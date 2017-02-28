Eagles getting ready to make key free-agent decisions

After a two-month, and then some, quiet peri­od, the Eagles are go­ing to un­veil their roster plans for 2017 start­ing with the NFL’s free-agency peri­od when the new league busi­ness year opens on March 9.

It’s been an ag­on­iz­ing peri­od of time since Jan. 1, when the team ended the 2016 sea­son with a fi­nal-game win over the Dal­las Cow­boys. Wake up and smell the new sea­son, then.

A 7-9 re­cord in 2016 was both prom­ising and dis­ap­point­ing, as the Eagles missed the play­offs. They haven’t been in the post­season since 2013 and haven’t won a play­off game since the 2008 sea­son, when they ad­vanced to the NFC cham­pi­on­ship game.

In what may or may not be an act­ive free-agency peri­od, we’ll get our first real taste of just how many pieces the Eagles think they truly have in place to make a real cham­pi­on­ship run.

There are lim­its to real­ist­ic ex­pect­a­tions for free agency. The Eagles are ranked near the back of the back in the league in terms of avail­able dol­lars to spend with­in the salary cap this sea­son. That takes away op­tions for the some­times-fren­zied spend­ing throughout the NFL start­ing on March 9.

The Eagles are also in­tent in avoid­ing “Band-Aid” fixes for holes on the roster, said ex­ec­ut­ive vice pres­id­ent of foot­ball op­er­a­tions How­ie Rose­man weeks ago.

But free agency is just the start, fol­lowed by the NFL draft in late April and in­clud­ing the ever-pos­sible trades or oth­er cre­at­ive ways to build a roster. Rose­man is a wheel­er and deal­er, and he has a roster with some very def­in­ite needs.

What areas will the Eagles tar­get? Here is a list of some areas that, throughout the next sev­er­al weeks, the team is sure to look to im­prove.

Wide re­ceiv­er

A key to-do in this off­season is to, the Eagles keep say­ing, “sur­round quar­ter­back Car­son Wentz with weapons.” A glar­ing need ex­ists in the wide re­ceiv­er spots. How the Eagles do it is the big mys­tery. They aren’t likely to be in the game for the big-money free agents at wide re­ceiv­er, and there is go­ing to be plenty of com­pet­i­tion for the reas­on­ably priced help. One thing is cer­tain: Hav­ing two or three ad­di­tions come in and help the wide re­ceiv­er spots would be an ideal scen­ario. A lot of fire­power is needed.

Corner­back

The team re­leased starter Leod­is McK­elvin in Feb­ru­ary. The oth­er 2016 starter, No­lan Car­roll, is slated to be a free agent him­self. This po­s­i­tion sets up for change in a big way. About the only cer­tainty is that second-year man Jalen Mills is in line for ser­i­ous play­ing time.

Run­ning back

The Eagles have a long his­tory of stel­lar run­ning backs, from Ricky Wat­ters to Duce Sta­ley and then Bri­an West­brook and Le­Sean Mc­Coy, but the po­s­i­tion is in need of re­ju­ven­a­tion. The Eagles need to find them­selves a go-to back for the of­fense. As much as wide re­ceiv­er is a need, run­ning back is just a tick be­low to take some pres­sure off of Wentz.

De­fens­ive end

The lack of a con­sist­ent pass rush hampered the Jim Schwartz de­fense in 2016. He needs an­oth­er threat off the edge. This may not come un­til the draft, but a dif­fer­ence-mak­ing kind of play­er would take the de­fense to a new level.

Line­back­er

Where’s the depth? The Eagles love Jordan Hicks in the middle and Nigel Bradham is a cog at the strong-side po­s­i­tion. My­chal Kendricks has played very little here the last two sea­sons. What’s up at line­back­er, tra­di­tion­ally a strong spot for Phil­adelphia?

Is that too long a list for a single off­season? Per­haps. The Eagles have to be really, really good in this off­season and score on a high per­cent­age of their ad­di­tions and get this team smack-dab in the middle of the play­off scene, a neigh­bor­hood the Eagles want to hang out in on an every-sea­son basis. ••