Public presentation on former Liddonfield Homes is postponed

The Up­per Holmes­burg Civic As­so­ci­ation has post­poned a pub­lic present­a­tion about the pro­posed re­devel­op­ment of the former Lid­don­field Homes pub­lic hous­ing com­plex.

Rep­res­ent­at­ives from New­Court­land Seni­or Ser­vices, the com­pany that holds de­vel­op­ment rights for the 32-acre par­cel at Tor­res­dale Av­en­ue and Megar­gee Street, were sched­uled to speak at the UHCA’s monthly meet­ing last Thursday. But they had to post­pone their ap­pear­ance due to a schedul­ing con­flict with an­oth­er com­munity meet­ing else­where in the city, said UHCA Pres­id­ent Stan Cy­w­in­ski.

Cy­w­in­ski ex­pects New­Court­land of­fi­cials to speak at the UHCA’s next meet­ing on Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m. at St. Domin­ic’s Mari­an Hall, 8532 Frank­ford Ave.

New­Court­land has pro­posed to build hous­ing for low-in­come seni­ors and a seni­or ser­vices “LIFE” cen­ter on the prop­erty, as well as ath­let­ic fields for use by Holy Fam­ily Uni­versity’s sports teams and for com­munity use. ••

You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.