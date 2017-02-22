Crime Log: Feb. 22, 2017

Jan. 23 through Feb. 5
As reported by Northeast Detectives. Does not include homicides, sexual assaults, narcotics offenses or other specific crimes investigated by special police units. All locations listed by block, not by exact address.
2nd Police District
• There were 13 robberies reported in the district during the period, including eight that occurred in the street at 300 Stevens St. (Jan. 25), 800 Glenview St. (Jan. 28), 1700 Unruh Ave. (Jan. 31), 1200 E. Cheltenham Ave. (Jan. 24), 500 Unruh Ave. (Jan. 28), 600 Devereaux Ave. (Feb. 1), 1500 Cottman Ave. (Feb. 3) and 7100 Horrocks St. (Feb. 4). Five additional robberies occurred at residences at 1000 Alcott St. (Jan. 23), 5400 Howland St. (Jan. 24), 5900 Colgate St. (Jan. 25) and 5600 Miriam Road (Jan. 30), while one occurred at a business at 2300 Cottman Ave. (Jan. 25).
• Ten aggravated assaults were reported to police, seven of which occurred in the street at 500 Hellerman St. (Jan. 29), 1200 Unruh Ave. (Jan. 28), 5500 N. Hill Creek Drive (Feb. 5), 6000 Hasbrook Ave. (two on Feb. 5), 1200 E. Cheltenham Ave. (Jan. 29) and 5700 Langdon St. (Jan. 26). Two more cases were reported at residences at 4000 Roosevelt Blvd. (Jan. 23) and 5900 Agusta St. (Jan. 26), as well as one at a business at 6600 Castor Ave. (Jan. 31).
• Twenty burglaries were reported in the district, 19 of which involved residences at 1200 Faunce St. (Jan. 24), 2400 Shelmire Ave. (Jan. 30), 2200 Afton St. (Feb. 2), 1400 Wellington St. (Jan. 28), 5600 Frontenac St. (Feb. 2), 1500 Elbridge St. (Feb. 5), 1500 Tyson Ave. (Feb. 3), 7800 Bustleton Ave. (Jan. 24), 6000 Bingham St. (Jan. 24), 1000 Alcott St. (Jan. 26), 7200 Kindred St. (Jan. 31), 1400 Knorr St. (Jan. 31), 300 Stevens St. (Feb. 1), 6800 Loretto Ave. (Feb. 3), 6400 Montour St. (Jan. 24), 7200 Kindred St. (Jan. 27), 6800 Martins Mill Road (Jan. 29), 1500 Tyson Ave. (Feb. 3) and 2100 Brighton St. (Jan. 30). One more burglary occurred at a business at 800 Adams Ave. (Feb. 1).
• There were 92 thefts reported in the district, including 37 at businesses, five in the street, three at residences, one at a medical facility and one at a school. There also were 20 auto thefts, four auto tag thefts and 21 thefts from autos during the period.
7th Police District
• One robbery was reported during the period. It occurred in the street at 500 Rhawn St. (Jan. 23).
• Six aggravated assaults were reported in the district, including two in the street at 9800 Haldeman Ave. (Jan. 28) and 1000 Byberry Road (Feb. 2); two at residences at 9400 Roosevelt Blvd. (Jan. 26) and 700 Rhawn St. (Jan. 28); and two at a school at 1000 Byberry Road (both on Feb. 2).
• Among 12 burglaries reported to police, six involved residences at 13500 Bustleton Ave. (Jan. 31), 9800 Bridle Road (Feb. 3), 1900 Benton Ave. (Jan. 26), 1800 Evarts St. (Feb. 3), 1600 Fox Chase Road (Feb. 1) and 8000 Pine Road (Feb. 2), while six involved businesses at 10800 Bustleton Ave. (Feb. 2), 8800 Krewstown Road (Jan. 23), 1800 Rhawn St. (Jan. 23), 8900 Krewstown Road (Jan. 25), 9600 Bustleton Ave. (Jan. 27) and 9900 Bustleton Ave. (Jan. 25).
• There were 29 thefts reported in the district, including nine at businesses, five at residences, two in the street and two at schools. There also were four auto thefts and seven thefts from autos during the period.
8th Police District
• Five robberies were reported in the district, two of which occurred at businesses at 6400 Frankford Ave. (Jan. 27) and 2900 Welsh Road (Jan. 30). Robberies also occurred in the street at 3000 Byberry Road (Jan. 24), at a residence at 3400 Red Lion Road (Jan. 26) and at a bank at 8700 Frankford Ave. (Jan. 24).
• Among four aggravated assaults during the period, two occurred in the street at 9200 Blue Grass Road (Jan. 27) and 9600 Frankford Ave. (Jan. 26), while one occurred at a business at 10500 Decatur Road (Feb. 1) and one at a prison at 8000 State Road (Jan. 25).
• There were 10 burglaries reported to police, including six that occurred at residences at 3700 Morrell Ave. (Feb. 4), 8700 Jackson St. (Jan. 24 and 31), 2800 Winchester Ave. (Feb. 3), 11800 Colman Road (Jan. 26) and 4500 Aubrey Ave. (Feb. 3). Burglaries also occurred at three businesses at 9900 Frankford Ave. (Feb. 4), 9200 Ashton Road (Jan. 24) and 2800 Axe Factory Road (Jan. 24), as well as an unspecified type of property at 11000 Knights Road (Jan. 30).
• There were 42 thefts reported in the district, including 19 at businesses, three at residences and two in the street, as well as eight auto thefts and 10 thefts from autos.
15th Police District
• Among 20 robberies reported to police, 19 occurred in the street at 7100 Keystone St. (Jan. 25), Cottage and Levick streets (Jan. 26), Shelmire and Rowland avenues (Jan. 27), 7400 Rowland Ave. (Jan. 27), 6100 Harbison Ave. (Feb. 1), 5200 Castor Ave. (Feb. 2), 7300 Crispin St. (Feb. 5), 3200 Rawle St. (Feb. 1), 5800 Ditman St. (Jan. 30), 7500 Frankford Ave. (Jan. 24), 1200 Pratt St. (Feb. 2), 6000 Ditman St. (Feb. 4), 5000 Frankford Ave. (Jan. 26), 5200 Oxford Ave. (Jan. 27), 3400 Ashville St. (Jan. 30), 5500 Harbison Ave. (Jan. 30), 3400 Ryan Ave. (Feb. 1), 1600 Dyre St. (Feb. 1) and 5100 Leiper St. (Feb. 3). One more case occurred at a residence at 4800 Longshore Ave. (Jan. 28).
• Twenty-two aggravated assaults were reported in the district, including 14 that occurred in the street at 5200 Frankford Ave. (Jan. 25), 1100 Arrott St. (Jan. 27), 2100 Bridge St. (Jan. 29), 1900 Briggs St. (Feb. 1), 5300 Charles St. (Feb. 1), 4000 Marple St. (Feb. 3), 4000 Higbee St. (Feb. 3), 1600 Brill St. (Feb. 4), 1900 Church St. (Jan. 27), 1200 Pratt St. (Jan. 26), 5600 Oakland St. (Jan. 27), 1700 Orthodox St. (Jan. 24), 7700 Frankford Ave. (Jan. 28) and 6500 Frankford Ave. (Jan. 29). The remaining eight aggravated assaults occurred at residences at 4800 Howell St. (Jan. 25), 4200 Teesdale St. (Feb. 5), 3200 Unruh Ave. (Jan. 23), 1900 Fillmore Place (Jan. 25), 4700 Griscom St. (Jan. 24), 6200 Torresdale Ave. (Jan. 27), 5100 Erdrick St. (Feb. 3) and 5200 Burton St. (Feb. 5).
• Among 12 burglaries reported during the period, 11 involved residences at 1900 Fillmore Place (Jan. 26), 6300 Edmund St. (Feb. 2), 2200 Pratt St. (Jan. 26), 4400 Penn St. (Feb. 5), 2000 Bridge St. (Jan. 25), 1500 Womrath St. (Jan. 30), 1800 Margaret St. (Jan. 30), 5400 Torresdale Ave. (Feb. 2), 5200 Oxford Ave. (Jan. 28), 3000 McKinley St. (Jan. 29) and 4600 Naples St. (Jan. 30). One additional burglary occurred at a business at 6400 Harbison Ave. (Jan. 29).
• There were 128 thefts reported in the district, including 26 at businesses, 16 in the street, 12 at residences, four at public transit facilities, two at schools and one at a bank. There also were 37 auto thefts, four auto tag thefts and 26 thefts from autos during the period. ••