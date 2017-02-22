Democrat El-Shabazz announces candidacy for D.A.

Tariq El-Shabazz on Monday announced he’s seeking the Democratic nomination for district attorney.
El-Shabazz recently resigned as the district attorney office’s first assistant and deputy chief for investigations.
District Attorney Seth Williams is not seeking another term.
The other Democrats running are former federal prosecutor Joe Khan, former Municipal Court Judge Teresa Carr Deni, former city managing director Rich Negrin, civil rights attorney Larry Krasner and attorney and real estate developer Michael Untermeyer.
The Republican candidate is Beth Grossman, a former assistant district attorney and chief of staff at the city Department of Licenses and Inspections.
Among those at the announcement, held at a Chestnut Hill restaurant, was Samuel Staten Jr., business manager for Laborers International Union Local 332.
Staten said, “We are talking about a person that cares, that cares about people and neighborhood — that is the only way the Local 332 and the Laborers District Council will be involved in any kind of politics. When you look at people, by us not being perfect we make mistakes but at the same time we deserve a second chance. I don’t see the sensitivity in the courtrooms with the DAs today - their idea is lock up, lock up, lock up. I think Tariq will bring a different attitude to that office. We need that for our neighborhoods, to bring our children back into focus, bring our fathers home to be able to take care of and raise their children. We need that dearly. So I am here in 100-percent support of Tariq El- Shabazz for district attorney, as is our Laborers District Council.”
El-Shabazz said, “It was during my years in the courtroom and walking our community that I came to fully understand that meaningful change and eternal impact in our justice system must be done from working within the system that imprisons our citizens on a daily basis. And I do not just mean citizens of color…I mean all citizens.”
If elected, he will work to eliminate cash bail for non-violent offenders, will lead a national effort against mass incarceration and will enhance the city’s reentry programs.
In a written statement, former Police Commissioner Sylvester Johnson said, “I, Sylvester Johnson, retired police commissioner of Philadelphia, support Tariq-El Shabazz’s campaign for district attorney of Philadelphia. I have known Mr. Shabazz for approximately 15 years and I think he would make a fine district attorney.”
Untermeyer has over $575,000 cash on hand, including $500,000 in personal loans.
“This strong fundraising start guarantees that every voter will have an opportunity to hear my ideas on reforming the criminal justice system and making the district attorney’s office an advocate for every Philadelphian,” he said.
Untermeyer has pledged to take no campaign contributions from criminal defense attorneys.
State Rep. Rick Saccone, an Allegheny County Republican, will announce on Monday that he is running for the U.S. Senate. Saccone hopes to challenge Democratic Sen. Bob Casey Jr.
“Pennsylvanians have spoken when they elected a new president that represents them, but the work is not done,” he said. “Bob Casey is representative of the bloated governmental system that has decimated our country since 2009.”
In the House, Saccone has supported gun rights, pro-life measures, government reform, spending reductions and veterans.
He is a retired U.S. Air Force officer and has a Ph.D. in International Affairs. He spent over 15 years as a college professor, authored nine books and lived and worked overseas.
“Taxpayers want smaller government, but Harrisburg and Washington, D.C. are always reaching into their pockets – asking for more,” he said. “It’s time to not only stop fleecing taxpayers to fund bloated programs but also to start dialing back the scale and scope of the current bureaucracy in the federal system. The voice of the taxpayers must echo those values, which Bob Casey consistently fails to represent with his misguided stances and support of a bigger and more expansive government.”
Effective March 1, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s Philadelphia office will be moving to the federal building known as the U.S. Custom House, located at 200 Chestnut St. The staff will be in Suite 600. The lease for Toomey’s office space on John F. Kennedy Boulevard is expiring.
A Make America Great Again March will take place on Saturday, March 25, from noon to 3 p.m. outside Independence Hall.
The marchers, billing themselves as the silent majority, will gather to support President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, veterans, the military and first responders. ••
