Letters to the Editor: Feb. 22, 2017

Prom policy is wrong

Re­cently, stu­dents at my high school, Arch­bish­op Ry­an High School, have been cir­cu­lat­ing a pe­ti­tion ob­ject­ing to the school’s prom dress ap­prov­al policy. This pe­ti­tion has garnered over 600 sup­port­ers, in­clud­ing par­ents, alumni and stu­dents from oth­er schools.

My fel­low pe­ti­tion­ers claim that the pro­ced­ure, which in­volves send­ing a pho­to­graph of the stu­dent in the dress for ap­prov­al, is “de­grad­ing, ar­bit­rary, and un­fair” and that is it a “fin­an­cial hard­ship to many stu­dents who planned to bor­row a dress rather than spend hun­dreds of dol­lars on a new one.” Cur­rently, Arch­bish­op Ry­an is the only school in the Arch­diocese of Phil­adelphia to have this type of policy, and it has been the sub­ject of con­tro­versy al­most every year since it was im­ple­men­ted by a former ad­min­is­trat­or sev­er­al years ago.

I wrote to the ad­min­is­tra­tion, de­scrib­ing the pe­ti­tion and the reas­ons for ob­ject­ing the dress code giv­en on it. The ad­min­is­tra­tion sat down with me and re­com­men­ded that we “go the prop­er way,” through stu­dent coun­cil. Sev­er­al stu­dent coun­cil mem­bers, in­clud­ing the stu­dent body pres­id­ent and seni­or class pres­id­ent, have also ob­jec­ted to the dress code. The ad­min­is­tra­tion has yet to or­gan­ize an of­fi­cial meet­ing with us, but is will­ing to ad­dress the is­sue.

Nich­olas Polini

Park­wood

He doesn’t love Trump

In re­sponse to Al Ulus’ Let­ter to the Ed­it­or, “We need to show more love for ‘The Don­ald,’” pub­lished on Feb. 15:

In re­gards to Mr. Al Ulus’ let­ter, how can one show more love for Don­ald Trump when he de­means and de­bases every­one who dis­agrees with him: wo­men, dis­abled, vets, pick­ets, etc. As for go­ing to his house (just a casino), you should be treated great. You are a cus­tom­er. I re­spect the of­fice of the pres­id­ent and I might re­spect and love him if he would stop the darn tweets.

John H. Crank­shaw

West May­fair

Rising costs are a sham

The $5 county tax on car re­gis­tra­tion came as a sur­prise to every­one. But now they charge $12 for re­new­ing by in­ter­net (which brings the total cost) to $53.

Charles Hess­er

Brides­burg

Trump/ build­ing trade al­li­ance is a good thing

I ap­plaud the North Amer­ic­an Build­ing Trades and Pres­id­ent Trump for quickly set­ting a tone of co­oper­a­tion and de­term­in­a­tion to move our coun­try for­ward.

With­in the first few days of tak­ing of­fice, Pres­id­ent Trump in­vited lead­ers of the na­tion­al uni­ons that com­prise the North Amer­ic­an Build­ing Trades to the White House for an im­port­ant dis­cus­sion on the na­tion’s de­teri­or­at­ing in­fra­struc­ture.

To Pres­id­ent Trump’s cred­it, he stated his ad­min­is­tra­tion’s com­mit­ment to fund­ing ma­jor in­fra­struc­ture im­prove­ment pro­jects across the coun­try and his de­sire to work with the Build­ing Trades to ac­com­plish the enorm­ous task. Our coun­try’s high­ways, roads, bridges, tun­nels and sew­er sys­tems are in ma­jor need of re­pair and over­haul. The clos­ure of the Delaware River Bridge that con­nects Pennsylvania and New Jer­sey as a res­ult of a dan­ger­ous crack in the bridge’s steel found­a­tion is all the evid­ence we in the re­gion re­quire to un­der­stand the im­me­di­acy of the need.

The lead­ers of the Build­ing Trades also de­serve our re­spect for set­ting aside polit­ic­al dif­fer­ences, ac­cept­ing the pres­id­ent’s in­vit­a­tion, and show­ing a will­ing­ness to work with the new ad­min­is­tra­tion to get our na­tion­al in­fra­struc­ture and eco­nomy mov­ing in the right dir­ec­tion.

It was a great start to a re­la­tion­ship that could prove to be very pro­duct­ive for all of us.

Al Tauben­ber­ger

Phil­adelphia City Coun­cil­man (At-Large)

Tariq could be trouble

D.A. Seth Wil­li­ams’ sidekick, Tariq El-Shabazz, has entered him­self in the free-for-all D.A. primary.

He left his law firm with un­paid judg­ments and he per­son­ally has al­most $200,000 in un­paid taxes.

If he steps in­to Seth’s shoes, how many years will it take “his friends” to provide “gifts” to bail him out?

May­er Krain

Mod­ena Park

