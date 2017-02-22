Scholars: Feb. 22, 2017

The North­east Times would like to con­grat­u­late the fol­low­ing col­lege gradu­ates, stu­dents who were named to their school’s dean’s list, and area res­id­ents who re­cently re­ceived spe­cial hon­ors.

The fol­low­ing loc­al high school seni­ors have earned mer­it schol­ar­ships to at­tend Al­ver­nia Uni­versity this fall: Madis­on Champhia, of MaST Com­munity Charter School, who will study Bio­chem­istry; Melissa Land­is, of Naz­areth Academy; Kylee Capanna, of MaST Com­munity Charter School, who will study Nurs­ing; Mei­hua Ma, of Phil­adelphia High School for Girls, who will study Bio­logy Med­ic­al Labor­at­ory Sci­ence; Djnie Chery, of North­east High, who will study Nurs­ing; Gab­ri­elle McBride, of Naz­areth Academy, who will study Oc­cu­pa­tion­al Ther­apy; Ju­lia Figaniak, of St. Hubert, who will study Com­mu­nic­a­tion; Ju­lia Souza-San­tos, of Phil­adelphia Academy Charter High School, who will study Psy­cho­logy; Mark Stoots, of La Salle High, who will study Oc­cu­pa­tion­al Ther­apy; and Yuy­ing Tan, of Phil­adelphia High School For Girls, who will study Nurs­ing.

Kim­berly Do­nahue achieved a per­fect 4.0 GPA at Hof­stra Uni­versity, earn­ing a spot on the prov­ost’s list.

Tamara Jen­nings is a mem­ber of the Kutztown Uni­versity soft­ball team. KU re­turns sev­en starters and was picked to fin­ish second in the East­ern Di­vi­sion in the Pennsylvania State Ath­let­ic Con­fer­ence pre­season poll, as voted on by the league’s coaches. The Golden Bears went 33-17 last year, fin­ished second in the PSAC East and qual­i­fied for the NCAA Tour­na­ment. KU fin­ished second to West Chester last year - the same team KU was picked second to in this year’s pre­season poll.

Thomas Haughey was named to Susque­hanna Uni­versity’s dean’s list. The dean’s list re­cog­nizes stu­dents who achieve a grade point av­er­age of 3.4 or high­er out of a pos­sible 4.0 for the semester. To qual­i­fy, stu­dents must com­plete a min­im­um of 12 semester hours. Haughey, an early child­hood edu­ca­tion ma­jor in the Class of 2018, is a 2014 gradu­ate of Arch­bish­op Ry­an High School and the son of Tom Haughey and Lisa Buch­er.

Ben­jamin Rusil­oski, Delaware Val­ley Uni­versity’s in­ter­im vice pres­id­ent for aca­dem­ic af­fairs and dean of the fac­ulty, an­nounced the fol­low­ing stu­dents have been honored for aca­dem­ic achieve­ment by be­ing named to the dean’s list: Har­ris­on Han­cock, Rachel Michal­czyk, Alyssa Horn, Bri­anna La­ger, Christine Buhalo, Kerry Ban­ford, Brit­tany Young, Erin Bartho­lomew and Alla Garan­ina.

Emily Smith is a mem­ber of the Kutztown Uni­versity wo­men’s lacrosse team. Kutztown will open its sea­son at home against Chest­nut Hill Col­lege on Feb. 25.

Nicole Driscoll re­cor­ded a 3.6 grade point av­er­age to make the dean’s list at La Salle Uni­versity.

Kutztown Uni­versity con­ferred de­grees on the fol­low­ing loc­al stu­dents: Eric Thomas Con­dron (Crim­in­al Justice), Con­nor Charles Dono­hoe (Busi­ness Ad­min­is­tra­tion De­gree in Man­age­ment), Ad­edamola Opefol­wa Fa­wole (Psy­cho­logy), Jac­ob M. Hoff­man (Busi­ness Ad­min­is­tra­tion De­gree in Ac­count­ing), Jordan Rod­ney Mor­gan (Leis­ure and Sport Stud­ies), Steven L. Robin­son (Crim­in­al Justice), James Thomas Sin­i­baldi (Busi­ness Ad­min­is­tra­tion De­gree in Man­age­ment), Joseph Fran­cis Thiel (Eng­lish and Pro­fes­sion­al Writ­ing), and Douglas T. Wil­li­ams (En­gin­eer­ing Phys­ics).

Miseri­cor­dia Uni­versity stu­dent Kayli Boyes qual­i­fied for the dean’s list. Stu­dents must earn a 3.55 grade point av­er­age or high­er to be named to the dean’s list. ••

