Eat like royalty with a King Cake for Mardi Gras

The King Cake is served in New Or­leans dur­ing the Car­ni­val sea­son, which be­gins on Jan. 6, the Feast of the Epi­phany, and runs un­til Mardi Gras (Fat Tues­day), the day be­fore Ash Wed­nes­day. The cake is a yeast bread, usu­ally filled with a cream-cheese or cin­na­mon-sug­ar filling. In the col­or­ful spir­it of Mardi Gras, the cake is topped with a creamy icing and dec­or­ated with colored sprinkles — gold for power, green for faith and purple for justice. Tra­di­tion­ally, a plastic baby or a bean is hid­den in­side the cake. (Cau­tion: Cake eat­ers need to be warned!) The per­son who gets the piece with the baby/bean is con­sidered lucky — the King or Queen of the party. That per­son must also provide the cake for the next year’s Mardi Gras cel­eb­ra­tion.

NOLA KING CAKE (Makes 2 cakes)

2/3 cup evap­or­ated milk

1 stick but­ter, cut in­to 1” pieces

1/3 cup sug­ar plus 2 Tb­sp., di­vided

2 tsps. salt

2 pack­ages yeast

1/3 cup warm wa­ter

4 eggs

½ tsp. lem­on rind, grated

1 tsp or­ange rind, grated

5 cups flour, plus ex­tra for knead­ing

In a small sauce­pan, put the milk, but­ter, 1/3 cup sug­ar and salt. Scald (heat un­til tiny bubbles just be­gin to form around the edges of the pot) the milk and stir in the but­ter sug­ar and salt to melt. Turn off heat. Cool to luke­warm.

In a large bowl, com­bine 2 ta­ble­spoons sug­ar, yeast and wa­ter. Cov­er bowl with plastic and let stand for 5-10 minutes un­til foamy.

Beat eggs in­to yeast mix­ture.

Add and beat in milk mix­ture.

Add or­ange and lem­on rinds and beat.

Beat in 1 cup of flour. Con­tin­ue to add and stir in flour one cup at a time to form a dough.

Turn out the dough onto a lightly floured sur­face and knead un­til soft and elast­ic, 5-10 minutes.

(Ac­tu­ally proved thera­peut­ic for lower back is­sues.)

Place dough in large, greased mix­ing bowl. Turn dough over to grease the top. Cov­er bowl with plastic wrap and a kit­chen tow­el to rise in a warm place un­til al­most double in bulk (about 1½ hours).

Mean­while, make:

Cream-Cheese Filling (Fills 1 cake)

1 8-oz pack­age cream cheese, softened

½ cup sug­ar

1 tsp. Cin­na­mon

1 tsp. vanilla

Beat un­til smooth.

or

Brown Sug­ar/Cin­na­mon Filling (Fills one cake)

½ cup brown sug­ar, packed

2/3 cup gran­u­lated sug­ar

1 Tb­sp. cin­na­mon

4 Tb­sp. but­ter, melted, set aside

Mix to­geth­er the sug­ars and cin­na­mon.

After dough has ris­en, punch down and di­vide in half. On a lightly floured sur­face, roll each half in­to a 12”x18” rect­angle.

If us­ing cream-cheese filling: Spread cream cheese filling evenly on dough rect­angle, leav­ing 1-inch bor­ders.

If us­ing brown sug­ar/cin­na­mon filling: Brush melted but­ter evenly on dough rect­angle, leav­ing 1-inch bor­ders. Spread the sug­ar/cin­na­mon mix­ture over the but­ter.

Grease 2 bak­ing sheets.

Roll up each dough rect­angle by be­gin­ning on one of the long sides. Evenly but tightly roll the dough like a jelly-roll. Pinch seams. Place each roll, seam side down, onto a greased bak­ing sheet. Bring the ends of each roll to­geth­er to form an oval ring. Pinch edges to­geth­er to seal. (Use a tiny bit of wa­ter, if ne­ces­sary, to seal.)

Cov­er with a kit­chen tow­el, and let rise in a warm, draft-free place un­til doubled (about 1 hour).

Pre­heat oven to 350 de­grees.

Bake 20 minutes. Cool on wire rack.

While still warm, push a baby/bean in­to the bot­tom of cake, and frost with the fol­low­ing icing.

Icing (For 1 cake)

2 cups con­fec­tion­ers’ sug­ar

1 tsp. vanilla

2-3 Tb­sp. wa­ter

Yel­low, Green and Purple sug­ars

1 baby/bean

Mix to­geth­er the sug­ar, vanilla and enough wa­ter to make a creamy icing, and pour over cake. Sprinkle al­tern­at­ing col­or sug­ars onto icing while icing is still sticky.

Let cool com­pletely.

Eat well, live long, en­joy!

