Scholars: Feb. 22, 2017

The following local high school seniors have earned merit scholarships to attend Alvernia University this fall: Madison Champhia, of MaST Community Charter School, who will study Biochemistry; Melissa Landis, of Nazareth Academy; Kylee Capanna, of MaST Community Charter School, who will study Nursing; Meihua Ma, of Philadelphia High School for Girls, who will study Biology Medical Laboratory Science; Djnie Chery, of Northeast High, who will study Nursing; Gabrielle McBride, of Nazareth Academy, who will study Occupational Therapy; Julia Figaniak, of St. Hubert, who will study Communication; Julia Souza-Santos, of Philadelphia Academy Charter High School, who will study Psychology; Mark Stoots, of La Salle High, who will study Occupational Therapy; and Yuying Tan, of Philadelphia High School For Girls, who will study Nursing.
Kimberly Donahue achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA at Hofstra University, earning a spot on the provost’s list.
Tamara Jennings is a member of the Kutztown University softball team. KU returns seven starters and was picked to finish second in the Eastern Division in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference preseason poll, as voted on by the league’s coaches. The Golden Bears went 33-17 last year, finished second in the PSAC East and qualified for the NCAA Tournament. KU finished second to West Chester last year - the same team KU was picked second to in this year’s preseason poll.
Thomas Haughey was named to Susquehanna University’s dean’s list. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours. Haughey, an early childhood education major in the Class of 2018, is a 2014 graduate of Archbishop Ryan High School and the son of Tom Haughey and Lisa Bucher.
Benjamin Rusiloski, Delaware Valley University’s interim vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty, announced the following students have been honored for academic achievement by being named to the dean’s list: Harrison Hancock, Rachel Michalczyk, Alyssa Horn, Brianna Lager, Christine Buhalo, Kerry Banford, Brittany Young, Erin Bartholomew and Alla Garanina.
Emily Smith is a member of the Kutztown University women’s lacrosse team. Kutztown will open its season at home against Chestnut Hill College on Feb. 25.
Nicole Driscoll recorded a 3.6 grade point average to make the dean’s list at La Salle University.
Kutztown University conferred degrees on the following local students: Eric Thomas Condron (Criminal Justice), Connor Charles Donohoe (Business Administration Degree in Management), Adedamola Opefolwa Fawole (Psychology), Jacob M. Hoffman (Business Administration Degree in Accounting), Jordan Rodney Morgan (Leisure and Sport Studies), Steven L. Robinson (Criminal Justice), James Thomas Sinibaldi (Business Administration Degree in Management), Joseph Francis Thiel (English and Professional Writing), and Douglas T. Williams (Engineering Physics).
Misericordia University student Kayli Boyes qualified for the dean’s list. Students must earn a 3.55 grade point average or higher to be named to the dean’s list. ••
