Wawa to be built on old Nabisco property 

The icon­ic Nabisco bakery tower will be de­mol­ished, and a Wawa will be built on the site, at 12000 Roosevelt Blvd.

The Somer­ton Civic As­so­ci­ation last week ap­proved the plan, which is ex­pec­ted to in­clude oth­er stores on the 27.5-acre prop­erty. A shoe ware­house re­mains.

First, as­bes­tos has to be re­moved from the tower.

The Wawa will have gas­ol­ine sta­tions, and the lot will con­sist of 95 park­ing spots.

Provco Group, a Vil­lan­ova firm that re­devel­ops un­der­u­til­ized sites for com­mer­cial ten­ants, owns the prop­erty.

Mondelez closed the plant in Ju­ly 2015 to con­sol­id­ate pro­duc­tion at com­pany sites in New Jer­sey and Vir­gin­ia.

The prop­erty was built in the 1950s. At one time, in the early 1980s, some 1,300 people were em­ployed there. That count dropped to 450 by 2008.

Mondelez was cre­ated in 2011, when Kraft Foods spun off its snack foods busi­ness in­to a sep­ar­ate en­tity. At the time of the clos­ing, 350 people lost their jobs. The site, just south of By­berry Road, is in a heav­ily traf­ficked area on the Boulevard and near Wood­haven Road, which leads to I-95. ••

