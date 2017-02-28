Crime Log: March 1, 2017

Feb. 6 through 19
As reported by Northeast Detectives. Does not include homicides, sexual assaults, narcotics offenses or other specific crimes investigated by special police units. All locations listed by block, not by exact address.
2nd Police District
• There were 12 robberies reported in the district, including nine that occurred in the street at 6400 Castor Ave. (Feb. 6), 1500 Benner St. (Feb. 10), 6000 Loretto Ave. (Feb. 17), Castor Avenue and Greeby Street (Feb. 6), 1300 Magee Ave. (Feb. 6), 6700 Castor Ave. (Feb. 19), 6700 Oakland St. (Feb. 7), 1900 Princeton Ave. (Feb. 11) and 6800 Martins Mill Road (Feb. 18). Two additional robberies occurred at businesses at 7600 Roosevelt Blvd. (Feb. 16) and 6600 Castor Ave. (Feb. 13), while one occurred at a residence at 6300 Eastwood St. (Feb. 9).
• Nine aggravated assaults were reported during the period, including four that occurred in the street at 6000 Oxford Ave. (Feb. 15), 7100 Bingham St. (two on Feb. 19) and 6700 Sylvester St. (Feb. 12). Three more cases occurred at residences at 6100 Reach St. (Feb. 19), 1000 Afton St. (Feb. 19) and 5200 Montour St. (Feb. 10), while one occurred at a business at 6400 Castor Ave. (Feb. 9) and one at a school at 5700 Langdon St. (Feb. 15).
• Among 15 burglaries reported to police, 13 involved residences at 6000 Palmetto St. (Feb. 10), 600 Brill St. (Feb. 11), 6100 Belden St. (Feb. 6), 5900 Bennington St. (Feb. 11), 7000 Kindred St. (Feb. 12), 800 Marcella St. (Feb. 14), 5900 Loretto Ave. (Feb. 17), 500 Tyson Ave. (Feb. 12), 8000 Oxford Ave. (Feb. 6), 1800 Glendale Ave. (Feb. 8), 6400 Palmetto St. (Feb. 9), 7400 Algon Ave. (Feb. 17) and 7000 Large St. (Feb. 15). Two more cases involved businesses at 500 Adams Ave. (Feb. 12 and 15).
• Eighty-four thefts were reported in the district, including 37 at businesses, five at residences, four in the street and one at a school. There also were five auto thefts, four auto tag thefts and 28 thefts from autos during the period.
7th Police District
• There were three robberies reported to police, including one each at a business at 11000 Roosevelt Blvd. (Feb. 7), a residence at 10800 Heather St. (Feb. 6) and in the street at 800 Red Lion Road (Feb. 11).
• Three aggravated assaults were reported in the district, including one in the street at 2100 Strahle St. (Feb. 17), one at a residence at 9800 Cowden St. (Feb. 14) and one at a school at 1800 Byberry Road (Feb. 8).
• There were six burglaries reported during the period, three of which occurred at businesses at 8900 Krewstown Road (two on Feb. 7 and one on Feb. 19). Another burglary occurred at a business at 9200 Krewstown Road (Feb. 19), while two occurred at residences at 1600 Benson St. (Feb. 6 and 7).
• Among 31 thefts reported in the district, there were five at businesses, four in the street, three at residences, two at daycare centers and one at a medical facility. There also were six auto thefts, one auto tag theft and nine thefts from autos during the period.
8th Police District
• Four robberies were reported in the district, including two that occurred in the street at 2600 Winchester Ave. (Feb. 17) and 100 Franklin Mills Blvd. (Feb. 19). Two more robberies occurred at businesses at 2400 Welsh Road (Feb. 14) and 2500 Grant Ave. (Feb. 10).
• There were eight aggravated assaults reported to police, including four that occurred at residences at 4400 Aberdale Road (Feb. 6), 2600 Tremont St. (Feb. 13), 8100 Revere St. (Feb. 14) and 8000 Rowland Ave. (Feb. 19). Two more cases occurred in the street at 3100 Willits Road (Feb. 11) and 8000 Ditman St. (Feb. 8), while one occurred at a business at 4300 Byberry Road (Feb. 15) and one at a school at 11000 Knights Road (Feb. 17).
• Six burglaries were reported in the district, including four that involved residences at 8200 Craig St. (Feb. 15), 8800 Cottage St. (Feb. 16), 4500 Enfield Ave. (Feb. 17) and 9400 Lansford St. (Feb. 19), along with one that occurred at a self-storage facility at 12000 Roosevelt Blvd. (Feb. 8) and one at a medical facility at 10900 Knights Road (Feb. 11).
• There were 62 thefts reported in the district, including 18 at businesses, five in the street and one each at a residence, a school, a daycare center and an unspecified type of location. There also were nine auto thefts, six auto tag thefts and 20 thefts from autos during the period.
15th Police District
• Seventeen robberies were reported in the district, including 13 that occurred in the street at 1600 Margaret St. (Feb. 6), 1800 Fillmore St. (Feb. 11), 5200 Frankford Ave. (Feb. 11), 4600 Benner St. (Feb. 14), Dyre and Darrah streets (Feb. 14), 7900 Leon St. (Feb. 16), 5200 Frankford Ave. (Feb. 12), 7300 Walker St. (Feb. 11), 5200 Frankford Ave. (Feb. 11), 4700 Frankford Ave. (Feb. 12), 900 Kenwyn St. (Feb. 15), 1400 E. Cheltenham Ave. (Feb. 16) and 7400 Rowland Ave. (Feb. 18). Robberies also occurred at two businesses at 6900 Torresdale Ave. (Feb. 9) and 7900 Frankford Ave. (Feb. 17), one residence at 4800 Comly St. (Feb. 12) and one bank at 7100 Frankford Ave. (Feb. 9).
• There were 18 aggravated assaults reported during the period, including 10 that occurred in the street at 4200 Van Kirk St. (five cases on Feb. 17), 5000 Homestead St. (Feb. 11), 7500 Rowland Ave. (Feb. 18), Richmond and Buckius streets (Feb. 18), 4500 Howell St. (Feb. 13) and 1800 Ruan St. (Feb. 17). Eight additional cases occurred at residences at 6300 Cottage St. (Feb. 6), 900 Kenwyn St. (Feb. 11), 6000 Torresdale Ave. (two on Feb. 6), 1500 Adams Ave. (two on Feb. 9), 4300 Penn St. (Feb. 11) and 3100 Barnett St. (Feb. 13).
• Nine burglaries were reported in the district, including six that involved residences at 4700 Salem St. (Feb. 8), 2600 Haworth St. (Feb. 11), 4900 Penn St. (Feb. 7), 1600 Pratt St. (Feb. 13), 4400 Richmond St. (Feb. 11) and 2800 Brighton Place (Feb. 8). Three more burglaries occurred at businesses at 7400 Frankford Ave. (Feb. 15), 7300 State Road (Feb. 16) and 1800 Harrison St. (Feb. 6).
• There were 95 thefts reported in the district, including 26 at businesses, 11 in the street and 10 at residences. There also were 23 auto thefts, seven auto tag thefts and 18 thefts from autos during the period. ••
