British pop group at Philadelphia Mills

UK’s X Factor winner Little Mix will be stopping by the Philadelphia Mills FYE on Wednesday, March 1, at 3 p.m.
Perrie, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Jade will take a break from touring with Ariana Grande to meet fans and sign copies of their latest album, Glory Days.
Those who purchase the pop group new album from the Philadelphia Mills FYE will receive a wristband granting access to the autograph signing.
For more information, visit facebook.com/FYE or call 215-281-9134. ••
You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.