7th Police District honors officers

Police Officers Alfred Fiorentino and Randy Vogt have been named Officers of the Month for January in the 7th Police District.
Members of the 7th Police District Advisory Council honored Fiorentino and Vogt during the civilian group’s monthly meeting last Thursday.
Fiorentino and Vogt used their investigative expertise to solve an automobile break-in that occurred on the 600 block of Emerson St. in Fox Chase on Jan. 19. Police suspect that the crime many be linked to a series of five similar incidents in the neighborhood between Jan. 9 and Feb. 5.
While investigating the rash of five thefts from autos, the officers discovered that an ex-convict had sold a stolen circular saw to a local pawn shop on Jan. 24. The officers spoke to the victim of the Jan. 19 theft, who identified the saw as his property. The tool has the victim’s name etched into it and had been fitted with a distinctive replacement power cord.
Based on that lead, police continue to investigate whether the same suspect has sold other stolen items to other pawn shops in the area. ••
