Help­ing hands: Lt. Gov. Mike Stack (left) at­ten­ded the an­nu­al Jew­ish Fed­er­a­tion of Great­er Phil­adelphia Su­per Sunday phone-a-thon at the Jew­ish Re­lief Agency ware­house at 10980 Dut­ton Road. Su­per Sunday is an ef­fort to raise mil­lions of dol­lars to sup­port pro­grams for food as­sist­ance, at-risk seni­ors and fam­il­ies in need in the Phil­adelphia re­gion and abroad.

