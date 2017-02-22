L&I inspects suspected ‘speakeasy,’ finds nothing illicit

Con­trary to the so­cial me­dia hype, there were no strip­pers, no bar­tenders and no “wait­ress girls” when po­lice and city code in­spect­ors vis­ited a cer­tain May­fair ap­par­el store last Fri­day even­ing.

There was no booze, no “No Valentine NBA All Star Week­end” party and cer­tainly no nightclub at 3504 Cottman Ave. In­stead, au­thor­it­ies found the pro­pri­et­or, a couple of his friends and dis­plays of mer­chand­ise — mostly ballcaps, sneak­ers and cus­tom T-shirts.

Ac­cord­ing to a spokes­wo­man for the city’s De­part­ment of Li­censes and In­spec­tion, the own­er of the Above & Bey­ond store, Di­on Deans, has main­tained all along that he had noth­ing to do with re­cent Face­book post­ings and ad­vert­ise­ments pro­mot­ing a new after-hours nightclub at his place of busi­ness. The so­cial me­dia mar­ket­ing cam­paign ap­par­ently began in late Janu­ary and soon caught the at­ten­tion of neigh­bors, May­fair com­munity lead­ers and elec­ted of­fi­cials from the area.

The of­fices of state Rep. John Taylor and City Coun­cil­man Bobby Hen­on were among those to lodge com­plaints to the city. Phil­adelphia po­lice Capt. An­thony Luca, com­mand­er of the 15th dis­trict, also con­tac­ted L&I and asked the Li­quor Con­trol En­force­ment unit of the Pennsylvania State Po­lice to in­vest­ig­ate.

On Feb. 13, L&I in­spect­ors met with Deans, who as­sured them that he had no plans of op­er­at­ing his Cottman Av­en­ue shop as a nightclub. Last Fri­day, city and state po­lice and L&I in­spect­ors re­turned to the shop. The Face­book posts had pro­moted a cash ad­mit­tance party that was to be­gin at 7 that even­ing and con­tin­ue un­til 7 the next morn­ing. Au­thor­it­ies ar­rived there at about 8 p.m., met Deans, took a look around and left the site about a half-hour later.

“The own­er of the sneak­er store has con­sist­ently stated to L&I that he did not run those ads and that he nev­er in­ten­ded to open a nightclub,” Kar­en Guss, the city agency’s spokes­wo­man, said via email. “L&I will con­tin­ue to keep tabs on the situ­ation.”

As for the ori­gin of the du­bi­ous Face­book post­ings, that re­mains a mys­tery. Re­cords show that Deans owns the ap­par­el store, but he de­clined to com­ment pub­licly about the case un­less the North­east Times ex­cluded his name from this re­port.

An “Above & Bey­ond Club” Face­book page once fea­tured sev­er­al im­ages of the out­side and in­side of Deans’ store, which is open to the pub­lic. At least one of the im­ages that ap­peared on the Face­book page, a photo de­pict­ing dozens of people in a bar­room, may have been taken at an­oth­er loc­a­tion, judging by the di­men­sions of the room.

Some­time between Feb. 3 and Feb. 13, the pho­tos of 3504 Cottman Ave. were re­moved from the Above & Bey­ond Club page. But the page still ex­ists and it still con­tains an event list­ing for last Fri­day’s after-hours party. The page still lists 3504 Cottman as the club’s ad­dress and still lists its hours of op­er­a­tion as 7 p.m. Fri­days to 7 a.m. Sat­urdays. A tele­phone num­ber pos­ted on the page is not in ser­vice. ••

You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.