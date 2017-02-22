Wonder woman

Christy Brady is the highest-rank­ing cer­ti­fied pub­lic ac­count­ant in city gov­ern­ment and the first wo­man ap­poin­ted to her po­s­i­tion.

Leader of the pack: Christy Brady will oversee a staff of 75 auditors who perform a variety of audits, which include the city and School District of Philadelphia’s financial statements, federal grants, performance audits and annual departmental audits for every city agency. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

A few months out of col­lege, Christy Brady took a job as an aud­it­or train­ee at the city con­trol­ler’s of­fice.

“I knew at this job I could get the ex­per­i­ence to be­come a CPA,” she said.

That was 23 years ago, and she is still at the con­trol­ler’s of­fice.

Over the years, she climbed the lad­der to aud­it­or, then be­came a su­per­visor, man­ager and dir­ect­or.

“Every time I moved up, I ex­per­i­enced a dif­fer­ent part of the audit. It’s very in­ter­est­ing to see how the city works,” she said.

Re­cently, Con­trol­ler Alan Butkovitz ap­poin­ted Brady as post-audit deputy con­trol­ler. She is now the highest-rank­ing CPA in city gov­ern­ment and the first wo­man ap­poin­ted to the po­s­i­tion.

Brady, 44, who lives on Solly Av­en­ue in Fox Chase, re­places Ger­ald Mic­ciulla, a Somer­ton res­id­ent who re­tired after 42 years of ser­vice with the con­trol­ler’s of­fice.

Butkovitz de­scribed Brady as someone not sub­ject to in­tim­id­a­tion or pres­sure and one who can “keep the ship on course.” She knows the corners to look around to un­cov­er waste or mis­use of funds.

“That’s why she was ap­poin­ted,” he said.

Brady will over­see a staff of 75 aud­it­ors who per­form a vari­ety of audits, which in­clude the city and School Dis­trict of Phil­adelphia’s fin­an­cial state­ments, fed­er­al grants, per­form­ance audits and an­nu­al de­part­ment­al audits for every city agency.

The oth­er two deputy con­trol­lers are John Thomas and Bill Ru­bin, who lives in Fox Chase.

Butkovitz likes her tough­ness, wheth­er she’s play­ing or coach­ing sports or tack­ling a city agency’s fin­ances.

“She’s the top CPA in the of­fice,” he said. “She is a com­pet­it­or, whatever the as­pect of her life. She is hard char­ging.”

Brady grew up as Christy Mee­han in Ol­ney. She at­ten­ded St. Am­brose Ele­ment­ary School un­til sixth grade, when her fam­ily moved to Chel­ten­ham. She gradu­ated from Present­a­tion BVM and Chel­ten­ham High School.

She grew up play­ing sports for North­east Op­tim­ist (NEO). At Chel­ten­ham, she played soft­ball and on the power­ful bas­ket­ball team. At the Phil­adelphia Col­lege of Tex­tiles & Sci­ence (now Phil­adelphia Uni­versity), she played soc­cer and soft­ball. She earned an ac­count­ing de­gree.

“I loved Tex­tile,” she said.

After gradu­at­ing, she spent a few months audit­ing re­im­burse­ments at Crown Cork & Seal.

Brady - who had odd jobs as a life­guard, at the old Dairy Queen on Rising Sun Av­en­ue and wash­ing pots at Ara­mark - gained her in­terest in the ac­count­ing field from her dad, Bill, con­trol­ler of Derr Floor­ing Co., which is now in Wil­low Grove after years in North Phil­adelphia.

She and her hus­band, Doug, a phys­ic­al ther­ap­ist, have three chil­dren, all of whom at­tend St. Cecil­ia. Ry­an is in sev­enth grade. Daniel is in fifth. Sam­antha is in kinder­garten.

When she’s not work­ing, she en­joys dec­or­at­ing cakes. She’s the sec­ret­ary for Boy Scout Troop 290, based at St. Cecil­ia, and helps out as a Girl Scout par­ent. She coaches soc­cer and T-ball at Fox-Rok A.A. and in Chel­ten­ham.

At the con­trol­ler’s of­fice, she most re­cently led the audit of the fire de­part­ment’s brown­out and ro­ta­tion policy. The audit found that these policies were in­creas­ing over­time and jeop­ard­iz­ing pub­lic safety. May­or Ken­ney ended the brown­outs and ro­ta­tions.

“Sav­ings were nev­er real­ized, and it was not the best de­cision for pub­lic safety,” she said of the Nut­ter ad­min­is­tra­tion’s brown­outs. “Every second counts.”

In ad­di­tion, she re­viewed the school dis­trict’s multi-mil­lion-dol­lar art­work col­lec­tion. Her work led to dis­cov­er­ing that many art pieces were miss­ing and/or stored in an un­dis­closed fa­cil­ity, hid­den from the pub­lic.

Brady de­scribed the in­vent­ory as “a mess.” She said Wilson Middle School “lost the most” and its staff “were the most vo­cal.”

“It was an in­ter­est­ing audit to tackle,” she said. “Schools lost price­less pieces of art.”

Butkovitz noted that, when Brady re­viewed the art­work, the school dis­trict CEO was Paul Val­las, a me­dia darling.

“Christy was busi­ness­like,” he said. “I knew from the be­gin­ning, she was tough. She couldn’t be pushed around. She stood her ground, was thor­ough and did it meth­od­ic­ally, and made im­port­ant find­ings.”

Look­ing ahead, Brady will eye the city’s five year plan and the money it has spent look­ing for a new po­lice headquar­ters. She’ll also be on the case of Re­build, the city’s ini­ti­at­ive to up­grade lib­rar­ies and re­cre­ation cen­ters. And she’ll be look­ing at the may­or’s fund, both in how much money it re­ceives from the Phil­adelphia Mara­thon and ex­pendit­ures such as the vis­it by Pope Fran­cis.

Brady said her of­fice can do good for the city.

“Audits save money for the cit­izens of Philly,” she said.

Brady likes her cowork­ers, and de­scribes the of­fice as “fam­ily friendly.” She plans to spend many more years work­ing at the con­trol­ler’s of­fice.

“Both my pre­de­cessors spent their en­tire ca­reers here, and I don’t see that chan­ging for me,” she said. “It’s a great place to work, it really is. There’s a team en­vir­on­ment here.” ••

You can reach Tom Waring at twaring@bsmphilly.com.