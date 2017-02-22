Eat like royalty with a King Cake for Mardi Gras

The King Cake is served in New Orleans during the Carnival season, which begins on Jan. 6, the Feast of the Epiphany, and runs until Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday), the day before Ash Wednesday. The cake is a yeast bread, usually filled with a cream-cheese or cinnamon-sugar filling. In the colorful spirit of Mardi Gras, the cake is topped with a creamy icing and decorated with colored sprinkles — gold for power, green for faith and purple for justice. Traditionally, a plastic baby or a bean is hidden inside the cake. (Caution: Cake eaters need to be warned!) The person who gets the piece with the baby/bean is considered lucky — the King or Queen of the party. That person must also provide the cake for the next year’s Mardi Gras celebration.
NOLA KING CAKE (Makes 2 cakes)
2/3 cup evaporated milk
1 stick butter, cut into 1” pieces
1/3 cup sugar plus 2 Tbsp., divided
2 tsps. salt
2 packages yeast
1/3 cup warm water
4 eggs
½ tsp. lemon rind, grated
1 tsp orange rind, grated
5 cups flour, plus extra for kneading
In a small saucepan, put the milk, butter, 1/3 cup sugar and salt. Scald (heat until tiny bubbles just begin to form around the edges of the pot) the milk and stir in the butter sugar and salt to melt. Turn off heat. Cool to lukewarm.
In a large bowl, combine 2 tablespoons sugar, yeast and water. Cover bowl with plastic and let stand for 5-10 minutes until foamy.
Beat eggs into yeast mixture.
Add and beat in milk mixture.
Add orange and lemon rinds and beat.
Beat in 1 cup of flour. Continue to add and stir in flour one cup at a time to form a dough.
Turn out the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead until soft and elastic, 5-10 minutes.
(Actually proved therapeutic for lower back issues.)
Place dough in large, greased mixing bowl. Turn dough over to grease the top. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and a kitchen towel to rise in a warm place until almost double in bulk (about 1½ hours).
Meanwhile, make:
Cream-Cheese Filling (Fills 1 cake)
1 8-oz package cream cheese, softened
½ cup sugar
1 tsp. Cinnamon
1 tsp. vanilla
Beat until smooth.
or
Brown Sugar/Cinnamon Filling (Fills one cake)
½ cup brown sugar, packed
2/3 cup granulated sugar
1 Tbsp. cinnamon
4 Tbsp. butter, melted, set aside
Mix together the sugars and cinnamon.
After dough has risen, punch down and divide in half. On a lightly floured surface, roll each half into a 12”x18” rectangle.
If using cream-cheese filling: Spread cream cheese filling evenly on dough rectangle, leaving 1-inch borders.
If using brown sugar/cinnamon filling: Brush melted butter evenly on dough rectangle, leaving 1-inch borders. Spread the sugar/cinnamon mixture over the butter.
Grease 2 baking sheets.
Roll up each dough rectangle by beginning on one of the long sides. Evenly but tightly roll the dough like a jelly-roll. Pinch seams. Place each roll, seam side down, onto a greased baking sheet. Bring the ends of each roll together to form an oval ring. Pinch edges together to seal. (Use a tiny bit of water, if necessary, to seal.)
Cover with a kitchen towel, and let rise in a warm, draft-free place until doubled (about 1 hour).
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Bake 20 minutes. Cool on wire rack.
While still warm, push a baby/bean into the bottom of cake, and frost with the following icing.
Icing (For 1 cake)
2 cups confectioners’ sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
2-3 Tbsp. water
Yellow, Green and Purple sugars
1 baby/bean
Mix together the sugar, vanilla and enough water to make a creamy icing, and pour over cake. Sprinkle alternating color sugars onto icing while icing is still sticky.
Let cool completely.
Eat well, live long, enjoy!
