McKelvin in February. The other 2016 starter, Nolan Carroll, is slated to be a free agent himself. This position sets up for change in a big way. About the only certainty is that second-year man Jalen Mills is in line for serious playing time.
Running back
The Eagles have a long history of stellar running backs, from Ricky Watters to Duce Staley and then Brian Westbrook and LeSean McCoy, but the position is in need of rejuvenation. The Eagles need to find themselves a go-to back for the offense. As much as wide receiver is a need, running back is just a tick below to take some pressure off of Wentz.
Defensive end
The lack of a consistent pass rush hampered the Jim Schwartz defense in 2016. He needs another threat off the edge. This may not come until the draft, but a difference-making kind of player would take the defense to a new level.
Linebacker
Where’s the depth? The Eagles love Jordan Hicks in the middle and Nigel Bradham is a cog at the strong-side position. Mychal Kendricks has played very little here the last two seasons. What’s up at linebacker, traditionally a strong spot for Philadelphia?
Is that too long a list for a single offseason? Perhaps. The Eagles have to be really, really good in this offseason and score on a high percentage of their additions and get this team smack-dab in the middle of the playoff scene, a neighborhood the Eagles want to hang out in on an every-season basis. ••