City Planning Commission seeks zoning changes in East Torresdale

East Tor­res­dale res­id­ents’ de­sire to pre­serve open space has promp­ted the Phil­adelphia City Plan­ning Com­mis­sion to seek a series of zon­ing changes in the neigh­bor­hood.

City Plan­ner Larissa Kl­evan de­livered an over­view of some pro­posed changes dur­ing the monthly meet­ing of the East Tor­res­dale Civic As­so­ci­ation on Feb. 13. Res­id­ents re­spon­ded by re­quest­ing ad­di­tion­al modi­fic­a­tions to the neigh­bor­hood’s zon­ing map.

Ul­ti­mately, Kl­evan hopes that the com­mis­sion and res­id­ents agree on a new map that City Coun­cil­man Bobby Hen­on can in­tro­duce as le­gis­la­tion. Any zon­ing changes must be ap­proved by coun­cil and signed in­to law by the may­or.

Most of the pro­posed changes in­volve single homes in the neigh­bor­hood with large yards. Neigh­bors have com­plained for years about de­velopers buy­ing up these lar­ger prop­er­ties, only to de­mol­ish the old homes and sub­divide the land for profit. In many cases, the com­munity has no say in the pro­cess be­cause the newly cre­ated par­cels sat­is­fy the pre-ex­ist­ing zon­ing re­quire­ments. Most of these prop­er­ties are zoned RSD-3 (a res­id­en­tial single de­tached clas­si­fic­a­tion).

Kl­evan re­com­mends as­sign­ing stricter zon­ing, RSD-1, in areas of the neigh­bor­hood that have the greatest po­ten­tial for sub­di­vi­sion. The new zon­ing would in­crease the min­im­um di­men­sion re­quire­ments of sub­ject prop­er­ties.

The city plan­ner’s ini­tial pro­pos­al to the ETCA was to ap­ply new zon­ing to an area of about 15 square blocks just south of Grant Av­en­ue between Fluehr Park and Le­on Street. Af­fected prop­er­ties would be on both sides of Frank­ford Av­en­ue near St. Kath­er­ine of Si­ena and All Saints Epis­copal churches.

Sev­er­al ETCA mem­bers sug­ges­ted ex­pand­ing the af­fected area to in­clude homes along Con­vent Lane and Au­brey Av­en­ue east of Frank­ford, as well as those east of State Road between Grant Av­en­ue and Fitler Street. Kl­evan said that plan­ning com­mis­sion staff would re­view the ad­di­tion­al areas to de­term­ine if the ex­ist­ing prop­er­ties meet the re­quire­ments of the stricter zon­ing clas­si­fic­a­tion.

In ad­di­tion to the sweep­ing res­id­en­tial com­pon­ents of the new zon­ing map, Kl­evan also pro­poses to change the com­mer­cial prop­er­ties around Tor­res­dale train sta­tion from CA-1 (auto-ori­ented com­mer­cial) to CMX-2 (com­mer­cial mixed use). The lat­ter des­ig­na­tion is more suit­able for neigh­bor­hood-friendly busi­nesses like corner stores and cof­fee shops, she said. Kl­evan fur­ther pro­poses to as­sign more re­strict­ive com­mer­cial zon­ing to a pair of Frank­ford Av­en­ue par­cels at Aren­dell Av­en­ue and Con­vent Lane.

In an un­re­lated top­ic, the civic as­so­ci­ation voted not to sup­port a zon­ing vari­ance ap­peal by a loc­al dent­ist who wants to ex­pand his prac­tice at 9521-23 Frank­ford Ave.

Dr. Pablo Sote­lo has three op­er­at­or­ies or treat­ment rooms in­side a con­ver­ted two-story home. The build­ing is 1,380 square feet. He wants to build a two-story ad­di­tion of 1,300 square feet. The ex­pan­ded prac­tice would have six op­er­at­or­ies. The doc­tor also wants to cre­ate a han­di­cap park­ing spot in the front yard and three em­ploy­ee park­ing spots in the back­yard.

Sev­er­al im­me­di­ate neigh­bors ques­tioned the doc­tor about sev­er­al con­cerns in­clud­ing open space, storm­wa­ter drain­age and vehicle traffic in and out of the prop­erty. One loc­al res­id­ent iden­ti­fied him­self as Sote­lo’s pa­tient and spoke highly of the doc­tor. But ETCA mem­bers sided with the im­me­di­ate neigh­bors and voted 20-4 against the ex­pan­sion. ••

