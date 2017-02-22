Couple with baby wanted for theft

Authorities are trying to identify a couple with a small baby who have stolen merchandise from Target stores on both sides of the Philadelphia-Bucks County line.
Bensalem Township police released surveillance images from a Feb. 7 theft at 800 Rockhill Drive near Neshaminy Mall. According to the police report, a man and a woman entered the Target store that Tuesday with a small child and a diaper bag. They placed the baby and diapers into a shopping cart and proceeded to the vacuum cleaner display, where they placed a Dyson vacuum into the cart and concealed it. The couple bypassed all points of sale and exited the store without paying for the vacuum, police said.
The suspects left the area in a gray sedan, possibly a Nissan.
Police believe the woman in the surveillance images may be connected to a similar theft at Target, 11000 Roosevelt Blvd. in the Northeast. Call Bensalem police at 215-633-3719 to submit a tip. ••
