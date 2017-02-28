Arrests made for laundry room burglaries

Phil­adelphia po­lice have made two ar­rests in con­nec­tion with al­most two dozen burg­lar­ies of apart­ment build­ing laun­dry rooms in the North­east since late Novem­ber.

A Feb. 4 car stop in the 24th dis­trict led to the ar­rest Mar­cus Fair, 28, of Warmin­ster, and an­oth­er man as well as the re­cov­ery of stolen prop­erty and cloth­ing that the burg­lars al­legedly wore dur­ing the crimes. Fair ad­mit­ted to com­mit­ting the break-ins, po­lice said, and was charged with 22 counts of burg­lary, theft, con­spir­acy and re­lated of­fenses. Crim­in­al charges are pending against his sus­pec­ted ac­com­plice, court re­cords show. His iden­tity has not been re­leased of­fi­cially.

Between Nov. 28 and Feb. 2, the two men al­legedly broke in­to 22 apart­ment build­ings throughout the North­east and stole change from the laun­dry ma­chines in each build­ing. In some in­stances, the crooks also stole elec­tron­ics and tools that had been stored in the build­ings.

In­cid­ents were re­por­ted in three of the North­east’s four po­lice dis­tricts, in­clud­ing the 2nd, 7th and 8th.

Based on in­form­a­tion from wit­nesses and sur­veil­lance equip­ment, po­lice de­veloped de­scrip­tions of the sus­pects, in­clud­ing the type of car they used. On Feb. 4 at about 2 a.m., patrol cops stopped the sus­pects’ car near Third and In­di­ana streets in the 24th dis­trict. De­tect­ives ex­ecuted search war­rants on the car and the un­named sus­pect’s Somer­ton res­id­ence.

The un­named sus­pect was ini­tially hos­pit­al­ized for a pre-ex­ist­ing med­ic­al con­di­tion. He has pri­or ar­rests for burg­lary, theft and nar­cot­ics vi­ol­a­tions. Fair has no pri­or re­cord in Phil­adelphia but has been ar­res­ted pre­vi­ously for nar­cot­ics of­fenses and theft in Bucks County. ••

You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.