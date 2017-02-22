Boldly going where no brewer has gone before

Joe Six­pack shares all things beer with read­ers in this weekly column.

Beer me up, Scotty.

And not just any beer will do. On the oc­ca­sion of the 50th an­niversary of the land­mark sci-fi TV ad­ven­ture, Star Trek has its own series of brews pro­duced by a small group of fans based in, of all places, Vul­can, Al­berta.

In re­cent months, the group — which calls it­self the Fed­er­a­tion of Beer — has worked with sev­er­al brew­er­ies to pro­duce sudsy trib­utes to Star Trek char­ac­ters. Among their port­fo­lio: The Trouble With Tribbles, a blond ale named for one of the pro­gram’s best-re­membered epis­odes; and Red Shirt Ale, brewed in hon­or of the brave and pre­dict­ably doomed men and wo­men who donned red uni­forms on ill-fated land­ing ex­ped­i­tions.

The latest is Klin­gon Im­per­i­al Port­er, a strong, dark ale made by New York-based Shmaltz Brew­ing that just ar­rived in the Phil­adelphia mar­ket.

Li­censed brands are noth­ing new in the beer world. Over the years, beer makers have turned out bottles of J.R.’s Private Stock, 4077th M*A*S*H Beer and Three Stooges Curly Light. Mostly, these beers were in­ten­ded for col­lect­ors and eBay re-sellers; the li­quid in­side was an un­re­mark­able af­ter­thought.

Not any more. Beers made in hon­or of Game of Thrones, Star Wars and the Hob­bit, for ex­ample, were all well-re­ceived by even the most par­tic­u­lar pal­ates.

Same goes for Star Trek beers.

“Just like the show it­self, cre­at­ive qual­ity was our first goal,” said Vern Rain­cock, one of the founders of the Fed­er­a­tion of Beer.

“If you look at the big pic­ture, Star Trek has been around for 50 years,” he con­tin­ued. “You’ve got some fans who are in the 70s, and oth­ers in their 20s who just saw their first Star Trek movie. That’s a huge audi­ence, with a lot of dif­fer­ences. So it was im­port­ant to pro­duce a vari­ety of beer styles that broaden your ho­ri­zon. That’s no dif­fer­ent than some of the con­cepts that Star Trek touched on.”

Though Rain­cock has a back­ground in beer dis­tri­bu­tion, he and the oth­er mem­bers of the Fed­er­a­tion came to­geth­er primar­ily as Star Trek en­thu­si­asts. Their first brew was a small batch made for Vul-Con, the an­nu­al Star Trek con­ven­tion held in the small Ca­na­dian town of Vul­can.

Over the years, their en­ter­prise grew with form­al li­cens­ing agree­ments with CBS-TV, which holds the Star Trek rights, and man­u­fac­tur­ing and dis­tri­bu­tion deals with sev­er­al brew­er­ies. The beers are made in lim­ited batches of 1,000 to 1,500 cases, with two or three new brands hit­ting the mar­ket each year.

Of course, al­co­hol and Star Trek go to­geth­er like Capt. Kirk and an ali­en hot­tie. How many times did we see Scotty lay in­to a bottle of single malt, or Quark, the Fer­engi bar­tender, mix up a Car­das­si­an Sun­rise?

As for beer, well, there’s al­ways Ro­mu­lan Ale, the highly po­tent — and il­leg­al — blue-colored ale. Rain­cock said he would love to brew a batch, but so far he hasn’t found a prop­er blue food col­or­ing that will meet U.S. regs.

“They did make a Ro­mu­lan Ale one time in Cent­ral Amer­ica,” he said. “By all ac­counts, it was hor­rible and in the morn­ing when you peed, your ur­ine was em­er­ald green.”

I don’t think that’s what they mean by “to boldly go…” ••

SIX­PACK OF THE WEEK

The Rev­er­end

Avery Brew­ing (Boulder, Col­or­ado)

Quad­rupel

Al­co­hol: 10 per­cent

Six­pack Sez: If The Right Rev­er­end is the top guy at a mon­as­tery, who is The Wrong Rev­er­end? Maybe the one who tries to handle this can him­self. Its sin­fully com­plex fla­vor pro­file (dried fruit, molasses and spicy bite) dis­guises a huge al­co­hol con­tent that could have even a holy man bow­ing to a high­er power.