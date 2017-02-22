Cab drivers’ argument ends in gunfire at Frankford terminal

Ac­cord­ing to po­lice, the epis­ode began on the 5200 block of Frank­ford Ave. where both drivers had parked their cabs while wait­ing for cus­tom­ers. They ar­gued over who was next in line.

It began with an ar­gu­ment over a fare at the Frank­ford ter­min­al last Sat­urday af­ter­noon. It ended when one cab driver shot an­oth­er cab­bie three times about a half-hour later.

Po­lice have iden­ti­fied the wounded driver as the ag­gressor in the al­ter­ca­tion be­cause he al­legedly bran­dished a knife in the first place. He was hos­pit­al­ized and may face crim­in­al charges. His iden­tity has not been re­leased.

Ac­cord­ing to an of­fi­cial po­lice nar­rat­ive, the epis­ode began at about 1:15 p.m. on the 5200 block of Frank­ford Ave. where both drivers had parked their cabs while wait­ing for cus­tom­ers. They ar­gued over who was next in line.

When a wo­man pas­sen­ger entered one of the cabs, that driver got in­to the vehicle and waved a large knife at the oth­er cab­bie be­fore driv­ing from the scene. When that cab­bie re­turned to the Frank­ford ter­min­al at about 1:45 p.m., he al­legedly walked up to the oth­er driver and punched him in the face. The al­leged at­tack­er was hold­ing a plastic bag at the time and said noth­ing be­fore throw­ing the punch, po­lice said. A third cab­bie wit­nessed the al­leged as­sault.

In re­sponse, the vic­tim­ized cab driver pulled out a gun and shot the at­tack­er twice in the torso and once in the left side of the head. The head wound was a graz­ing shot. The gun­man had a li­cense to carry and em­ployed the weapon be­cause he be­lieved the at­tack­er still had the knife that he had bran­dished 30 minutes earli­er. Po­lice re­spon­ded to the scene and took the wounded man to Aria-Jef­fer­son Health’s Tor­res­dale cam­pus. Po­lice did not dis­close his con­di­tion or wheth­er he was charged crim­in­ally. But in an of­fi­cial re­port, po­lice de­scribed the wounded man as the “of­fend­er” and the shoot­er as the “vic­tim.”

Ini­tially, Phil­adelphia po­lice re­por­ted that SEPTA of­ficers ar­res­ted the shoot­er and took him to North­east De­tect­ives for ques­tion­ing. He was not charged crim­in­ally at that time. ••

