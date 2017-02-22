Jail time for oxycodone-scheme 

An outlaw motorcycle gang member known as “Redneck” and who once sought medical treatment for menstrual pains was sentenced last Friday to 20 years in prison for his role in an opioid distribution ring operated by a Bustleton-based physician.
Patrick Treacy, 49, was a member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club who worked with William O’Brien, a former doctor of osteopathic medicine, along with other bikers and their associates to distribute about 379,000 oxycodone pills and 160,000 methadone pills illegally from March 2012 through January 2015.
O’Brien practiced at 9892 Bustleton Ave. in Bustleton and 49 Rolling Lane in Levittown throughout the term of the conspiracy.
“O’Brien worked together with Pagans and their associates to operate a pill mill out of his medical offices,” said the U.S. Attorney’s Office in a printed statement. “O’Brien wrote fraudulent prescriptions for oxycodone and other drugs, while the Pagans and their associates recruited pseudo-patients to buy the fraudulent prescriptions.”
The doctor charged $250 cash for an initial patient appointment then $200 for each subsequent visit. O’Brien would write prescriptions to patients, usually under false pretenses or without doing a proper medical examination. The patients would then surrender the prescriptions to the Pagans, who could sell each 30mg oxycodone pill for $25 to $30 on the black market.
In one instance, prosecutors have said, Treacy sought treatment from O’Brien for what the biker described as menstrual pains, prompting the doctor to prescribe him painkillers. Generally, authorities described Treacy as an enforcer for the violent biker gang.
U.S. District Judge Nitza I. Quinones Alejandro ordered Treacy to serve 20 years in prison for drug trafficking and another 10 years concurrently for a separate firearm possession case. Treacy is the third defendant who was sent to prison in the pill mill case. Last October, O’Brien was sentenced to serve 30 years, while another Pagan, Joseph Mitchell, was sentenced to serve nine years. Additional defendants await sentencing. ••
