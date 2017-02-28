Community members learn about Narcan at meeting

Opioid abuse is a major problem across the nation, but some areas of Philadelphia have been hit especially hard. About 40 people came out to a meeting at St. Anne’s Social Hall hosted by state Rep. John Taylor (R-177th dist.) last Thursday to learn about about naloxone (brand name Narcan), a drug that blocks the effects of opioids and can reverse a deadly overdose.
This is the fourth meeting that Taylor has hosted on the subject over the past 18 months.
“All of you here and me personally have had someone you know very well who has been victimized, maybe slightly, maybe severely, and maybe they died,” he said. “I have one nephew and one niece. Same family. My niece had a problem, got help, recovered, and is living a very productive life. I have a nephew, who I don’t know where he is — in and out of rehab, in and out of jail, good family. It’s not a disease that picks just certain people.”
The speaker for the evening was Elvis Rosado, the education and outreach coordinator at Prevention Point Philadelphia, 2913 Kensington Ave., an organization dedicated to reducing the harm associated with substance abuse.
Rosado started out by describing the scope of the opioid problem: In 2016, Philadelphia consumed 665,000 pounds of opioids and there were 900 opioid overdoses. He explained that there is enough oxycontin on the streets that if they were to stop making it, the current supply would take 15 to 20 years to run out.
He also pointed to newer, more powerful opioids like fentanyl, which is 100 times stronger than heroin, and carfentanil, which is 10,000 times stronger.
Rosado laid out the components of an overdose reversal kit and explained how they could be used to revive someone who was overdosing.
A key component of such a kit is naloxone, which blocks receptors to essentially render opioids in someone’s system inert. Although naloxone is available only by prescription, a statewide standing order signed by Pennsylvania’s Physician General, Dr. Rachel Levine, effectively prescribes the drug to everyone in the state, making it possible for anyone to purchase it.
“They can go to any pharmacy if they have insurance, and use their insurance to purchase Narcan,” Rosado said. “It’s best if they contact their pharmacy before they get there to make sure that they’re familiar with the standing order. Not every pharmacy is aware of the standing order. If they don’t have insurance, they can contact us at Prevention Point. They can walk in, get trained, and walk out with a kit if they don’t have insurance.”
Rosado hoped that his students would take two things from the training. First, a better understanding of how to handle an overdose situation. He explained, “In many situations, you find somebody overdosing and there’s 15 or 20 people standing around and no one knows what to do.” Second, he wants his students to understand that someone who is overdosing is not necessarily a bad person.
“They’re sick with the disease of addiction and they need help,” he said. “This does not discriminate. It’s an equal opportunity destroyer. It doesn’t care about age, race, sex, gender or money, none of it.”
Taylor held the meeting because it’s a common concern for his constituents.
“This is a result of people coming into our office, expressing this as a problem. You don’t have to do much more than pick up a paper to figure out the statistics. This particular meeting is because of the rate of deaths.”
Like Rosado, he hopes that those who attended the meeting come away with a degree of compassion for addicts.
“These people are dying. They’re not ‘them,’ they’re ‘us.’ It’s our families, in our neighborhood. People are dying. It’s not catering to some other group. It’s really trying to get people in our households in this community aware of it.”
Alberta, one of the attendees, came to the meeting because her son has been an addict for a long time.
ldquo;I guess since he was about in his late 20s,” she said. “He’s 41 now. I had to move. I couldn’t take it anymore. I live alone now. He comes and visits. I want that kit in case, God forbid, he does something in my bathroom and something happens.”
Another attendee, Theresa, came to the meeting for a similar reason.
“I have people in my family who are in recovery and you never know when that situation could change, and you never know who you may come across, this being so prevalent. It could be my neighbor’s kid. You might find someone just laying in the middle of the street. It’s good to have this information. I didn’t realize that this is now available to people. I thought it was a good idea to come and learn about it.” ••
To learn more about Narcan and overdose reversal kits, contact Prevention Point at 215-634-5272.