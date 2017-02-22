Honoring greatness

The Oldtimers Bats and Balls Association honored Ken Dunek, pictured with Sean Landeta, during a Feb. 8 luncheon. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

The Old­timers Bats and Balls As­so­ci­ation earli­er this month honored three people with the Wil­li­am “Pickles” Kennedy Award.

The honorees were Ken Dun­ek, Tom Filer and Bill Gillespie.

Dun­ek played bas­ket­ball and foot­ball at Mem­ph­is State and was a tight end for the Eagles and the Phil­adelphia and Bal­timore Stars of the US­FL.

Filer is a gradu­ate of Ma­ter­nity BVM, Arch­bish­op Ry­an and La Salle Uni­versity. He pitched for the Chica­go Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays, Mil­wau­kee Brew­ers and New York Mets. He is the as­sist­ant pitch­ing co­ordin­at­or for the Pitt­s­burgh Pir­ates. He was re­cently in­duc­ted in­to the Ma­ter­nity BVM Hall of Hon­or.

Gillespie is a former bas­ket­ball play­er at the youth and adult levels. He played at Thomas Edis­on High School. He lives in Grays Ferry.

The Pickles Kennedy Award is named in memory of a former star bas­ket­ball play­er at Ab­ra­ham Lin­coln High School and Temple Uni­versity. Kennedy spent a year with the NBA’s Phil­adelphia War­ri­ors, then played minor league base­ball for sev­er­al years in the Pir­ates or­gan­iz­a­tion.

Re­ceiv­ing Ap­pre­ci­ation Awards were Wil­li­am Kelly, a sup­port­er of the U.S. Mar­ine Corps; Shan­non Fur­fari, whose South Jer­sey gym of­fers cheer­lead­ing for girls with spe­cial needs; and Times ed­it­or Tom War­ing.

The Phil­lie Phanat­ic en­ter­tained the crowd. He was joined by Matt Mehler, one of his best friends.

Also, Phil­lies man­ager of Phanat­ic events An­drea Guess raffled off team gear and a book of funny base­ball quotes.

Among those at­tend­ing the Feb. 8 lunch­eon were Bobby Shantz, a former Amer­ic­an League Most Valu­able Play­er; Joe Scarp­ati, a former pro foot­ball play­er best known as the hold­er for Tom De­mp­sey’s then-NFL-re­cord 63-yard field goal in 1970; Doug Clem­ens, a former Phil­lies out­field­er; Sean Landeta, who punted for the Phil­adelphia Eagles and Phil­adelphia Stars; and Jeff Manto, who played base­ball at Temple and in the ma­jor leagues for the Phil­lies and sev­en oth­er teams and was the hit­ting coach for the Pitt­s­burgh Pir­ates and Chica­go White Sox.

The Old­timers group con­sists of former ath­letes and of­fi­cials. Mem­bers meet four times a year at Randi’s Res­taur­ant & Bar, 1619 Grant Ave. in Grant Plaza II in Bustleton. The Old­timers will meet again on Wed­nes­day, May 10, at noon. Lunch costs $11. For in-form-a-tion on the group, call Jack Purdy (215-968-0404) or Ron March (609-209-0849), or vis-it bat-sand-balls.org ••

