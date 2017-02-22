A sweet success

Cookie time: Members of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 Auxiliary held their annual Cookies for Cops program. About 70 volunteers baked and packaged more than 7,000 cookies to show gratitude for Philadelphia police officers. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

About 70 vo­lun­teers baked and pack­aged more than 7,000 cook­ies last week­end in a show of grat­it­ude for the work that Phil­adelphia’s po­lice of­ficers do every day.

Mem­bers of the Fraternal Or­der of Po­lice Lodge 5 Aux­il­i­ary con­duc­ted their sixth an­nu­al Cook­ies for Cops pro­gram as a trib­ute to a po­lice ra­dio dis­patch­er and aux­il­i­ary co-founder, Mar­cella Hodg­son, who passed away on Jan. 10 at age 36.

Hodg­son, a Holmes­burg res­id­ent, helped form the aux­il­i­ary in Janu­ary 2009 after the line-of duty-deaths of six Phil­adelphia po­lice of­ficers dur­ing a 15-month span. The cre­at­ors viewed it as a way for fam­il­ies and friends of po­lice to net­work and sup­port the of­ficers.

“That’s how the aux­il­i­ary got star­ted, so we could talk to each oth­er. And Marcy was one of the ori­gin­al mem­bers,” said Ber­na­dette Carter, an aux­il­i­ary vice pres­id­ent and Hodg­son’s aunt.

The Cook­ies for Cops pro­gram was one of Hodg­son’s ideas.

“They wanted to do something to sup­port the of­ficers for the work they do,” Carter said. “Every po­lice of­ficer, every dis­trict and every unit — the mar­ine unit, the high­way unit, moun­ted po­lice, K9 — every­body gets cook­ies. We ac­tu­ally buy dog bis­cuits for the K9 unit and car­rots for the moun­ted unit horses. It’s really be­come a big thing and it’s very close to every­one’s heart. It was es­pe­cially close to Marcy’s.”

Last Sat­urday morn­ing, vo­lun­teers brought their cook­ies to the FOP uni­on hall and as­sembled 360 trays with Hodg­son’s photo on the cus­tom la­bel. Then they de­livered trays to the 16th and 22nd po­lice dis­tricts. Throughout this week, they will de­liv­er trays to every oth­er dis­trict and unit in the city.

“The cops really ap­pre­ci­ate it be­cause they usu­ally get a bad rap,” Carter said.

Throughout the year, the aux­il­i­ary holds fun­draisers such as a de­sign­er bag bingo event. In the sum­mer, it hosts a pic­nic for fam­il­ies and friends of po­lice of­ficers at Ne­sham­iny State Park. The pic­nic is open to the pub­lic.

For in­form­a­tion about the aux­il­i­ary, vis­it fop5aux­il­i­ary.org or con­tact Carter at 215-815-4745 or Donna Gi­uli­an at 215-820-0865. ••

