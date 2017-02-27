Hart of Mayfair

Ho­met­own hero Kev­in Hart greets dozens of ad­or­ing fans out­side the set of his latest film in North­east Philly on Monday af­ter­noon.

Who needs a red car­pet when Lower May­fair rolls out some oil-stained as­phalt to wel­come you?

That seemed to be the sen­ti­ment of Hol­ly­wood A-lister and ho­met­own hero Kev­in Hart as he greeted dozens of ad­or­ing fans out­side the set of his latest film in North­east Philly on Monday af­ter­noon.

Hart had skipped the in­stantly no­tori­ous Oscars ce­re­mony in L.A. on Sunday night to hang out on the 2800 block of Gil­ham St. for a couple of days, re­cord­ing scenes for Un­touch­able, his forth­com­ing fea­ture with Bry­an Cran­ston and Nicole Kid­man.

As loc­al schools let out for the day, kids and adults stood sev­er­al rows deep be­hind po­lice tape at the end of the block, hop­ing for a glimpse of the di­min­ut­ive com­ic and Cent­ral In­tel­li­gence star. Dur­ing a break in shoot­ing, Hart emerged from a nearby rowhome, walked to the end of the block, pulled out his cell­phone and took selfies with the shriek­ing throng.

Mo­ments later, the North Philly nat­ive and George Wash­ing­ton High alum­nus re­treated to a black limo van with tin­ted win­dows for his dra­mat­ic exit.

“I love Kev­in Hart. He’s a ‘Philly-bound’ boy,” said Kristin Kil­roy, a Rawle Street res­id­ent who ac­com­pan­ied her friend Shar­on Kennedy and 10-year-old son Vin­nie to the film set.

“I’ve been here al­most 27 years and this is the first time this ever happened,” said Si­erra Cichon­ski, who lives just down the block.

Loc­al folks first got word of the big pro­duc­tion on Feb. 17 when Feel Good Films Inc. dis­trib­uted fli­ers in the neigh­bor­hood in­struct­ing res­id­ents to park their cars else­where on the ap­poin­ted dates. In ad­di­tion to Gil­ham, the film crew used por­tions of Magee Av­en­ue, Brous Av­en­ue and Heller­man Street to park its trail­ers and set up its equip­ment.

Some folks like Cichon­ski ar­rived pre­pared for a brush with star­dom. She used a high-powered cam­era lens to snap more than 100 pho­tos of Hart as he mingled around the house down the block where most of the ac­tion seemed to be tak­ing place.

“I was here all morn­ing,” Cichon­ski said. “You don’t see this too of­ten in May­fair.”

She’s a big fan of Hart’s stand-up act.

“I went to see him two years ago at Lin­coln Fin­an­cial Field. It was huge — sold out,” she said.

Khav­on Walk­er, 14, and his pals played pickup bas­ket­ball in the drive­way be­hind the house where Hart was film­ing. There was sur­pris­ingly little se­cur­ity pre­vent­ing them from walk­ing past a tower-moun­ted spot­light be­hind the house. Earli­er in the day, Walk­er used his cell­phone to snap a photo of the act­or.

“I was with my friend (Nich­olas Wil­cox). We were on the block and we saw him come out of his trail­er and we took a pic­ture of him,” Walk­er said.

When word spread to the staff of Ren­zi’s Pizzer­ia at Bat­tersby Street and Har­bison Av­en­ue, they whipped up a couple of piz­zas and some chick­en wings for Hart. They shaped one of the pies like a heart. The shop own­er, Ren­zi Wo­jtkowski, used a Sharpie to write “Wel­come to May­fair” in­side the lid of the pizza box. Hart posed with the pizza for a photo and pos­ted it on In­s­tagram.

Hart texted ap­pre­ci­at­ively: “I love the (ex­plet­ive) out of my fans … it’s all about the little things. Ma­jor thank you to the people of May­fair #Un­touch­able­Film”

“This neigh­bor­hood is awe­some,” said Ren­zi’s man­ager Jose “Pop­pie” Moreno. “If some­body is close, we try to wel­come them. It’s our way of say­ing hello. He’s also great with his fans. He’s real good giv­ing back to the com­munity. Maybe he’ll shoot a lunch scene in here.”

Al­though the North­east isn’t ne­ces­sar­ily known for its glam­our, the area has been home to sev­er­al not­able film shoots in re­cent years. Up Close & Per­son­al (1996) star­ring Robert Red­ford and Michelle Pfeif­fer, Steve Bus­cemi’s An­im­al Fact­ory (2000) star­ring Willem Da­foe and Mickey Rourke and Law Abid­ing Cit­izen (2009) star­ring Jam­ie Foxx and Ger­ard But­ler were each filmed in part at the former Holmes­burg Pris­on on Tor­res­dale Av­en­ue. Scenes from the 2005 film An­na­pol­is star­ring James Franco were shot in Pennypack Park near Ver­ree Road.

Film­ing in the North­east has a sur­pris­ingly long his­tory, too. The Pride of the Mar­ines (1945) chron­icles a Philly World War II vet as he struggles with the phys­ic­al and emo­tion­al ef­fects of his com­bat ex­per­i­ence. It was filmed in Ta­cony.

Magee Street res­id­ent Alan Iavec­chia isn’t old enough to re­mem­ber that movie. But when he was a young­ster, an­oth­er big-name per­former vis­ited the neigh­bor­hood.

“When we were little, Sally Starr landed in the Acme park­ing lot with a heli­copter. That was a big deal in the early six­ties,” he said. ••

