Around Town: Feb. 22, 2017

Nar­can train­ing ses­sion at Christ the King

DAVE, a drug ad­dic­tion over­dose edu­ca­tion pro­gram, will hold a free Nar­can train­ing and kit dis­tri­bu­tion ses­sion on Wed­nes­day, Feb. 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Christ the King par­ish hall, 3299 Chester­field Road.

Nar­can re­stores breath­ing dur­ing over­doses from heroin or oth­er opioids.

To re­gister or for more in­form­a­tion, email dav­e­war­ri­or­s73@gmail.com or vis­it the DAVE page on Face­book. ••

Schol­ar­ship ap­plic­a­tions avail­able un­til March 1

State Rep. Ed Neilson (D-174th dist.) an­nounced the ap­plic­a­tion pro­cess is open for stu­dents to ap­ply for the Pennsylvania House Schol­ar­ship Pro­gram.

Neilson said the pro­gram is open to gradu­at­ing high school seni­ors who are Pennsylvania res­id­ents with plans to at­tend a Pennsylvania col­lege, uni­versity or ca­reer school as a full-time stu­dent. Stu­dents must have at­tained a min­im­um 3.0 cu­mu­lat­ive grade-point av­er­age in high school to be eli­gible. Oth­er factors taken in­to con­sid­er­a­tion are a stu­dent’s com­mit­ment to com­munity, lead­er­ship qual­it­ies, ex­tra­cur­ricular activ­it­ies and fin­an­cial need.

A link to the ap­plic­a­tion for the schol­ar­ship pro­gram is now avail­able on Neilson’s web­site at pa­house.com/Neilson

The ap­plic­a­tion dead­line is March 1. Two schol­ar­ships will be awar­ded. Cre­ated by mem­bers of the Pennsylvania House, this schol­ar­ship is fun­ded by private dona­tions, in­clud­ing gifts from former and cur­rent House mem­bers. No tax dol­lars are used, and chil­dren of House mem­bers or their staff are not eli­gible. ••

Bowl­ing fun­draiser for he­mo­phil­ia

The East­ern Pennsylvania Chapter of the Na­tion­al He­mo­phil­ia Found­a­tion will hold a fun­draiser on Sat­urday, Feb. 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Thun­der­bird Lanes, 3081 Holme Ave. (at Wil­lits Road).

The cost is $20 per bowl­er or $100 for a lane of 6 bowl­ers, and in­cludes a slice of pizza, a bever­age, a bag of chips, shoe rent­al and un­lim­ited bowl­ing.

There will be dozens of raffle bas­kets.

For re­gis­tra­tion or ques­tions, email Lind­say Frei at Lind­sayF@He­mo­phil­i­aSup­port.Org, call 484-445-4282 or vis­it he­mo­phil­i­asup­port.org/events-bowl­ing.html ••

Meet­ing to be held for people griev­ing

Donna Glatz will speak on Heal Your Heart From Loss on Wed­nes­day, Feb. 22, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Free Lib­rary of Northamp­ton Town­ship, 25 Up­per Hol­land Road in Rich­boro.

Glatz, wid­ow of slain Lawn­crest jew­el­er Wil­li­am Glatz, will share the story of her hus­band’s murder. Wil­li­am Glatz was shot to death in 2010 dur­ing a rob­bery at­tempt in­side his jew­elry store at 6435 Rising Sun Ave.

The Glatz fam­ily had owned the store for more than 60 years.

For more in­form­a­tion, email healyour­heart8@gmail.com ••

Pot pie sale at loc­al church

Cres­centville United Meth­od­ist Church is hold­ing its an­nu­al pot pie sale. The menu in­cludes chick­en, beef and shrimp pot pies; chick­en and broc­coli; chick­en par­mi­gi­ana; roast tur­key plat­ter; ma­car­oni au gratin; and apple deep dish. The dead­line to or­der is Feb. 26.

The pickup is on Sat­urday, March 4, at the church, 412 E. Sen­t­ner St. Call 215-771-4442 or 215-745-7115. ••

Im­mig­rant Re­sources Fair at lib­rary

North­east Re­gion­al Lib­rary, 2228 Cottman Ave., will host an Im­mig­rant Re­source Fair on Sat­urday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Or­gan­iz­a­tions will provide in­form­a­tion for im­mig­rants about Eng­lish classes, hous­ing, health­care, em­ploy­ment, food and more.

The event is free. No re­gis­tra­tion is re­quired. Call 215-685-0522 or 215-685-0501. ••

Com­edy show at Knights of Colum­bus

The Knights of Colum­bus at 9617 James St. in Tor­res­dale will host a night of com­edy on Feb. 25.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show start­ing at 8.

The show will be hos­ted by Chip Chantry and fea­ture Chris Rich and Norm Klar.

Tick­ets are $40 and in­clude open bar, buf­fet and show. For tick­ets, call 215-364-2130. ••

Nar­can meet­ing to be held Feb. 23

State Rep. John Taylor (R-177th dist.) will hold a com­munity meet­ing to show fam­il­ies deal­ing with opioid ad­dic­tions how to ad­min­is­ter the drug Nar­can to res­cue people suf­fer­ing an over­dose. The meet­ing will be on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Anne So­cial Hall, 2328 E. Le­high Ave.

Also known as nalox­one, Nar­can can re­verse the ef­fects of an over­dose of heroin and some paink­illers. Para­med­ics and emer­gency room doc­tors use it to save lives. It is now avail­able to use at home to res­cue fam­ily mem­bers who have over­dosed.

Call 215-708-3139 for more in­form­a­tion. ••

O’Neill has info on schol­ar­ships

The dead­line is Feb. 24 for high school seni­ors to ap­ply for one of 50 city-sponsored col­lege schol­ar­ships.

Schol­ar­ship awards are $1,000 for each aca­dem­ic year for four con­sec­ut­ive years of full-time en­roll­ment in par­ti­cip­at­ing, ac­cred­ited four-year bach­el­or de­gree pro­grams. For an ap­plic­a­tion or more in­form­a­tion, call or vis­it O’Neill’s of­fices at 7522 Castor Ave. (215-685-0438); 432 Rhawn St. (215-685-6431); FOP Lodge 5 headquar­ters, 11630 Car­oline Road (215-437-9167); Bustleton Av­en­ue and Bowl­er Street, above the 7th Po­lice Dis­trict (215-685-0432); and 562 City Hall (215-MU6-3422). ••

Ir­ish con­cert Feb. 25 in Lawndale

Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones will per­form on Sat­urday, Feb. 25, at the Mi­chael J. Cres­cenz Rising Sun VFW Post 2819, 6850 Mar­tins Mill Road.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Show time is 8 to 11 p.m.

Tick­ets cost $40 and in­clude show, draft beer and wine. Call Tom Ry­an at 267-242-6106 or vis­it event­brite.com/e/derek-warfield-and-the-young-wolfe-tones-tick­ets-30310038140 ••

De­sign­er Bag Bingo at St. Mar­tin’s

St. Mar­tin of Tours School, 5701 Lor­etto Ave., will host De­sign­er Bag Bingo on Fri­day, Feb. 24.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with bingo be­gin­ning at 7.

The cost is $30. There will be light re­fresh­ments, a 50/50 and a tombola table. The snow date is March 3.

For more in­form­a­tion, call 215-744-0444 or email skedra@stmartinof­toursphila.org ••

Ca­nasta les­son at Klein­Life

Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave., will host a ses­sion that teaches the card game ca­nasta. The les­son will be con­duc­ted on Monday, Feb. 27, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $20. Call 215-698-7300 or vis­it klein­life.org ••

Homes for sale at Ar­bours

The Ar­bours at Eagle Pointe, a 55-plus com­munity at Southamp­ton Road and Roosevelt Boulevard in Somer­ton, has new homes for sale.

There are villa ranch homes start­ing at $339,990, single-fam­ily homes with full base­ments from the $370s and front-entry gar­age town­homes start­ing at $305,990.

Homeown­ers en­joy a vari­ety of amen­it­ies, in­clud­ing a 5,800-square-foot two-story club­house with an out­door heated pool and spa; a great room; a fit­ness cen­ter; a bil­liards room; and a pub.

Ex­ter­i­or main­ten­ance, snow re­mov­al, trash re­mov­al (in­cluded in taxes) and homeown­ers in­sur­ance on the struc­ture are all provided.

Home­buy­ers can still take ad­vant­age of the city’s 10-year real es­tate tax abate­ment pro­gram.

The sales of­fice is open Monday to Sat­urday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Call 215-698-4540 or vis­it ar­boursateagle­pointe.com ••

Dance party to be held March 10

Vis­ion for Equal­ity is spon­sor­ing Bob Pantano’s Dance Party on Fri­day, March 10, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Cannstat­ter’s, 9130 Academy Road.

The cost is $35, or $300 for a table of 10.

The even­ing will in­clude roast beef, salads, beer, soda, raffle bas­kets, si­lent auc­tion and dan­cing to mu­sic from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

Vis­ion for Equal­ity sup­ports people with in­tel­lec­tu­al dis­ab­il­it­ies and aut­ism and their fam­il­ies.

Call 267-702-1601 or vis­it vis­ion­fore­qual­ity.org ull;•

KISS front­man will per­form at Com­ic Con

Gene Sim­mons, the le­gendary KISS front­man, bassist and rock icon, will per­form An Even­ing with Gene Sim­mons and his Band at Wiz­ard World Com­ic Con, at the Pennsylvania Con­ven­tion Cen­ter.

An even­ing con­cert is planned for June 2, with Sim­mons on hand June 3 to greet fans, pose for pho­tos, sign auto­graphs and con­duct a ques­tion-and-an­swer ses­sion.

“I’m ex­cited to bring rock and roll back to Wiz­ard World Com­ic Con in 2017,” said Sim­mons, who co-foun­ded KISS 42 years ago.

Sim­mons and KISS con­tin­ue to sell out sta­di­ums and aren­as around the world, and was in­duc­ted in­to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

Wiz­ard World Com­ic Con brings to­geth­er fans of all ages to cel­eb­rate movies, tele­vi­sion, gam­ing, live en­ter­tain­ment, com­ics, sci­ence fic­tion, graph­ic nov­els, toys, ori­gin­al art, col­lect­ibles and con­tests. It is also the place for cos­play, with fans show­ing off their best cos­tumes throughout the event.

For more in­form­a­tion, vis­it wiz­ard­world.com/com­ic­con/phil­adelphia ••

The End of the World Show is March 10

Jean Rohe and her en­semble, The End of the World Show, will per­form on Fri­day, March 10, at 7:30 p.m. at Muller Aud­it­or­i­um, on the Abing­ton Friends School cam­pus, 575 Wash­ing­ton Lane in Jen­k­in­town. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tick­ets are avail­able at the door. The sug­ges­ted dona­tion is $15 a per­son or $25 for a fam­ily, but nobody will be turned away. ••

CORA of­fer­ing two schol­ar­ships

CORA Ser­vices is seek­ing ap­plic­a­tions and nom­in­a­tions for two $1,000 schol­ar­ships that will be­ne­fit loc­al stu­dents.

The James F. Har­ron Classroom Cham­pi­on Award, named in hon­or of CORA’s long­time pres­id­ent and CEO, was es­tab­lished to re­ward an ex­traordin­ary high school stu­dent who has re­ceived ser­vices from CORA. It was ini­ti­ated to ac­know­ledge an 11th- or 12th-grader in Cath­ol­ic or private school who has over­come con­sid­er­able ad­versity and achieved not­able aca­dem­ic pro­gress and/or made sig­ni­fic­ant con­tri­bu­tions to their school or com­munity. The award win­ner will re­ceive $1,000, made pay­able to their high school, col­lege, uni­versity or trade school.

The Peer Help­er Award was es­tab­lished to re­ward an ex­cep­tion­al eighth-grade stu­dent for their par­ti­cip­a­tion in CORA’s Peer Help­er Pro­gram, which fosters lead­er­ship and en­ables stu­dents to ment­or young­er chil­dren and serve as pos­it­ive role mod­els. CORA coun­selors run Peer Help­er Pro­grams at St. An­selm, St. Chris­toph­er, St. Martha, St. Mat­thew, Blessed Trin­ity and Holy In­no­cents ele­ment­ary schools. CORA will re­ward a cur­rent peer help­er with $1,000 to the high school of the re­cip­i­ent’s choice to sup­ple­ment their tu­ition.

The dead­line to ap­ply for both schol­ar­ships is May 5. To ap­ply for the schol­ar­ships, go to coraser­vices.org ••

