British pop group at Philadelphia Mills

UK’s X Factor win­ner Little Mix will be stop­ping by the Phil­adelphia Mills FYE on Wed­nes­day, March 1, at 3 p.m.

Per­rie, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Jade will take a break from tour­ing with Ariana Grande to meet fans and sign cop­ies of their latest al­bum, Glory Days.

Those who pur­chase the pop group new al­bum from the Phil­adelphia Mills FYE will re­ceive a wrist­band grant­ing ac­cess to the auto­graph sign­ing.

For more in­form­a­tion, vis­it face­book.com/FYE or call 215-281-9134. ••

