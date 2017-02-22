Wonder woman

A few months out of college, Christy Brady took a job as an auditor trainee at the city controller’s office.
“I knew at this job I could get the experience to become a CPA,” she said.
That was 23 years ago, and she is still at the controller’s office.
Over the years, she climbed the ladder to auditor, then became a supervisor, manager and director.
“Every time I moved up, I experienced a different part of the audit. It’s very interesting to see how the city works,” she said.
Recently, Controller Alan Butkovitz appointed Brady as post-audit deputy controller. She is now the highest-ranking CPA in city government and the first woman appointed to the position.
Brady, 44, who lives on Solly Avenue in Fox Chase, replaces Gerald Micciulla, a Somerton resident who retired after 42 years of service with the controller’s office.
Butkovitz described Brady as someone not subject to intimidation or pressure and one who can “keep the ship on course.” She knows the corners to look around to uncover waste or misuse of funds.
“That’s why she was appointed,” he said.
Brady will oversee a staff of 75 auditors who perform a variety of audits, which include the city and School District of Philadelphia’s financial statements, federal grants, performance audits and annual departmental audits for every city agency.
The other two deputy controllers are John Thomas and Bill Rubin, who lives in Fox Chase.
Butkovitz likes her toughness, whether she’s playing or coaching sports or tackling a city agency’s finances.
“She’s the top CPA in the office,” he said. “She is a competitor, whatever the aspect of her life. She is hard charging.”
Brady grew up as Christy Meehan in Olney. She attended St. Ambrose Elementary School until sixth grade, when her family moved to Cheltenham. She graduated from Presentation BVM and Cheltenham High School.
She grew up playing sports for Northeast Optimist (NEO). At Cheltenham, she played softball and on the powerful basketball team. At the Philadelphia College of Textiles & Science (now Philadelphia University), she played soccer and softball. She earned an accounting degree.
“I loved Textile,” she said.
After graduating, she spent a few months auditing reimbursements at Crown Cork & Seal.
Brady - who had odd jobs as a lifeguard, at the old Dairy Queen on Rising Sun Avenue and washing pots at Aramark - gained her interest in the accounting field from her dad, Bill, controller of Derr Flooring Co., which is now in Willow Grove after years in North Philadelphia.
She and her husband, Doug, a physical therapist, have three children, all of whom attend St. Cecilia. Ryan is in seventh grade. Daniel is in fifth. Samantha is in kindergarten.
When she’s not working, she enjoys decorating cakes. She’s the secretary for Boy Scout Troop 290, based at St. Cecilia, and helps out as a Girl Scout parent. She coaches soccer and T-ball at Fox-Rok A.A. and in Cheltenham.
At the controller’s office, she most recently led the audit of the fire department’s brownout and rotation policy. The audit found that these policies were increasing overtime and jeopardizing public safety. Mayor Kenney ended the brownouts and rotations.
“Savings were never realized, and it was not the best decision for public safety,” she said of the Nutter administration’s brownouts. “Every second counts.”
In addition, she reviewed the school district’s multi-million-dollar artwork collection. Her work led to discovering that many art pieces were missing and/or stored in an undisclosed facility, hidden from the public.
Brady described the inventory as “a mess.” She said Wilson Middle School “lost the most” and its staff “were the most vocal.”
“It was an interesting audit to tackle,” she said. “Schools lost priceless pieces of art.”
Butkovitz noted that, when Brady reviewed the artwork, the school district CEO was Paul Vallas, a media darling.
“Christy was businesslike,” he said. “I knew from the beginning, she was tough. She couldn’t be pushed around. She stood her ground, was thorough and did it methodically, and made important findings.”
Looking ahead, Brady will eye the city’s five year plan and the money it has spent looking for a new police headquarters. She’ll also be on the case of Rebuild, the city’s initiative to upgrade libraries and recreation centers. And she’ll be looking at the mayor’s fund, both in how much money it receives from the Philadelphia Marathon and expenditures such as the visit by Pope Francis.
Brady said her office can do good for the city.
“Audits save money for the citizens of Philly,” she said.
Brady likes her coworkers, and describes the office as “family friendly.” She plans to spend many more years working at the controller’s office.
“Both my predecessors spent their entire careers here, and I don’t see that changing for me,” she said. “It’s a great place to work, it really is. There’s a team environment here.” ••
