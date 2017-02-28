Around Town: March 1, 2017

Screenwriting competition accepting entries
The Greater Philadelphia Film Office’s Set in Philadelphia screenwriting competition is open to all screenwriters who wish to submit a feature-length screenplay or original TV pilot-length screenplay to be shot in the Greater Philadelphia area.
March 6 is the early deadline ($45 entry fee) and April 3 the final deadline ($65 entry fee). Screenplays may be submitted on paper or electronically. All genres will be accepted. Scripts will be judged on overall quality and the extent which they project “shootability” in Greater Philadelphia. The entries will be judged by producers, writers and actors with Philadelphia connections. A series of cash prizes are available, including a grand prize of $10,000, as well as notes from judges and national publicity. Visit film.org for information. ••
Presentation is on ‘The Circus in Frankford’
The monthly meeting of the Northeast Philadelphia History Network will feature a presentation by Patty McCarthy discussing “The Circus in Frankford” on Wednesday, March 1, at 7 p.m. at Pennepack Baptist Church, 8732 Krewstown Road.
After 146 years, the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus, “The Greatest Show on Earth,” is on its final tour in 2017. The circus made its final Philadelphia appearance over the Presidents Day weekend.
Conversely, the Frankford Circus may not have been the Greatest Show on Earth, but it was and is an interesting part of Northeast Philadelphia history.
McCarthy will don the ringmaster’s hat to enlighten attendees on the history of the long-defunct circus in the Northeast. ••
Author event to be held at Barnes & Noble
Barnes & Noble at Neshaminy Mall will host Susan Dennard and Elise Kova for an author discussion, audience question and answer and book signing on Wednesday, March 1, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Last year, Dennard’s Truthwitch was released and became a New York Times best-seller. Her follow-up is Windwitch. The fantasy features powerful female characters and teaches the power of magic, bravery and friendship.
Elise Kova, a USA Today bestselling author for Air Awakens, has released the first book in her series titled The Alchemists of Loom. The book is high-fantasy with elements geared to an adult/young adult crossover.
Barnes & Noble will issue wristbands beginning at 9 a.m. to customers and fans who have purchased the authors’ books. Customers must show a receipt of purchase. Books must have been purchased from Barnes & Noble or bn.com to be eligible for a wristband, which guarantees a place in line for the book signing.
For more information, call 215-364-4235. ••
Pot pie sale at local church on March 4
Crescentville United Methodist Church is holding its annual pot pie sale.
The menu includes chicken, beef and shrimp pot pies; chicken and broccoli; chicken parmigiana; roast turkey platter; macaroni au gratin; and apple deep dish.
The pickup is on Saturday, March 4, at the church, 412 E. Sentner St. (at Hasbrook Avenue).
Call Sue Snyder at 215-771-4442 or the church at 215-745-7115. ••
Old Pine Presbyterian Church to host lecture
The Rev. Nathan Stucky will speak on Faith & The Environment, Where in the World is God Today? on Sunday, March 5, at 1:30 p.m. at Old Pine Presbyterian Church, 412 Pine St. A reception will follow.
Call 215-925-8051 or visit oldpine.org ••
Indoor flea market schedule
The indoor Philadelphia Flea Markets will take place on two upcoming Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 820 Spring Garden St. The dates are March 4 and 18.
Parking and admission are free. Call 215-625-FLEA (3532) or visit philafleamarkets.org ••
Local dance parties announced
The Bob Pantano Saturday Night Dance Party, heard on 98.1 WOGL, will celebrate its 40th anniversary on March 4 at 7 p.m. at Adelphia, in Deptford, New Jersey.
There will be live performances from, among others, Tavares, The Blue Notes and Cecil Parker.
In related news, Vision for Equality is sponsoring Bob Pantano’s Dance Party on Friday, March 10, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Cannstatter’s, 9130 Academy Road.
The cost is $35, or $300 for a table of 10. The evening will include roast beef, salads, beer, soda, raffle baskets, silent auction and dancing to music from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s.
Vision for Equality supports people with intellectual disabilities and autism and their families. Call 267-702-1601 or visit visionforequality.org ••
Phillies need nominations
The deadline is March 15 to vote for your choice to be the next member of the Phillies Wall of Fame. There are 10 candidates, and fans get to choose three. The names of the top five vote-getters will go to a selection committee to make the final decision.
The nominees are Steve Bedrosian, Larry Christenson, Jim Fregosi, Gene Garber, Placido Polanco, Ron Reed, Scott Rolen, Pete Rose, Manny Trillo and Rick Wise. The winner will be inducted before the Aug. 12 game against the Mets.
To vote, go to phillies.com and click the “Fans” tab. ••
‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ at BRT
Bristol Riverside Theatre will present the rock musical Jesus Christ Superstar, running March 21 to April 16.
Jesus Christ Superstar is a retelling of the last seven days in the life of Jesus of Nazareth as seen through the eyes of his betrayer, Judas Iscariot.
The theater is at 120 Radcliffe St. in Bristol. Tickets start at $44.
There are discounts for students, groups and military personnel. The box office is open weekdays from 9:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. For show times or more information, call 215-785-0100 or visit brtstage.org ••
XPoNential fest in July
WXPN will hosts its annual XPoNential Music Festival July 28-30 at the BB&T Pavilion and the adjacent Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden.
The opening-night performers will be Wilco, Conor Oberst and Hop Along. Reserved and lawn tickets for the July 28 concert are on sale through Ticketmaster.com, the BB&T Pavilion box office, Ticketmaster outlets or by phone at 800-745-3000.
The complete lineup of artists performing at the festival will be announced next month, when 3-Day Go Everywhere Passes go on sale.
More information is available at xpnfest.org or the festival’s Facebook page. ••
Eagles to host cheer workshop
The Philadelphia Eagles will hold an audition prep workshop for cheerleaders on Wednesday, March 1, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field, inside the Panasonic Club and Touchdown Club.
The cost is $45. Parking is free in J Lot, on 11th Street.
Anyone who attends is automatically registered for the March 18 open call audition, and their fee is waived.
The workshop includes a mock audition overseen by Eagles cheerleading director Barbara Zaun; a rehearsal of the open call audition routine with Eagles cheerleading choreographer Suzy Zucker; a consultation with hair and makeup experts; a tour of the cheerleaders’ locker room and dance studio and the sidelines of the field; and a question-and-answer session with last season’s cheerleaders.
All candidates must be at least 18 and a high school graduate. ••
Polish Heritage Society plans concert
The Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia will present a Concert in Honor of Fryderyk Chopin, featuring Eric Lu, on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m., at Holy Family University Sister Francesca Onley Education Center, 9801 Frankford Ave. Tickets cost $30 per person; $20 for students. Parking is free. A light reception follows the performance.
Reservations may be made through the Concert Chairperson, Debbie Majka, by calling 215-627-1391 or through email at dziecko2@comcast.net.
Checks should be made payable to the Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia, and mailed to Debbie Majka, 812 Lombard Street, #12; Philadelphia, PA 19147. ••
Jean Rohe concert set for March 10
Jean Rohe and her ensemble, The End of the World Show, will perform on Friday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m. at Muller Auditorium, on the Abington Friends School campus, 575 Washington Lane in Jenkintown. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available at the door. The suggested donation is $15 a person or $25 for a family, but nobody will be turned away.
Rohe, who will accompany herself on guitar, and her band will present new music from their forthcoming release, plus songs from their self-titled album, Jean Rohe & The End of the World Show. ••
