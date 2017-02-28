Crime Log: March 1, 2017

Feb. 6 through 19

As re­por­ted by North­east De­tect­ives. Does not in­clude hom­icides, sexu­al as­saults, nar­cot­ics of­fenses or oth­er spe­cif­ic crimes in­vest­ig­ated by spe­cial po­lice units. All loc­a­tions lis­ted by block, not by ex­act ad­dress.

2nd Po­lice Dis­trict

• There were 12 rob­ber­ies re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing nine that oc­curred in the street at 6400 Castor Ave. (Feb. 6), 1500 Ben­ner St. (Feb. 10), 6000 Lor­etto Ave. (Feb. 17), Castor Av­en­ue and Greeby Street (Feb. 6), 1300 Magee Ave. (Feb. 6), 6700 Castor Ave. (Feb. 19), 6700 Oak­land St. (Feb. 7), 1900 Prin­ceton Ave. (Feb. 11) and 6800 Mar­tins Mill Road (Feb. 18). Two ad­di­tion­al rob­ber­ies oc­curred at busi­nesses at 7600 Roosevelt Blvd. (Feb. 16) and 6600 Castor Ave. (Feb. 13), while one oc­curred at a res­id­ence at 6300 East­wood St. (Feb. 9).

• Nine ag­grav­ated as­saults were re­por­ted dur­ing the peri­od, in­clud­ing four that oc­curred in the street at 6000 Ox­ford Ave. (Feb. 15), 7100 Bing­ham St. (two on Feb. 19) and 6700 Sylvester St. (Feb. 12). Three more cases oc­curred at res­id­ences at 6100 Reach St. (Feb. 19), 1000 Af­ton St. (Feb. 19) and 5200 Mon­tour St. (Feb. 10), while one oc­curred at a busi­ness at 6400 Castor Ave. (Feb. 9) and one at a school at 5700 Lang­don St. (Feb. 15).

• Among 15 burg­lar­ies re­por­ted to po­lice, 13 in­volved res­id­ences at 6000 Pal­metto St. (Feb. 10), 600 Brill St. (Feb. 11), 6100 Belden St. (Feb. 6), 5900 Ben­ning­ton St. (Feb. 11), 7000 Kindred St. (Feb. 12), 800 Mar­cella St. (Feb. 14), 5900 Lor­etto Ave. (Feb. 17), 500 Tyson Ave. (Feb. 12), 8000 Ox­ford Ave. (Feb. 6), 1800 Gl­end­ale Ave. (Feb. 8), 6400 Pal­metto St. (Feb. 9), 7400 Al­gon Ave. (Feb. 17) and 7000 Large St. (Feb. 15). Two more cases in­volved busi­nesses at 500 Adams Ave. (Feb. 12 and 15).

• Eighty-four thefts were re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing 37 at busi­nesses, five at res­id­ences, four in the street and one at a school. There also were five auto thefts, four auto tag thefts and 28 thefts from autos dur­ing the peri­od.

7th Po­lice Dis­trict

• There were three rob­ber­ies re­por­ted to po­lice, in­clud­ing one each at a busi­ness at 11000 Roosevelt Blvd. (Feb. 7), a res­id­ence at 10800 Heath­er St. (Feb. 6) and in the street at 800 Red Li­on Road (Feb. 11).

• Three ag­grav­ated as­saults were re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing one in the street at 2100 Strahle St. (Feb. 17), one at a res­id­ence at 9800 Cowden St. (Feb. 14) and one at a school at 1800 By­berry Road (Feb. 8).

• There were six burg­lar­ies re­por­ted dur­ing the peri­od, three of which oc­curred at busi­nesses at 8900 Krewstown Road (two on Feb. 7 and one on Feb. 19). An­oth­er burg­lary oc­curred at a busi­ness at 9200 Krewstown Road (Feb. 19), while two oc­curred at res­id­ences at 1600 Ben­son St. (Feb. 6 and 7).

• Among 31 thefts re­por­ted in the dis­trict, there were five at busi­nesses, four in the street, three at res­id­ences, two at day­care cen­ters and one at a med­ic­al fa­cil­ity. There also were six auto thefts, one auto tag theft and nine thefts from autos dur­ing the peri­od.

8th Po­lice Dis­trict

• Four rob­ber­ies were re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing two that oc­curred in the street at 2600 Winchester Ave. (Feb. 17) and 100 Frank­lin Mills Blvd. (Feb. 19). Two more rob­ber­ies oc­curred at busi­nesses at 2400 Welsh Road (Feb. 14) and 2500 Grant Ave. (Feb. 10).

• There were eight ag­grav­ated as­saults re­por­ted to po­lice, in­clud­ing four that oc­curred at res­id­ences at 4400 Ab­er­dale Road (Feb. 6), 2600 Tremont St. (Feb. 13), 8100 Revere St. (Feb. 14) and 8000 Row­land Ave. (Feb. 19). Two more cases oc­curred in the street at 3100 Wil­lits Road (Feb. 11) and 8000 Dit­man St. (Feb. 8), while one oc­curred at a busi­ness at 4300 By­berry Road (Feb. 15) and one at a school at 11000 Knights Road (Feb. 17).

• Six burg­lar­ies were re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing four that in­volved res­id­ences at 8200 Craig St. (Feb. 15), 8800 Cot­tage St. (Feb. 16), 4500 En­field Ave. (Feb. 17) and 9400 Lans­ford St. (Feb. 19), along with one that oc­curred at a self-stor­age fa­cil­ity at 12000 Roosevelt Blvd. (Feb. 8) and one at a med­ic­al fa­cil­ity at 10900 Knights Road (Feb. 11).

• There were 62 thefts re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing 18 at busi­nesses, five in the street and one each at a res­id­ence, a school, a day­care cen­ter and an un­spe­cified type of loc­a­tion. There also were nine auto thefts, six auto tag thefts and 20 thefts from autos dur­ing the peri­od.

15th Po­lice Dis­trict

• Sev­en­teen rob­ber­ies were re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing 13 that oc­curred in the street at 1600 Mar­garet St. (Feb. 6), 1800 Fill­more St. (Feb. 11), 5200 Frank­ford Ave. (Feb. 11), 4600 Ben­ner St. (Feb. 14), Dyre and Dar­rah streets (Feb. 14), 7900 Le­on St. (Feb. 16), 5200 Frank­ford Ave. (Feb. 12), 7300 Walk­er St. (Feb. 11), 5200 Frank­ford Ave. (Feb. 11), 4700 Frank­ford Ave. (Feb. 12), 900 Ken­wyn St. (Feb. 15), 1400 E. Chel­ten­ham Ave. (Feb. 16) and 7400 Row­land Ave. (Feb. 18). Rob­ber­ies also oc­curred at two busi­nesses at 6900 Tor­res­dale Ave. (Feb. 9) and 7900 Frank­ford Ave. (Feb. 17), one res­id­ence at 4800 Comly St. (Feb. 12) and one bank at 7100 Frank­ford Ave. (Feb. 9).

• There were 18 ag­grav­ated as­saults re­por­ted dur­ing the peri­od, in­clud­ing 10 that oc­curred in the street at 4200 Van Kirk St. (five cases on Feb. 17), 5000 Homestead St. (Feb. 11), 7500 Row­land Ave. (Feb. 18), Rich­mond and Bucki­us streets (Feb. 18), 4500 How­ell St. (Feb. 13) and 1800 Ru­an St. (Feb. 17). Eight ad­di­tion­al cases oc­curred at res­id­ences at 6300 Cot­tage St. (Feb. 6), 900 Ken­wyn St. (Feb. 11), 6000 Tor­res­dale Ave. (two on Feb. 6), 1500 Adams Ave. (two on Feb. 9), 4300 Penn St. (Feb. 11) and 3100 Barnett St. (Feb. 13).

• Nine burg­lar­ies were re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing six that in­volved res­id­ences at 4700 Salem St. (Feb. 8), 2600 Haworth St. (Feb. 11), 4900 Penn St. (Feb. 7), 1600 Pratt St. (Feb. 13), 4400 Rich­mond St. (Feb. 11) and 2800 Brighton Place (Feb. 8). Three more burg­lar­ies oc­curred at busi­nesses at 7400 Frank­ford Ave. (Feb. 15), 7300 State Road (Feb. 16) and 1800 Har­ris­on St. (Feb. 6).

• There were 95 thefts re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing 26 at busi­nesses, 11 in the street and 10 at res­id­ences. There also were 23 auto thefts, sev­en auto tag thefts and 18 thefts from autos dur­ing the peri­od. ••

You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.