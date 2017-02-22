Suspect uses stolen credit card

An uniden­ti­fied wo­man has been us­ing a stolen cred­it card to make hun­dreds of dol­lars in pur­chases at North­east Phil­adelphia gas sta­tions, ac­cord­ing to Ben­s­alem Town­ship po­lice.

Au­thor­it­ies re­leased a sur­veil­lance photo of the sus­pect on Feb. 3. A Ben­s­alem man re­por­ted that his stolen card was used by an un­known per­son at two Sun­o­cos on Jan. 22. One sta­tion is at 4001 Wood­haven Road and the oth­er at 10000 Frank­ford Ave. The total value of the pur­chases was about $500.

The sur­veil­lance photo shows the sus­pect en­ter­ing the door­way of one of the busi­nesses. Call Ben­s­alem po­lice at 215-633-3719 to re­port a tip. ••

