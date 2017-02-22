Crime Log: Feb. 22, 2017

The North­east Times provides an over­view of crimes re­por­ted to the four po­lice dis­tricts in the North­east. The de­tails are based on re­ports com­piled by the North­east De­tect­ives di­vi­sion of the Phil­adelphia Po­lice De­part­ment.

Jan. 23 through Feb. 5

As re­por­ted by North­east De­tect­ives. Does not in­clude hom­icides, sexu­al as­saults, nar­cot­ics of­fenses or oth­er spe­cif­ic crimes in­vest­ig­ated by spe­cial po­lice units. All loc­a­tions lis­ted by block, not by ex­act ad­dress.

2nd Po­lice Dis­trict

• There were 13 rob­ber­ies re­por­ted in the dis­trict dur­ing the peri­od, in­clud­ing eight that oc­curred in the street at 300 Stevens St. (Jan. 25), 800 Glen­view St. (Jan. 28), 1700 Un­ruh Ave. (Jan. 31), 1200 E. Chel­ten­ham Ave. (Jan. 24), 500 Un­ruh Ave. (Jan. 28), 600 Dever­eaux Ave. (Feb. 1), 1500 Cottman Ave. (Feb. 3) and 7100 Hor­rocks St. (Feb. 4). Five ad­di­tion­al rob­ber­ies oc­curred at res­id­ences at 1000 Al­cott St. (Jan. 23), 5400 How­land St. (Jan. 24), 5900 Col­gate St. (Jan. 25) and 5600 Miri­am Road (Jan. 30), while one oc­curred at a busi­ness at 2300 Cottman Ave. (Jan. 25).

• Ten ag­grav­ated as­saults were re­por­ted to po­lice, sev­en of which oc­curred in the street at 500 Heller­man St. (Jan. 29), 1200 Un­ruh Ave. (Jan. 28), 5500 N. Hill Creek Drive (Feb. 5), 6000 Has­brook Ave. (two on Feb. 5), 1200 E. Chel­ten­ham Ave. (Jan. 29) and 5700 Lang­don St. (Jan. 26). Two more cases were re­por­ted at res­id­ences at 4000 Roosevelt Blvd. (Jan. 23) and 5900 Agusta St. (Jan. 26), as well as one at a busi­ness at 6600 Castor Ave. (Jan. 31).

• Twenty burg­lar­ies were re­por­ted in the dis­trict, 19 of which in­volved res­id­ences at 1200 Faunce St. (Jan. 24), 2400 Shelmire Ave. (Jan. 30), 2200 Af­ton St. (Feb. 2), 1400 Wel­ling­ton St. (Jan. 28), 5600 Fron­ten­ac St. (Feb. 2), 1500 El­bridge St. (Feb. 5), 1500 Tyson Ave. (Feb. 3), 7800 Bustleton Ave. (Jan. 24), 6000 Bing­ham St. (Jan. 24), 1000 Al­cott St. (Jan. 26), 7200 Kindred St. (Jan. 31), 1400 Knorr St. (Jan. 31), 300 Stevens St. (Feb. 1), 6800 Lor­etto Ave. (Feb. 3), 6400 Mon­tour St. (Jan. 24), 7200 Kindred St. (Jan. 27), 6800 Mar­tins Mill Road (Jan. 29), 1500 Tyson Ave. (Feb. 3) and 2100 Brighton St. (Jan. 30). One more burg­lary oc­curred at a busi­ness at 800 Adams Ave. (Feb. 1).

• There were 92 thefts re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing 37 at busi­nesses, five in the street, three at res­id­ences, one at a med­ic­al fa­cil­ity and one at a school. There also were 20 auto thefts, four auto tag thefts and 21 thefts from autos dur­ing the peri­od.

7th Po­lice Dis­trict

• One rob­bery was re­por­ted dur­ing the peri­od. It oc­curred in the street at 500 Rhawn St. (Jan. 23).

• Six ag­grav­ated as­saults were re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing two in the street at 9800 Hal­de­man Ave. (Jan. 28) and 1000 By­berry Road (Feb. 2); two at res­id­ences at 9400 Roosevelt Blvd. (Jan. 26) and 700 Rhawn St. (Jan. 28); and two at a school at 1000 By­berry Road (both on Feb. 2).

• Among 12 burg­lar­ies re­por­ted to po­lice, six in­volved res­id­ences at 13500 Bustleton Ave. (Jan. 31), 9800 Bridle Road (Feb. 3), 1900 Benton Ave. (Jan. 26), 1800 Evarts St. (Feb. 3), 1600 Fox Chase Road (Feb. 1) and 8000 Pine Road (Feb. 2), while six in­volved busi­nesses at 10800 Bustleton Ave. (Feb. 2), 8800 Krewstown Road (Jan. 23), 1800 Rhawn St. (Jan. 23), 8900 Krewstown Road (Jan. 25), 9600 Bustleton Ave. (Jan. 27) and 9900 Bustleton Ave. (Jan. 25).

• There were 29 thefts re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing nine at busi­nesses, five at res­id­ences, two in the street and two at schools. There also were four auto thefts and sev­en thefts from autos dur­ing the peri­od.

8th Po­lice Dis­trict

• Five rob­ber­ies were re­por­ted in the dis­trict, two of which oc­curred at busi­nesses at 6400 Frank­ford Ave. (Jan. 27) and 2900 Welsh Road (Jan. 30). Rob­ber­ies also oc­curred in the street at 3000 By­berry Road (Jan. 24), at a res­id­ence at 3400 Red Li­on Road (Jan. 26) and at a bank at 8700 Frank­ford Ave. (Jan. 24).

• Among four ag­grav­ated as­saults dur­ing the peri­od, two oc­curred in the street at 9200 Blue Grass Road (Jan. 27) and 9600 Frank­ford Ave. (Jan. 26), while one oc­curred at a busi­ness at 10500 Dec­atur Road (Feb. 1) and one at a pris­on at 8000 State Road (Jan. 25).

• There were 10 burg­lar­ies re­por­ted to po­lice, in­clud­ing six that oc­curred at res­id­ences at 3700 Mor­rell Ave. (Feb. 4), 8700 Jack­son St. (Jan. 24 and 31), 2800 Winchester Ave. (Feb. 3), 11800 Col­man Road (Jan. 26) and 4500 Au­brey Ave. (Feb. 3). Burg­lar­ies also oc­curred at three busi­nesses at 9900 Frank­ford Ave. (Feb. 4), 9200 Ashton Road (Jan. 24) and 2800 Axe Fact­ory Road (Jan. 24), as well as an un­spe­cified type of prop­erty at 11000 Knights Road (Jan. 30).

• There were 42 thefts re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing 19 at busi­nesses, three at res­id­ences and two in the street, as well as eight auto thefts and 10 thefts from autos.

15th Po­lice Dis­trict

• Among 20 rob­ber­ies re­por­ted to po­lice, 19 oc­curred in the street at 7100 Key­stone St. (Jan. 25), Cot­tage and Levick streets (Jan. 26), Shelmire and Row­land av­en­ues (Jan. 27), 7400 Row­land Ave. (Jan. 27), 6100 Har­bison Ave. (Feb. 1), 5200 Castor Ave. (Feb. 2), 7300 Crispin St. (Feb. 5), 3200 Rawle St. (Feb. 1), 5800 Dit­man St. (Jan. 30), 7500 Frank­ford Ave. (Jan. 24), 1200 Pratt St. (Feb. 2), 6000 Dit­man St. (Feb. 4), 5000 Frank­ford Ave. (Jan. 26), 5200 Ox­ford Ave. (Jan. 27), 3400 Ashville St. (Jan. 30), 5500 Har­bison Ave. (Jan. 30), 3400 Ry­an Ave. (Feb. 1), 1600 Dyre St. (Feb. 1) and 5100 Leiper St. (Feb. 3). One more case oc­curred at a res­id­ence at 4800 Long­shore Ave. (Jan. 28).

• Twenty-two ag­grav­ated as­saults were re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing 14 that oc­curred in the street at 5200 Frank­ford Ave. (Jan. 25), 1100 Ar­rott St. (Jan. 27), 2100 Bridge St. (Jan. 29), 1900 Briggs St. (Feb. 1), 5300 Charles St. (Feb. 1), 4000 Marple St. (Feb. 3), 4000 Hig­bee St. (Feb. 3), 1600 Brill St. (Feb. 4), 1900 Church St. (Jan. 27), 1200 Pratt St. (Jan. 26), 5600 Oak­land St. (Jan. 27), 1700 Or­tho­dox St. (Jan. 24), 7700 Frank­ford Ave. (Jan. 28) and 6500 Frank­ford Ave. (Jan. 29). The re­main­ing eight ag­grav­ated as­saults oc­curred at res­id­ences at 4800 How­ell St. (Jan. 25), 4200 Tees­dale St. (Feb. 5), 3200 Un­ruh Ave. (Jan. 23), 1900 Fill­more Place (Jan. 25), 4700 Griscom St. (Jan. 24), 6200 Tor­res­dale Ave. (Jan. 27), 5100 Er­drick St. (Feb. 3) and 5200 Bur­ton St. (Feb. 5).

• Among 12 burg­lar­ies re­por­ted dur­ing the peri­od, 11 in­volved res­id­ences at 1900 Fill­more Place (Jan. 26), 6300 Ed­mund St. (Feb. 2), 2200 Pratt St. (Jan. 26), 4400 Penn St. (Feb. 5), 2000 Bridge St. (Jan. 25), 1500 Wom­rath St. (Jan. 30), 1800 Mar­garet St. (Jan. 30), 5400 Tor­res­dale Ave. (Feb. 2), 5200 Ox­ford Ave. (Jan. 28), 3000 McKin­ley St. (Jan. 29) and 4600 Naples St. (Jan. 30). One ad­di­tion­al burg­lary oc­curred at a busi­ness at 6400 Har­bison Ave. (Jan. 29).

• There were 128 thefts re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing 26 at busi­nesses, 16 in the street, 12 at res­id­ences, four at pub­lic trans­it fa­cil­it­ies, two at schools and one at a bank. There also were 37 auto thefts, four auto tag thefts and 26 thefts from autos dur­ing the peri­od. ••