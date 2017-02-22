Jail time for oxycodone-scheme 

An out­law mo­tor­cycle gang mem­ber known as “Red­neck” and who once sought med­ic­al treat­ment for men­stru­al pains was sen­tenced last Fri­day to 20 years in pris­on for his role in an opioid dis­tri­bu­tion ring op­er­ated by a Bustleton-based phys­i­cian.

Patrick Treacy, 49, was a mem­ber of the Pa­gans Mo­tor­cycle Club who worked with Wil­li­am O’Bri­en, a former doc­tor of os­teo­path­ic medi­cine, along with oth­er bikers and their as­so­ci­ates to dis­trib­ute about 379,000 oxy­codone pills and 160,000 meth­adone pills il­leg­ally from March 2012 through Janu­ary 2015.

O’Bri­en prac­ticed at 9892 Bustleton Ave. in Bustleton and 49 Rolling Lane in Levit­town throughout the term of the con­spir­acy.

“O’Bri­en worked to­geth­er with Pa­gans and their as­so­ci­ates to op­er­ate a pill mill out of his med­ic­al of­fices,” said the U.S. At­tor­ney’s Of­fice in a prin­ted state­ment. “O’Bri­en wrote fraud­u­lent pre­scrip­tions for oxy­codone and oth­er drugs, while the Pa­gans and their as­so­ci­ates re­cruited pseudo-pa­tients to buy the fraud­u­lent pre­scrip­tions.”

The doc­tor charged $250 cash for an ini­tial pa­tient ap­point­ment then $200 for each sub­sequent vis­it. O’Bri­en would write pre­scrip­tions to pa­tients, usu­ally un­der false pre­tenses or without do­ing a prop­er med­ic­al ex­am­in­a­tion. The pa­tients would then sur­render the pre­scrip­tions to the Pa­gans, who could sell each 30mg oxy­codone pill for $25 to $30 on the black mar­ket.

In one in­stance, pro­sec­utors have said, Treacy sought treat­ment from O’Bri­en for what the biker de­scribed as men­stru­al pains, prompt­ing the doc­tor to pre­scribe him paink­illers. Gen­er­ally, au­thor­it­ies de­scribed Treacy as an en­for­cer for the vi­ol­ent biker gang.

U.S. Dis­trict Judge Nitza I. Quinones Ale­jandro ordered Treacy to serve 20 years in pris­on for drug traf­fick­ing and an­oth­er 10 years con­cur­rently for a sep­ar­ate fire­arm pos­ses­sion case. Treacy is the third de­fend­ant who was sent to pris­on in the pill mill case. Last Oc­to­ber, O’Bri­en was sen­tenced to serve 30 years, while an­oth­er Pa­gan, Joseph Mitchell, was sen­tenced to serve nine years. Ad­di­tion­al de­fend­ants await sen­ten­cing. ••

You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.