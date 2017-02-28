Basil’s senior hopes for perfect ending to career

Katie Dougherty has her squad rolling at 25-0. The goal now is a per­fect sea­son.

Grow­ing up, Katie Dougherty nev­er had to look far for someone to play bas­ket­ball with.

Wheth­er it was shoot­ing up near their house or go­ing one on one at the 8th and Cent­ral av­en­ues courts in North WIld­wood dur­ing the sum­mer, Dougherty al­ways had the per­fect workout part­ner.

“My broth­er played at La Salle, and he gave me a lot of help,” said Dougherty, a seni­or shoot­ing guard on the St. Basil’s Academy bas­ket­ball team. “We would shoot around, and he taught me ex­actly what to do. He def­in­itely helped me be­come a bet­ter play­er.”

Now Dougherty is help­ing the Pan­thers en­joy a great year. They’re cur­rently 25-0 after de­feat­ing Salis­bury 52-30 in the first round of the Dis­trict One-11 tour­na­ment.

The No. 1 seed met Pine Grove in the semi­finals in a game that was played after the Times went to press.

Against Salis­bury, Dougherty chipped in with four points and played the ver­sat­ile game that has made her so valu­able to the team dur­ing their ma­gic­al run.

The more she can do to help the team, the bet­ter.

“I’ll shoot, but I like to spread the ball around be­cause we have so many play­ers who can score,” said Dougherty, who is one of the first play­ers off the bench for the Pan­thers. “We have a great cen­ter, Nat­alie Ku­cowski. And then we have great scorers like Cheryl Re­molde and her sis­ter, Ca­sey. I think when they came here, we knew we could have a really good year.”

The Pan­thers have plenty of tal­ent. You can’t win 25 straight games without hav­ing a team of play­ers. But ac­cord­ing to Dougherty, this year’s run has a lot more to do with ef­fort and chem­istry than just tal­ent.

“We have been prac­ti­cing six days a week all sea­son,” Dougherty said. “Every team works hard, but I really think we work as hard as any­one. We have fun when we’re do­ing it, but we really put in a lot of work.

“We joke around a lot. The coaches know when to have fun, but we also know when to be ser­i­ous. We’re al­ways laugh­ing, but when we’re laugh­ing, we’re work­ing hard at prac­tice. It’s fun, but hard.”

Dougherty ap­proaches her sport the same way she does her aca­dem­ics.

She’s a strong stu­dent, main­tain­ing a 3.3 grade point av­er­age, and she also does a lot of activ­it­ies in school.

She’s a mem­ber of the SBA Cares pro­gram, where stu­dents help their peers, is a mem­ber of the his­tory club, is on the year­book staff and vo­lun­teers with the Ron­ald Mc­Don­ald House.

Those clubs are the reas­on she’s so happy she went to St. Basil.

“It’s a small school, so you have that con­nec­tion with every­one in the school,” Dougherty said. “When we got here, our class was one of the smal­lest classes in the school. We all know each oth­er. We all are con­nec­ted. We’re all friends. That’s my fa­vor­ite part about this school, how close every­one is.”

Dougherty hopes that’s how her col­lege life is.

Like her broth­er, she’ll at­tend Chest­nut Hill Col­lege, where she’ll play bas­ket­ball.

She would of­ten go to watch her broth­er play bas­ket­ball, but she fell in love with the school when she vis­ited.

“I really felt like it was the place I be­long,” Dougherty said. “It’s a small school like my high school. That’s something I wanted to have. I wanted to go to a school where I’m not just a name, I’m known. And the classes are small. That’s bet­ter for me.”

She’ll con­tin­ue her bas­ket­ball ca­reer and ideally she’ll pre­pare her­self for star­ring in court in­stead of on it.

Dougherty hopes to fol­low in her fath­er’s foot­steps. Her dad is Kev­in Dougherty, a mem­ber of the Pennsylvania Su­preme Court.

“I have a lot of fam­ily who are in law and I find it very in­ter­est­ing,” said Dougherty, who will ma­jor in polit­ic­al sci­ence at Chest­nut HIll. “Plus you can help people. I’ve heard people say my dad has helped them a lot. I want to help people. It’s very re­ward­ing, if you can help someone, it’s a great feel­ing.”

Al­most as great a feel­ing as go­ing un­defeated.

The Pan­thers still have a lot to do, but the team cer­tainly has a shot at claim­ing a state cham­pi­on­ship.

“I didn’t know we’d be this good, but we are play­ing great,” Dougherty said. “It’s a total team ef­fort. Every­body works hard and we all get re­cog­nized for what we do. We’re win­ning to­geth­er. It helps that we have a lot of great play­ers, but we’re bet­ter as a team than we are in­di­vidu­ally. I think that’s the reas­on we’re play­ing so well.”