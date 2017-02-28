Community members learn about Narcan at meeting

“They’re sick with the dis­ease of ad­dic­tion and they need help. This does not dis­crim­in­ate. It’s an equal op­por­tun­ity des­troy­er.” — Elvis Ros­ado

Opioid ab­use is a ma­jor prob­lem across the na­tion, but some areas of Phil­adelphia have been hit es­pe­cially hard. About 40 people came out to a meet­ing at St. Anne’s So­cial Hall hos­ted by state Rep. John Taylor (R-177th dist.) last Thursday to learn about about nalox­one (brand name Nar­can), a drug that blocks the ef­fects of opioids and can re­verse a deadly over­dose.

This is the fourth meet­ing that Taylor has hos­ted on the sub­ject over the past 18 months.

“All of you here and me per­son­ally have had someone you know very well who has been vic­tim­ized, maybe slightly, maybe severely, and maybe they died,” he said. “I have one neph­ew and one niece. Same fam­ily. My niece had a prob­lem, got help, re­covered, and is liv­ing a very pro­duct­ive life. I have a neph­ew, who I don’t know where he is — in and out of re­hab, in and out of jail, good fam­ily. It’s not a dis­ease that picks just cer­tain people.”

The speak­er for the even­ing was Elvis Ros­ado, the edu­ca­tion and out­reach co­ordin­at­or at Pre­ven­tion Point Phil­adelphia, 2913 Kens­ing­ton Ave., an or­gan­iz­a­tion ded­ic­ated to re­du­cing the harm as­so­ci­ated with sub­stance ab­use.

Ros­ado star­ted out by de­scrib­ing the scope of the opioid prob­lem: In 2016, Phil­adelphia con­sumed 665,000 pounds of opioids and there were 900 opioid over­doses. He ex­plained that there is enough oxy­con­tin on the streets that if they were to stop mak­ing it, the cur­rent sup­ply would take 15 to 20 years to run out.

He also poin­ted to new­er, more power­ful opioids like fentanyl, which is 100 times stronger than heroin, and car­fentanil, which is 10,000 times stronger.

Ros­ado laid out the com­pon­ents of an over­dose re­versal kit and ex­plained how they could be used to re­vive someone who was over­dos­ing.

A key com­pon­ent of such a kit is nalox­one, which blocks re­cept­ors to es­sen­tially render opioids in someone’s sys­tem in­ert. Al­though nalox­one is avail­able only by pre­scrip­tion, a statewide stand­ing or­der signed by Pennsylvania’s Phys­i­cian Gen­er­al, Dr. Rachel Lev­ine, ef­fect­ively pre­scribes the drug to every­one in the state, mak­ing it pos­sible for any­one to pur­chase it.

“They can go to any phar­macy if they have in­sur­ance, and use their in­sur­ance to pur­chase Nar­can,” Ros­ado said. “It’s best if they con­tact their phar­macy be­fore they get there to make sure that they’re fa­mil­i­ar with the stand­ing or­der. Not every phar­macy is aware of the stand­ing or­der. If they don’t have in­sur­ance, they can con­tact us at Pre­ven­tion Point. They can walk in, get trained, and walk out with a kit if they don’t have in­sur­ance.”

Ros­ado hoped that his stu­dents would take two things from the train­ing. First, a bet­ter un­der­stand­ing of how to handle an over­dose situ­ation. He ex­plained, “In many situ­ations, you find some­body over­dos­ing and there’s 15 or 20 people stand­ing around and no one knows what to do.” Second, he wants his stu­dents to un­der­stand that someone who is over­dos­ing is not ne­ces­sar­ily a bad per­son.

“They’re sick with the dis­ease of ad­dic­tion and they need help,” he said. “This does not dis­crim­in­ate. It’s an equal op­por­tun­ity des­troy­er. It doesn’t care about age, race, sex, gender or money, none of it.”

Taylor held the meet­ing be­cause it’s a com­mon con­cern for his con­stitu­ents.

“This is a res­ult of people com­ing in­to our of­fice, ex­press­ing this as a prob­lem. You don’t have to do much more than pick up a pa­per to fig­ure out the stat­ist­ics. This par­tic­u­lar meet­ing is be­cause of the rate of deaths.”

Like Ros­ado, he hopes that those who at­ten­ded the meet­ing come away with a de­gree of com­pas­sion for ad­dicts.

“These people are dy­ing. They’re not ‘them,’ they’re ‘us.’ It’s our fam­il­ies, in our neigh­bor­hood. People are dy­ing. It’s not ca­ter­ing to some oth­er group. It’s really try­ing to get people in our house­holds in this com­munity aware of it.”

Al­berta, one of the at­tendees, came to the meet­ing be­cause her son has been an ad­dict for a long time.

ldquo;I guess since he was about in his late 20s,” she said. “He’s 41 now. I had to move. I couldn’t take it any­more. I live alone now. He comes and vis­its. I want that kit in case, God for­bid, he does something in my bath­room and something hap­pens.”

An­oth­er at­tendee, Theresa, came to the meet­ing for a sim­il­ar reas­on.

“I have people in my fam­ily who are in re­cov­ery and you nev­er know when that situ­ation could change, and you nev­er know who you may come across, this be­ing so pre­val­ent. It could be my neigh­bor’s kid. You might find someone just lay­ing in the middle of the street. It’s good to have this in­form­a­tion. I didn’t real­ize that this is now avail­able to people. I thought it was a good idea to come and learn about it.” ••

To learn more about Nar­can and over­dose re­versal kits, con­tact Pre­ven­tion Point at 215-634-5272.