Suspect uses stolen credit card

An unidentified woman has been using a stolen credit card to make hundreds of dollars in purchases at Northeast Philadelphia gas stations, according to Bensalem Township police.
Authorities released a surveillance photo of the suspect on Feb. 3. A Bensalem man reported that his stolen card was used by an unknown person at two Sunocos on Jan. 22. One station is at 4001 Woodhaven Road and the other at 10000 Frankford Ave. The total value of the purchases was about $500.
The surveillance photo shows the suspect entering the doorway of one of the businesses. Call Bensalem police at 215-633-3719 to report a tip. ••
