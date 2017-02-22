Around Town: Feb. 22, 2017

Narcan training session at Christ the King
DAVE, a drug addiction overdose education program, will hold a free Narcan training and kit distribution session on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Christ the King parish hall, 3299 Chesterfield Road.
Narcan restores breathing during overdoses from heroin or other opioids.
To register or for more information, email davewarriors73@gmail.com or visit the DAVE page on Facebook. ••
Scholarship applications available until March 1
State Rep. Ed Neilson (D-174th dist.) announced the application process is open for students to apply for the Pennsylvania House Scholarship Program.
Neilson said the program is open to graduating high school seniors who are Pennsylvania residents with plans to attend a Pennsylvania college, university or career school as a full-time student. Students must have attained a minimum 3.0 cumulative grade-point average in high school to be eligible. Other factors taken into consideration are a student’s commitment to community, leadership qualities, extracurricular activities and financial need.
A link to the application for the scholarship program is now available on Neilson’s website at pahouse.com/Neilson
The application deadline is March 1. Two scholarships will be awarded. Created by members of the Pennsylvania House, this scholarship is funded by private donations, including gifts from former and current House members. No tax dollars are used, and children of House members or their staff are not eligible. ••
Bowling fundraiser for hemophilia
The Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation will hold a fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes, 3081 Holme Ave. (at Willits Road).
The cost is $20 per bowler or $100 for a lane of 6 bowlers, and includes a slice of pizza, a beverage, a bag of chips, shoe rental and unlimited bowling.
There will be dozens of raffle baskets.
For registration or questions, email Lindsay Frei at LindsayF@HemophiliaSupport.Org, call 484-445-4282 or visit hemophiliasupport.org/events-bowling.html ••
Meeting to be held for people grieving
Donna Glatz will speak on Heal Your Heart From Loss on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Free Library of Northampton Township, 25 Upper Holland Road in Richboro.
Glatz, widow of slain Lawncrest jeweler William Glatz, will share the story of her husband’s murder. William Glatz was shot to death in 2010 during a robbery attempt inside his jewelry store at 6435 Rising Sun Ave.
The Glatz family had owned the store for more than 60 years.
For more information, email healyourheart8@gmail.com ••
Pot pie sale at local church
Crescentville United Methodist Church is holding its annual pot pie sale. The menu includes chicken, beef and shrimp pot pies; chicken and broccoli; chicken parmigiana; roast turkey platter; macaroni au gratin; and apple deep dish. The deadline to order is Feb. 26.
The pickup is on Saturday, March 4, at the church, 412 E. Sentner St. Call 215-771-4442 or 215-745-7115. ••
Immigrant Resources Fair at library
Northeast Regional Library, 2228 Cottman Ave., will host an Immigrant Resource Fair on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizations will provide information for immigrants about English classes, housing, healthcare, employment, food and more.
The event is free. No registration is required. Call 215-685-0522 or 215-685-0501. ••
Comedy show at Knights of Columbus
The Knights of Columbus at 9617 James St. in Torresdale will host a night of comedy on Feb. 25.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 8.
The show will be hosted by Chip Chantry and feature Chris Rich and Norm Klar.
Tickets are $40 and include open bar, buffet and show. For tickets, call 215-364-2130. ••
Narcan meeting to be held Feb. 23
State Rep. John Taylor (R-177th dist.) will hold a community meeting to show families dealing with opioid addictions how to administer the drug Narcan to rescue people suffering an overdose. The meeting will be on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Anne Social Hall, 2328 E. Lehigh Ave.
Also known as naloxone, Narcan can reverse the effects of an overdose of heroin and some painkillers. Paramedics and emergency room doctors use it to save lives. It is now available to use at home to rescue family members who have overdosed.
Call 215-708-3139 for more information. ••
O’Neill has info on scholarships
The deadline is Feb. 24 for high school seniors to apply for one of 50 city-sponsored college scholarships.
Scholarship awards are $1,000 for each academic year for four consecutive years of full-time enrollment in participating, accredited four-year bachelor degree programs. For an application or more information, call or visit O’Neill’s offices at 7522 Castor Ave. (215-685-0438); 432 Rhawn St. (215-685-6431); FOP Lodge 5 headquarters, 11630 Caroline Road (215-437-9167); Bustleton Avenue and Bowler Street, above the 7th Police District (215-685-0432); and 562 City Hall (215-MU6-3422). ••
Irish concert Feb. 25 in Lawndale
Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones will perform on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Michael J. Crescenz Rising Sun VFW Post 2819, 6850 Martins Mill Road.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Show time is 8 to 11 p.m.
Tickets cost $40 and include show, draft beer and wine. Call Tom Ryan at 267-242-6106 or visit eventbrite.com/e/derek-warfield-and-the-young-wolfe-tones-tickets-30310038140 ••
Designer Bag Bingo at St. Martin’s
St. Martin of Tours School, 5701 Loretto Ave., will host Designer Bag Bingo on Friday, Feb. 24.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with bingo beginning at 7.
The cost is $30. There will be light refreshments, a 50/50 and a tombola table. The snow date is March 3.
For more information, call 215-744-0444 or email skedra@stmartinoftoursphila.org ••
Canasta lesson at KleinLife
KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave., will host a session that teaches the card game canasta. The lesson will be conducted on Monday, Feb. 27, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $20. Call 215-698-7300 or visit kleinlife.org ••
Homes for sale at Arbours
The Arbours at Eagle Pointe, a 55-plus community at Southampton Road and Roosevelt Boulevard in Somerton, has new homes for sale.
There are villa ranch homes starting at $339,990, single-family homes with full basements from the $370s and front-entry garage townhomes starting at $305,990.
Homeowners enjoy a variety of amenities, including a 5,800-square-foot two-story clubhouse with an outdoor heated pool and spa; a great room; a fitness center; a billiards room; and a pub.
Exterior maintenance, snow removal, trash removal (included in taxes) and homeowners insurance on the structure are all provided.
Homebuyers can still take advantage of the city’s 10-year real estate tax abatement program.
The sales office is open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Call 215-698-4540 or visit arboursateaglepointe.com ••
Dance party to be held March 10
Vision for Equality is sponsoring Bob Pantano’s Dance Party on Friday, March 10, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Cannstatter’s, 9130 Academy Road.
The cost is $35, or $300 for a table of 10.
The evening will include roast beef, salads, beer, soda, raffle baskets, silent auction and dancing to music from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s.
Vision for Equality supports people with intellectual disabilities and autism and their families.
Call 267-702-1601 or visit visionforequality.org ull;•
KISS frontman will perform at Comic Con
Gene Simmons, the legendary KISS frontman, bassist and rock icon, will perform An Evening with Gene Simmons and his Band at Wizard World Comic Con, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
An evening concert is planned for June 2, with Simmons on hand June 3 to greet fans, pose for photos, sign autographs and conduct a question-and-answer session.
“I’m excited to bring rock and roll back to Wizard World Comic Con in 2017,” said Simmons, who co-founded KISS 42 years ago.
Simmons and KISS continue to sell out stadiums and arenas around the world, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.
Wizard World Comic Con brings together fans of all ages to celebrate movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, science fiction, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles and contests. It is also the place for cosplay, with fans showing off their best costumes throughout the event.
For more information, visit wizardworld.com/comiccon/philadelphia ••
The End of the World Show is March 10
Jean Rohe and her ensemble, The End of the World Show, will perform on Friday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m. at Muller Auditorium, on the Abington Friends School campus, 575 Washington Lane in Jenkintown. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available at the door. The suggested donation is $15 a person or $25 for a family, but nobody will be turned away. ••
CORA offering two scholarships
CORA Services is seeking applications and nominations for two $1,000 scholarships that will benefit local students.
The James F. Harron Classroom Champion Award, named in honor of CORA’s longtime president and CEO, was established to reward an extraordinary high school student who has received services from CORA. It was initiated to acknowledge an 11th- or 12th-grader in Catholic or private school who has overcome considerable adversity and achieved notable academic progress and/or made significant contributions to their school or community. The award winner will receive $1,000, made payable to their high school, college, university or trade school.
The Peer Helper Award was established to reward an exceptional eighth-grade student for their participation in CORA’s Peer Helper Program, which fosters leadership and enables students to mentor younger children and serve as positive role models. CORA counselors run Peer Helper Programs at St. Anselm, St. Christopher, St. Martha, St. Matthew, Blessed Trinity and Holy Innocents elementary schools. CORA will reward a current peer helper with $1,000 to the high school of the recipient’s choice to supplement their tuition.
The deadline to apply for both scholarships is May 5. To apply for the scholarships, go to coraservices.org ••
