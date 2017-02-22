Public presentation on former Liddonfield Homes is postponed

The Upper Holmesburg Civic Association has postponed a public presentation about the proposed redevelopment of the former Liddonfield Homes public housing complex.
Representatives from NewCourtland Senior Services, the company that holds development rights for the 32-acre parcel at Torresdale Avenue and Megargee Street, were scheduled to speak at the UHCA’s monthly meeting last Thursday. But they had to postpone their appearance due to a scheduling conflict with another community meeting elsewhere in the city, said UHCA President Stan Cywinski.
Cywinski expects NewCourtland officials to speak at the UHCA’s next meeting on Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m. at St. Dominic’s Marian Hall, 8532 Frankford Ave.
NewCourtland has proposed to build housing for low-income seniors and a senior services “LIFE” center on the property, as well as athletic fields for use by Holy Family University’s sports teams and for community use. ••
