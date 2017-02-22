7th Police District honors officers

Po­lice Of­ficers Al­fred Fiorentino and Randy Vo­gt have been named Of­ficers of the Month for Janu­ary in the 7th Po­lice Dis­trict.

Mem­bers of the 7th Po­lice Dis­trict Ad­vis­ory Coun­cil honored Fiorentino and Vo­gt dur­ing the ci­vil­ian group’s monthly meet­ing last Thursday.

Fiorentino and Vo­gt used their in­vest­ig­at­ive ex­pert­ise to solve an auto­mobile break-in that oc­curred on the 600 block of Emer­son St. in Fox Chase on Jan. 19. Po­lice sus­pect that the crime many be linked to a series of five sim­il­ar in­cid­ents in the neigh­bor­hood between Jan. 9 and Feb. 5.

While in­vest­ig­at­ing the rash of five thefts from autos, the of­ficers dis­covered that an ex-con­vict had sold a stolen cir­cu­lar saw to a loc­al pawn shop on Jan. 24. The of­ficers spoke to the vic­tim of the Jan. 19 theft, who iden­ti­fied the saw as his prop­erty. The tool has the vic­tim’s name etched in­to it and had been fit­ted with a dis­tinct­ive re­place­ment power cord.

Based on that lead, po­lice con­tin­ue to in­vest­ig­ate wheth­er the same sus­pect has sold oth­er stolen items to oth­er pawn shops in the area. ••

