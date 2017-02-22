Couple with baby wanted for theft

Au­thor­it­ies are try­ing to identi­fy a couple with a small baby who have stolen mer­chand­ise from Tar­get stores on both sides of the Phil­adelphia-Bucks County line.

Ben­s­alem Town­ship po­lice re­leased sur­veil­lance im­ages from a Feb. 7 theft at 800 Rock­hill Drive near Ne­sham­iny Mall. Ac­cord­ing to the po­lice re­port, a man and a wo­man entered the Tar­get store that Tues­day with a small child and a di­aper bag. They placed the baby and di­apers in­to a shop­ping cart and pro­ceeded to the va­cu­um clean­er dis­play, where they placed a Dys­on va­cu­um in­to the cart and con­cealed it. The couple by­passed all points of sale and ex­ited the store without pay­ing for the va­cu­um, po­lice said.

The sus­pects left the area in a gray sedan, pos­sibly a Nis­san.

Po­lice be­lieve the wo­man in the sur­veil­lance im­ages may be con­nec­ted to a sim­il­ar theft at Tar­get, 11000 Roosevelt Blvd. in the North­east. Call Ben­s­alem po­lice at 215-633-3719 to sub­mit a tip. ••

You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.