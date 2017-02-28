Democratic DA candidate wants cash bail changes

Joe Khan, a Demo­crat­ic can­did­ate for dis­trict at­tor­ney, is pro­pos­ing the elim­in­a­tion of the city’s cur­rent cash bail sys­tem.

Khan said the policy has led to over­crowded jails, with many who are un­able to af­ford bail los­ing their jobs, their fam­il­ies and their live­li­hoods even be­fore they have been con­victed of a crime. He wants to put an end to what he calls the “pred­at­ory” for-profit bail bond­ing in­dustry.

“Elim­in­at­ing the cash bail sys­tem in Phil­adelphia will make our crim­in­al justice sys­tem more fair, will pre­vent wealthy vi­ol­ent of­fend­ers from buy­ing their way out of jail, and will keep non­vi­ol­ent de­fend­ants in their homes and jobs in­stead of lan­guish­ing in jail cells for days or weeks on end. It will also put an end to the for-profit bail-bond­ing in­dustry that bleeds people dry and traps people in poverty, re­gard­less of their guilt or in­no­cence. It is ab­hor­rent that race and poverty are driv­ing factors in de­term­in­ing who sits in our jail, and that private in­terests turn a profit on our epi­dem­ic of over-in­car­cer­a­tion,” Khan said. “No one should ever sit in a jail cell be­cause they can’t af­ford to make bail.”

Un­der Khan’s pro­pos­al, after ar­rest, every de­fend­ant will re­ceive in­di­vidu­al­ized con­sid­er­a­tion for pre­tri­al re­lease. Judges will de­tain de­fend­ants only when no set of re­lease con­di­tions can reas­on­ably as­sure the de­fend­ant’s ap­pear­ance or the safety of the com­munity.

No one will sit in a jail cell be­cause they are un­able to af­ford bail.

Pre­tri­al of­ficers will be as­signed to work with de­fend­ants. These of­ficers will stay in touch with de­fend­ants be­fore their tri­al, and will check in reg­u­larly to en­sure sched­uled court ap­pear­ances are made.

The D.A.’s of­fice will lobby for in­creased fund­ing for the pub­lic de­fend­ers’ sys­tem, and co­oper­ate fully with pub­lic de­fend­ers to en­sure that all de­fend­ants are prop­erly rep­res­en­ted at pre­tri­al de­ten­tion hear­ings.

The res­ult­ing sav­ings in in­car­cer­a­tion costs will be in­ves­ted in the best pos­sible pre­tri­al di­ver­sion­ary and su­per­vi­sion pro­grams for those re­leased pending tri­al.

Fol­low­ing the van­dal­ism at Mount Car­mel Cemetery, 5722 Frank­ford Ave. (at Chel­ten­ham Av­en­ue), Khan blamed Pres­id­ent Don­ald Trump.

“The anti-Semit­ic acts of hatred and van­dal­ism at the Mount Car­mel Cemetery are despic­able. Since Don­ald Trump’s elec­tion, we have wit­nessed a dis­turb­ing rise in hate crimes in Phil­adelphia and across the coun­try. As dis­trict at­tor­ney, I will pri­or­it­ize the pro­sec­u­tion of hate crimes, and will do everything in my power to fight for Phil­adelphi­ans of every race, faith, sexu­al ori­ent­a­tion and gender iden­tity,” he said in a state­ment.

State Rep. Jared So­lomon (D-202nd dist.) also is­sued a state­ment on the van­dal­ism.

“I am truly shocked, saddened and out­raged by the crim­in­al van­dal­ism that oc­curred at the Mount Car­mel Cemetery today, in the Wissi­nom­ing part of my dis­trict. My heart goes out to the fam­il­ies who dis­covered the head­stones of their loved ones de­sec­rated by this act of hate and in­tol­er­ance. After an act of such cow­ardice, I urge the per­pet­rat­ors to do the brave thing and come for­ward and turn them­selves in to the au­thor­it­ies. Should they not, I pledge to do everything in my power to help sup­port the Phil­adelphia po­lice and the great of­ficers of the 15th Dis­trict in bring­ing them to justice,” he said.

On Sat­urday, be­fore the van­dal­ism was dis­covered, So­lomon hos­ted a for­um at the Mi­chael J. Cres­cenz Rising Sun VFW post in Lawndale, cel­eb­rat­ing di­versity.

People4Trump in South­east Pennsylvania will be tak­ing part in the na­tion­wide Spir­it of Amer­ica Ral­lies on Sat­urday, March 4.

The loc­al rally is set for noon to 1 p.m. at Ne­sham­iny State Park, at State and Street roads in Ben­s­alem.

People4Trump in South­east Pennsylvania was foun­ded by Jim Wor­thing­ton, a del­eg­ate to the Re­pub­lic­an Na­tion­al Con­ven­tion.

Or­gan­izers of the Spir­it of Amer­ica Ral­lies say, “Un­like those protest­ing against Pres­id­ent Trump’s vis­ion, we are a di­verse co­ali­tion that are the heart and soul of Amer­ica that wants our na­tion to ful­fill our po­ten­tial, as the greatest na­tion on God’s green earth!”

The rally is open to any­one who sup­ports an Amer­ica First agenda. ••

