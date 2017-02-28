Around Town: March 1, 2017

Screen­writ­ing com­pet­i­tion ac­cept­ing entries

The Great­er Phil­adelphia Film Of­fice’s Set in Phil­adelphia screen­writ­ing com­pet­i­tion is open to all screen­writers who wish to sub­mit a fea­ture-length screen­play or ori­gin­al TV pi­lot-length screen­play to be shot in the Great­er Phil­adelphia area.

March 6 is the early dead­line ($45 entry fee) and April 3 the fi­nal dead­line ($65 entry fee). Screen­plays may be sub­mit­ted on pa­per or elec­tron­ic­ally. All genres will be ac­cep­ted. Scripts will be judged on over­all qual­ity and the ex­tent which they pro­ject “shoot­ab­il­ity” in Great­er Phil­adelphia. The entries will be judged by pro­du­cers, writers and act­ors with Phil­adelphia con­nec­tions. A series of cash prizes are avail­able, in­clud­ing a grand prize of $10,000, as well as notes from judges and na­tion­al pub­li­city. Vis­it film.org for in­form­a­tion. ••

Present­a­tion is on ‘The Cir­cus in Frank­ford’

The monthly meet­ing of the North­east Phil­adelphia His­tory Net­work will fea­ture a present­a­tion by Patty Mc­Carthy dis­cuss­ing “The Cir­cus in Frank­ford” on Wed­nes­day, March 1, at 7 p.m. at Pen­nepack Baptist Church, 8732 Krewstown Road.

After 146 years, the Ringling Broth­ers and Barnum & Bailey Cir­cus, “The Greatest Show on Earth,” is on its fi­nal tour in 2017. The cir­cus made its fi­nal Phil­adelphia ap­pear­ance over the Pres­id­ents Day week­end.

Con­versely, the Frank­ford Cir­cus may not have been the Greatest Show on Earth, but it was and is an in­ter­est­ing part of North­east Phil­adelphia his­tory.

Mc­Carthy will don the ring­mas­ter’s hat to en­light­en at­tendees on the his­tory of the long-de­funct cir­cus in the North­east. ••

Au­thor event to be held at Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble at Ne­sham­iny Mall will host Susan Dennard and Elise Kova for an au­thor dis­cus­sion, audi­ence ques­tion and an­swer and book sign­ing on Wed­nes­day, March 1, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Last year, Dennard’s Truth­witch was re­leased and be­came a New York Times best-seller. Her fol­low-up is Wind­witch. The fantasy fea­tures power­ful fe­male char­ac­ters and teaches the power of ma­gic, bravery and friend­ship.

Elise Kova, a USA Today best­selling au­thor for Air Awakens, has re­leased the first book in her series titled The Al­chem­ists of Loom. The book is high-fantasy with ele­ments geared to an adult/young adult cros­sov­er.

Barnes & Noble will is­sue wrist­bands be­gin­ning at 9 a.m. to cus­tom­ers and fans who have pur­chased the au­thors’ books. Cus­tom­ers must show a re­ceipt of pur­chase. Books must have been pur­chased from Barnes & Noble or bn.com to be eli­gible for a wrist­band, which guar­an­tees a place in line for the book sign­ing.

For more in­form­a­tion, call 215-364-4235. ••

Pot pie sale at loc­al church on March 4

Cres­centville United Meth­od­ist Church is hold­ing its an­nu­al pot pie sale.

The menu in­cludes chick­en, beef and shrimp pot pies; chick­en and broc­coli; chick­en par­mi­gi­ana; roast tur­key plat­ter; ma­car­oni au gratin; and apple deep dish.

The pickup is on Sat­urday, March 4, at the church, 412 E. Sen­t­ner St. (at Has­brook Av­en­ue).

Call Sue Snyder at 215-771-4442 or the church at 215-745-7115. ••

Old Pine Pres­by­teri­an Church to host lec­ture

The Rev. Nath­an Stucky will speak on Faith & The En­vir­on­ment, Where in the World is God Today? on Sunday, March 5, at 1:30 p.m. at Old Pine Pres­by­teri­an Church, 412 Pine St. A re­cep­tion will fol­low.

Call 215-925-8051 or vis­it old­pine.org ••

In­door flea mar­ket sched­ule

The in­door Phil­adelphia Flea Mar­kets will take place on two up­com­ing Sat­urdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 820 Spring Garden St. The dates are March 4 and 18.

Park­ing and ad­mis­sion are free. Call 215-625-FLEA (3532) or vis­it philafleamar­kets.org ••

Loc­al dance parties an­nounced

The Bob Pantano Sat­urday Night Dance Party, heard on 98.1 WOGL, will cel­eb­rate its 40th an­niversary on March 4 at 7 p.m. at Ad­elphia, in Dept­ford, New Jer­sey.

There will be live per­form­ances from, among oth­ers, Tav­ares, The Blue Notes and Cecil Park­er.

In re­lated news, Vis­ion for Equal­ity is spon­sor­ing Bob Pantano’s Dance Party on Fri­day, March 10, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Cannstat­ter’s, 9130 Academy Road.

The cost is $35, or $300 for a table of 10. The even­ing will in­clude roast beef, salads, beer, soda, raffle bas­kets, si­lent auc­tion and dan­cing to mu­sic from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

Vis­ion for Equal­ity sup­ports people with in­tel­lec­tu­al dis­ab­il­it­ies and aut­ism and their fam­il­ies. Call 267-702-1601 or vis­it vis­ion­fore­qual­ity.org ••

Phil­lies need nom­in­a­tions

The dead­line is March 15 to vote for your choice to be the next mem­ber of the Phil­lies Wall of Fame. There are 10 can­did­ates, and fans get to choose three. The names of the top five vote-get­ters will go to a se­lec­tion com­mit­tee to make the fi­nal de­cision.

The nom­in­ees are Steve Bed­ro­sian, Larry Christen­son, Jim Fre­gosi, Gene Garber, Pla­cido Po­lanco, Ron Reed, Scott Rolen, Pete Rose, Manny Trillo and Rick Wise. The win­ner will be in­duc­ted be­fore the Aug. 12 game against the Mets.

To vote, go to phil­lies.com and click the “Fans” tab. ••

‘Je­sus Christ Su­per­star’ at BRT

Bris­tol River­side Theatre will present the rock mu­sic­al Je­sus Christ Su­per­star, run­ning March 21 to April 16.

Je­sus Christ Su­per­star is a re­tell­ing of the last sev­en days in the life of Je­sus of Naz­areth as seen through the eyes of his be­tray­er, Ju­das Iscari­ot.

The theat­er is at 120 Rad­cliffe St. in Bris­tol. Tick­ets start at $44.

There are dis­counts for stu­dents, groups and mil­it­ary per­son­nel. The box of­fice is open week­days from 9:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. For show times or more in­form­a­tion, call 215-785-0100 or vis­it brtstage.org ••

XPo­Nen­tial fest in Ju­ly

WX­PN will hosts its an­nu­al XPo­Nen­tial Mu­sic Fest­iv­al Ju­ly 28-30 at the BB&T Pa­vil­ion and the ad­ja­cent Wig­gins Wa­ter­front Park in Cam­den.

The open­ing-night per­formers will be Wilco, Con­or Ober­st and Hop Along. Re­served and lawn tick­ets for the Ju­ly 28 con­cert are on sale through Tick­et­mas­ter.com, the BB&T Pa­vil­ion box of­fice, Tick­et­mas­ter out­lets or by phone at 800-745-3000.

The com­plete lineup of artists per­form­ing at the fest­iv­al will be an­nounced next month, when 3-Day Go Every­where Passes go on sale.

More in­form­a­tion is avail­able at xpn­fest.org or the fest­iv­al’s Face­book page. ••

Eagles to host cheer work­shop

The Phil­adelphia Eagles will hold an au­di­tion prep work­shop for cheer­lead­ers on Wed­nes­day, March 1, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Lin­coln Fin­an­cial Field, in­side the Panason­ic Club and Touch­down Club.

The cost is $45. Park­ing is free in J Lot, on 11th Street.

Any­one who at­tends is auto­mat­ic­ally re­gistered for the March 18 open call au­di­tion, and their fee is waived.

The work­shop in­cludes a mock au­di­tion over­seen by Eagles cheer­lead­ing dir­ect­or Bar­bara Za­un; a re­hears­al of the open call au­di­tion routine with Eagles cheer­lead­ing cho­reo­graph­er Su­zy Zuck­er; a con­sulta­tion with hair and makeup ex­perts; a tour of the cheer­lead­ers’ lock­er room and dance stu­dio and the side­lines of the field; and a ques­tion-and-an­swer ses­sion with last sea­son’s cheer­lead­ers.

All can­did­ates must be at least 18 and a high school gradu­ate. ••

Pol­ish Her­it­age So­ci­ety plans con­cert

The Pol­ish Her­it­age So­ci­ety of Phil­adelphia will present a Con­cert in Hon­or of Fry­deryk Chop­in, fea­tur­ing Eric Lu, on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m., at Holy Fam­ily Uni­versity Sis­ter Francesca On­ley Edu­ca­tion Cen­ter, 9801 Frank­ford Ave. Tick­ets cost $30 per per­son; $20 for stu­dents. Park­ing is free. A light re­cep­tion fol­lows the per­form­ance.

Re­ser­va­tions may be made through the Con­cert Chair­per­son, Debbie Ma­jka, by call­ing 215-627-1391 or through email at dzieck­o2@com­cast.net.

Checks should be made pay­able to the Pol­ish Her­it­age So­ci­ety of Phil­adelphia, and mailed to Debbie Ma­jka, 812 Lom­bard Street, #12; Phil­adelphia, PA 19147. ••

Jean Rohe con­cert set for March 10

Jean Rohe and her en­semble, The End of the World Show, will per­form on Fri­day, March 10, at 7:30 p.m. at Muller Aud­it­or­i­um, on the Abing­ton Friends School cam­pus, 575 Wash­ing­ton Lane in Jen­k­in­town. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tick­ets are avail­able at the door. The sug­ges­ted dona­tion is $15 a per­son or $25 for a fam­ily, but nobody will be turned away.

Rohe, who will ac­com­pany her­self on gui­tar, and her band will present new mu­sic from their forth­com­ing re­lease, plus songs from their self-titled al­bum, Jean Rohe & The End of the World Show. ••

