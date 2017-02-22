Democrat El-Shabazz announces candidacy for D.A.

Tariq El-Shabazz on Monday an­nounced he’s seek­ing the Demo­crat­ic nom­in­a­tion for dis­trict at­tor­ney.

El-Shabazz re­cently resigned as the dis­trict at­tor­ney of­fice’s first as­sist­ant and deputy chief for in­vest­ig­a­tions.

Dis­trict At­tor­ney Seth Wil­li­ams is not seek­ing an­oth­er term.

The oth­er Demo­crats run­ning are former fed­er­al pro­sec­utor Joe Khan, former Mu­ni­cip­al Court Judge Teresa Carr Deni, former city man­aging dir­ect­or Rich Negrin, civil rights at­tor­ney Larry Krasner and at­tor­ney and real es­tate de­veloper Mi­chael Un­ter­mey­er.

The Re­pub­lic­an can­did­ate is Beth Gross­man, a former as­sist­ant dis­trict at­tor­ney and chief of staff at the city De­part­ment of Li­censes and In­spec­tions.

Among those at the an­nounce­ment, held at a Chest­nut Hill res­taur­ant, was Samuel Staten Jr., busi­ness man­ager for Laborers In­ter­na­tion­al Uni­on Loc­al 332.

Staten said, “We are talk­ing about a per­son that cares, that cares about people and neigh­bor­hood — that is the only way the Loc­al 332 and the Laborers Dis­trict Coun­cil will be in­volved in any kind of polit­ics. When you look at people, by us not be­ing per­fect we make mis­takes but at the same time we de­serve a second chance. I don’t see the sens­it­iv­ity in the courtrooms with the DAs today - their idea is lock up, lock up, lock up. I think Tariq will bring a dif­fer­ent at­ti­tude to that of­fice. We need that for our neigh­bor­hoods, to bring our chil­dren back in­to fo­cus, bring our fath­ers home to be able to take care of and raise their chil­dren. We need that dearly. So I am here in 100-per­cent sup­port of Tariq El- Shabazz for dis­trict at­tor­ney, as is our Laborers Dis­trict Coun­cil.”

El-Shabazz said, “It was dur­ing my years in the courtroom and walk­ing our com­munity that I came to fully un­der­stand that mean­ing­ful change and etern­al im­pact in our justice sys­tem must be done from work­ing with­in the sys­tem that im­pris­ons our cit­izens on a daily basis. And I do not just mean cit­izens of col­or…I mean all cit­izens.”

If elec­ted, he will work to elim­in­ate cash bail for non-vi­ol­ent of­fend­ers, will lead a na­tion­al ef­fort against mass in­car­cer­a­tion and will en­hance the city’s reentry pro­grams.

In a writ­ten state­ment, former Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Sylvester John­son said, “I, Sylvester John­son, re­tired po­lice com­mis­sion­er of Phil­adelphia, sup­port Tariq-El Shabazz’s cam­paign for dis­trict at­tor­ney of Phil­adelphia. I have known Mr. Shabazz for ap­prox­im­ately 15 years and I think he would make a fine dis­trict at­tor­ney.”

••

Un­ter­mey­er has over $575,000 cash on hand, in­clud­ing $500,000 in per­son­al loans.

“This strong fun­drais­ing start guar­an­tees that every voter will have an op­por­tun­ity to hear my ideas on re­form­ing the crim­in­al justice sys­tem and mak­ing the dis­trict at­tor­ney’s of­fice an ad­voc­ate for every Phil­adelphi­an,” he said.

Un­ter­mey­er has pledged to take no cam­paign con­tri­bu­tions from crim­in­al de­fense at­tor­neys.

••

State Rep. Rick Sac­cone, an Al­legheny County Re­pub­lic­an, will an­nounce on Monday that he is run­ning for the U.S. Sen­ate. Sac­cone hopes to chal­lenge Demo­crat­ic Sen. Bob Ca­sey Jr.

“Pennsylvani­ans have spoken when they elec­ted a new pres­id­ent that rep­res­ents them, but the work is not done,” he said. “Bob Ca­sey is rep­res­ent­at­ive of the bloated gov­ern­ment­al sys­tem that has decim­ated our coun­try since 2009.”

In the House, Sac­cone has sup­por­ted gun rights, pro-life meas­ures, gov­ern­ment re­form, spend­ing re­duc­tions and vet­er­ans.

He is a re­tired U.S. Air Force of­ficer and has a Ph.D. in In­ter­na­tion­al Af­fairs. He spent over 15 years as a col­lege pro­fess­or, au­thored nine books and lived and worked over­seas.

“Tax­pay­ers want smal­ler gov­ern­ment, but Har­ris­burg and Wash­ing­ton, D.C. are al­ways reach­ing in­to their pock­ets – ask­ing for more,” he said. “It’s time to not only stop flee­cing tax­pay­ers to fund bloated pro­grams but also to start di­al­ing back the scale and scope of the cur­rent bur­eau­cracy in the fed­er­al sys­tem. The voice of the tax­pay­ers must echo those val­ues, which Bob Ca­sey con­sist­ently fails to rep­res­ent with his mis­guided stances and sup­port of a big­ger and more ex­pans­ive gov­ern­ment.”

••

Ef­fect­ive March 1, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s Phil­adelphia of­fice will be mov­ing to the fed­er­al build­ing known as the U.S. Cus­tom House, loc­ated at 200 Chest­nut St. The staff will be in Suite 600. The lease for Toomey’s of­fice space on John F. Kennedy Boulevard is ex­pir­ing.

••

A Make Amer­ica Great Again March will take place on Sat­urday, March 25, from noon to 3 p.m. out­side In­de­pend­ence Hall.

The march­ers, billing them­selves as the si­lent ma­jor­ity, will gath­er to sup­port Pres­id­ent Don­ald Trump, Vice Pres­id­ent Mike Pence, vet­er­ans, the mil­it­ary and first re­spon­ders. ••

