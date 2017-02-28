Democratic DA candidate wants cash bail changes

Joe Khan, a Democratic candidate for district attorney, is proposing the elimination of the city’s current cash bail system.
Khan said the policy has led to overcrowded jails, with many who are unable to afford bail losing their jobs, their families and their livelihoods even before they have been convicted of a crime. He wants to put an end to what he calls the “predatory” for-profit bail bonding industry.
“Eliminating the cash bail system in Philadelphia will make our criminal justice system more fair, will prevent wealthy violent offenders from buying their way out of jail, and will keep nonviolent defendants in their homes and jobs instead of languishing in jail cells for days or weeks on end. It will also put an end to the for-profit bail-bonding industry that bleeds people dry and traps people in poverty, regardless of their guilt or innocence. It is abhorrent that race and poverty are driving factors in determining who sits in our jail, and that private interests turn a profit on our epidemic of over-incarceration,” Khan said. “No one should ever sit in a jail cell because they can’t afford to make bail.”
Under Khan’s proposal, after arrest, every defendant will receive individualized consideration for pretrial release. Judges will detain defendants only when no set of release conditions can reasonably assure the defendant’s appearance or the safety of the community.
No one will sit in a jail cell because they are unable to afford bail.
Pretrial officers will be assigned to work with defendants. These officers will stay in touch with defendants before their trial, and will check in regularly to ensure scheduled court appearances are made.
The D.A.’s office will lobby for increased funding for the public defenders’ system, and cooperate fully with public defenders to ensure that all defendants are properly represented at pretrial detention hearings.
The resulting savings in incarceration costs will be invested in the best possible pretrial diversionary and supervision programs for those released pending trial.
Following the vandalism at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 5722 Frankford Ave. (at Cheltenham Avenue), Khan blamed President Donald Trump.
“The anti-Semitic acts of hatred and vandalism at the Mount Carmel Cemetery are despicable. Since Donald Trump’s election, we have witnessed a disturbing rise in hate crimes in Philadelphia and across the country. As district attorney, I will prioritize the prosecution of hate crimes, and will do everything in my power to fight for Philadelphians of every race, faith, sexual orientation and gender identity,” he said in a statement.
State Rep. Jared Solomon (D-202nd dist.) also issued a statement on the vandalism.
“I am truly shocked, saddened and outraged by the criminal vandalism that occurred at the Mount Carmel Cemetery today, in the Wissinoming part of my district. My heart goes out to the families who discovered the headstones of their loved ones desecrated by this act of hate and intolerance. After an act of such cowardice, I urge the perpetrators to do the brave thing and come forward and turn themselves in to the authorities. Should they not, I pledge to do everything in my power to help support the Philadelphia police and the great officers of the 15th District in bringing them to justice,” he said.
On Saturday, before the vandalism was discovered, Solomon hosted a forum at the Michael J. Crescenz Rising Sun VFW post in Lawndale, celebrating diversity.
People4Trump in Southeast Pennsylvania will be taking part in the nationwide Spirit of America Rallies on Saturday, March 4.
The local rally is set for noon to 1 p.m. at Neshaminy State Park, at State and Street roads in Bensalem.
People4Trump in Southeast Pennsylvania was founded by Jim Worthington, a delegate to the Republican National Convention.
Organizers of the Spirit of America Rallies say, “Unlike those protesting against President Trump’s vision, we are a diverse coalition that are the heart and soul of America that wants our nation to fulfill our potential, as the greatest nation on God’s green earth!”
The rally is open to anyone who supports an America First agenda. ••
You can reach Tom Waring at twaring@bsmphilly.com.