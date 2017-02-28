Company eyes Bustleton for possible medical marijuana facility

Hol­ist­ic Pharma Chair­man Keith A. Mor­gan told the North­east Times that his com­pany is con­sid­er­ing sev­er­al Phil­adelphia loc­a­tions where it may ap­ply for dis­pens­ary li­censes.

Mere days after a com­pany run by mem­bers of Phil­adelphia ice hockey’s first fam­ily an­nounced a plan to open up a massive med­ic­al marijuana grow fa­cil­ity in the Far North­east, a loc­al civic group learned that an­oth­er com­pany may ap­ply for a state li­cense to open a dis­pens­ary in the area.

On Feb. 20, a part­ner in Hol­ist­ic Pharma LLC ap­proached the board of the Great­er Bustleton Civic League and asked to ad­dress the group’s monthly meet­ing two days later. The com­munity lead­ers turned down the re­quest be­cause they wanted more time to re­search the com­pany as well as the pro­vi­sions of Pennsylvania’s med­ic­al marijuana law.

On Sunday, Hol­ist­ic Pharma Chair­man Keith A. Mor­gan told the North­east Times that his com­pany is con­sid­er­ing sev­er­al Phil­adelphia loc­a­tions where it may ap­ply for dis­pens­ary li­censes. One of those loc­a­tions is in the Bustleton area, but Mor­gan de­clined to dis­close the spe­cif­ic site be­cause of the com­pet­it­ive nature of the state-reg­u­lated ap­plic­a­tion pro­cess.

“It’s highly com­pet­it­ive. There real­ist­ic­ally could be five hun­dred to nine hun­dred ap­plic­a­tions across the state for 27 dis­pens­ary li­censes and 12 grow li­censes,” Mor­gan said.

Last year, the Mary­land Med­ic­al Can­nabis Com­mis­sion re­ceived more than 800 dis­pens­ary ap­plic­a­tions and awar­ded 102 li­censes, ac­cord­ing to the Bal­timore Sun. In 2015, the state of Illinois re­ceived 369 ap­plic­a­tions for 60 avail­able dis­pens­ar­ies and 21 grow fa­cil­it­ies, ac­cord­ing to the Chica­go Tribune.

Pennsylvania’s ap­plic­a­tion win­dow began on Feb. 20 and will con­clude on March 20. The De­part­ment of Health is man­aging the pro­cess and has not dis­closed how many ap­plic­a­tions it has re­ceived. The state’s med­ic­al marijuana law, which was en­acted last year, al­lows for 50 dis­pens­ary li­censes and 25 grow li­censes statewide, but the health de­part­ment has said it plans to is­sue 27 dis­pens­ary li­censes ini­tially, in­clud­ing three in Phil­adelphia, as well as 12 grow li­censes, in­clud­ing two in the state’s south­east­ern re­gion. Ap­plic­ants don’t get spe­cial con­sid­er­a­tion for fil­ing early.

“I pretty much ex­pect every­body is go­ing to wait un­til March 20,” said Mor­gan, a Lower Merion res­id­ent whose fam­ily lived on Loch­wood Road in Bustleton when he was a young child.

Hol­ist­ic Pharma and its sis­ter com­pany, Hol­ist­ic Farms, are based in Haver­ford Town­ship, Delaware County. Mor­gan and vet­er­an med­ic­al marijuana en­tre­pren­eur Richard Gender­son are the prin­cipals. Gender­son is a founder, man­aging part­ner or board mem­ber of busi­nesses that hold grow or dis­pens­ary li­censes in the Dis­trict of Columbia, Ari­zona, Mary­land and Mas­sachu­setts.

Mor­gan is a former AAMCO Trans­mis­sions CEO and pres­id­ent of Mas­ter Lease Corp. He has served on the boards of The Ship­ley School, the Can­cer Sup­port Com­munity, Penn Medi­cine and the Su­z­anne Mor­gan Found­a­tion, which was named in memory of his moth­er who died from can­cer.

Hol­ist­ic Farms is the part­ners’ med­ic­al marijuana grow and pro­cessing en­tity. They plan to ap­ply for grow li­censes in New Castle, Lawrence County (about 20 miles east of Young­stown, Ohio), as well as West Pott­s­grove, Mont­gomery County.

Mor­gan did not dis­close where Hol­ist­ic Pharma may ap­ply for dis­pens­ary li­censes. The 28-page dis­pens­ary ap­plic­a­tion re­quires ap­plic­ants to sub­mit de­tailed in­form­a­tion about their busi­ness his­tory, own­er­ship, fin­an­cing, or­gan­iz­a­tion, per­son­nel, per­son­al back­grounds, di­versity, qual­i­fic­a­tions, se­cur­ity and com­munity im­pact, among oth­er factors.

The fi­nal “Com­munity Im­pact” sec­tion of the ap­plic­a­tion states in part: “In­dic­a­tion of sup­port from pub­lic of­fi­cials will NOT be con­sidered when eval­u­at­ing this sec­tion. Provide a sum­mary of how the ap­plic­ant in­tends to have a pos­it­ive im­pact on the com­munity where its op­er­a­tions are pro­posed to be loc­ated.”

Dur­ing the Feb. 22 Bustleton civic meet­ing, GB­CL Pres­id­ent Jack O’Hara told res­id­ents that he had little in­form­a­tion about the po­ten­tial dis­pens­ary ap­plic­a­tion, but the civic group might call a spe­cial meet­ing to dis­cuss the is­sue in ad­vance of the March 20 ap­plic­a­tion dead­line.

“This top­ic is go­ing to gen­er­ate a lot of ques­tions and I don’t have a lot of an­swers right now,” O’Hara said.

“I want to get in front of this and let every­one know they ap­proached us. Right now, I don’t know the ad­dress, but it’s in 19115 (ZIP code). The loc­a­tion is im­pact­ful to us. … And one of (the state’s) re­quests is that they go in front of the com­munity and have sup­port.”

As first re­por­ted by the North­east Times, the daugh­ter of late Phil­adelphia Fly­ers founder Ed Snider an­nounced dur­ing a Feb. 15 meet­ing of the Park­wood Civic As­so­ci­ation that a com­pany she co-foun­ded with her broth­er and neph­ew hopes to build a 125,000-square-foot med­ic­al marijuana grow­ing and pro­cessing cen­ter in the By­berry East In­dus­tri­al Park. The civic as­so­ci­ation en­dorsed the pro­pos­al un­an­im­ously.

The state is ex­pec­ted to award li­censes 90 days after the con­clu­sion of the ap­plic­a­tion peri­od.

In oth­er meet­ing busi­ness:

• City Coun­cil­man Bri­an O’Neill an­nounced that his of­fice is try­ing to get city ap­provals to close a sec­tion of Krewstown Road in Pennypack Park in June for the be­ne­fit of walk­ers, jog­gers and bi­cyc­lists. The event would be modeled after the re­cre­ation­al clos­ures of Mar­tin Luth­er King Jr. Drive along the Schuylkill River.

Krewstown would be closed to mo­tor vehicles between Al­gon and Bloom­field av­en­ues for sev­er­al hours. O’Neill is tar­get­ing June 4 for the event.

• The own­er of a real es­tate of­fice at 1708 Welsh Road sought com­munity back­ing to change the zon­ing of the prop­erty from res­id­en­tial to com­mer­cial. The prop­erty fea­tures a 125-year-old home that has been in use as a pro­fes­sion­al of­fice for dec­ades. In 2004, the own­er re­fur­bished the old home, which is no longer suit­able for res­id­en­tial use, he said.

The real es­tate busi­ness op­er­ates leg­ally with a zon­ing vari­ance, but the own­er wants to get a per­man­ent zon­ing change. All such changes re­quire City Coun­cil ap­prov­al. In an in­form­al show of hands, a ma­jor­ity of GB­CL mem­bers in at­tend­ance showed their sup­port for the change, al­though the civic group has no pro­ced­ur­al role in a zon­ing change. ••

