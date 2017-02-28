Basil’s senior hopes for perfect ending to career

Growing up, Katie Dougherty never had to look far for someone to play basketball with.
Whether it was shooting up near their house or going one on one at the 8th and Central avenues courts in North WIldwood during the summer, Dougherty always had the perfect workout partner.
“My brother played at La Salle, and he gave me a lot of help,” said Dougherty, a senior shooting guard on the St. Basil’s Academy basketball team. “We would shoot around, and he taught me exactly what to do. He definitely helped me become a better player.”
Now Dougherty is helping the Panthers enjoy a great year. They’re currently 25-0 after defeating Salisbury 52-30 in the first round of the District One-11 tournament.
The No. 1 seed met Pine Grove in the semifinals in a game that was played after the Times went to press.
Against Salisbury, Dougherty chipped in with four points and played the versatile game that has made her so valuable to the team during their magical run.
The more she can do to help the team, the better.
“I’ll shoot, but I like to spread the ball around because we have so many players who can score,” said Dougherty, who is one of the first players off the bench for the Panthers. “We have a great center, Natalie Kucowski. And then we have great scorers like Cheryl Remolde and her sister, Casey. I think when they came here, we knew we could have a really good year.”
The Panthers have plenty of talent. You can’t win 25 straight games without having a team of players. But according to Dougherty, this year’s run has a lot more to do with effort and chemistry than just talent.
“We have been practicing six days a week all season,” Dougherty said. “Every team works hard, but I really think we work as hard as anyone. We have fun when we’re doing it, but we really put in a lot of work.
“We joke around a lot. The coaches know when to have fun, but we also know when to be serious. We’re always laughing, but when we’re laughing, we’re working hard at practice. It’s fun, but hard.”
Dougherty approaches her sport the same way she does her academics.
She’s a strong student, maintaining a 3.3 grade point average, and she also does a lot of activities in school.
She’s a member of the SBA Cares program, where students help their peers, is a member of the history club, is on the yearbook staff and volunteers with the Ronald McDonald House.
Those clubs are the reason she’s so happy she went to St. Basil.
“It’s a small school, so you have that connection with everyone in the school,” Dougherty said. “When we got here, our class was one of the smallest classes in the school. We all know each other. We all are connected. We’re all friends. That’s my favorite part about this school, how close everyone is.”
Dougherty hopes that’s how her college life is.
Like her brother, she’ll attend Chestnut Hill College, where she’ll play basketball.
She would often go to watch her brother play basketball, but she fell in love with the school when she visited.
“I really felt like it was the place I belong,” Dougherty said. “It’s a small school like my high school. That’s something I wanted to have. I wanted to go to a school where I’m not just a name, I’m known. And the classes are small. That’s better for me.”
She’ll continue her basketball career and ideally she’ll prepare herself for starring in court instead of on it.
Dougherty hopes to follow in her father’s footsteps. Her dad is Kevin Dougherty, a member of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
“I have a lot of family who are in law and I find it very interesting,” said Dougherty, who will major in political science at Chestnut HIll. “Plus you can help people. I’ve heard people say my dad has helped them a lot. I want to help people. It’s very rewarding, if you can help someone, it’s a great feeling.”
Almost as great a feeling as going undefeated.
The Panthers still have a lot to do, but the team certainly has a shot at claiming a state championship.
“I didn’t know we’d be this good, but we are playing great,” Dougherty said. “It’s a total team effort. Everybody works hard and we all get recognized for what we do. We’re winning together. It helps that we have a lot of great players, but we’re better as a team than we are individually. I think that’s the reason we’re playing so well.”