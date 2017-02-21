Strokes of success

This month is shaping up to be a huge one for the Archbishop Ryan High School girls swimming team.
Earlier this month, the Ragdolls emerged victorious in the Catholic League and the District 12 Class AAA team championships.
Soon, they’ll be welcoming a new member of the team to the fold.
Sarah Hutchins, an assistant coach and daughter of head coach Ed Marko, is expecting her first child any day.
It was a close race to see which would come first, the championship or the new addition, but it turns out the baby waited until Ryan won the title.
“As the season went on, she kept saying, ‘I’m going to make it to the end, I’m going to make it to the end,’ ” Marko said.
“She is excited because this is her first child. She really wanted to stay with it and she was able to make it. The girls were happy and so was she.
“When we got to La Salle (for the championship), we got a great parking spot because of her. She wanted to see it through and she was a huge reason we won.”
Another huge reason for the success is Sarah McGee. And it couldn’t have come at a better time.
When McGee arrived at Ryan, the Ragdolls were in the midst of a four-year Catholic League championship dynasty.
They then went three straight years without winning a PCL crown.
“It really feels good to bring a swimming championship back to Ryan because it’s the first time I’ve won it,” said Marko, whose team finished ahead of second-place St. Hubert in both the Catholic League and District 12 finals. “It was an amazing feeling. I really wanted to win one, and it feels better than I thought it was.”
It’s always fun to win.
It’s even more fun when you put in all the work to make the dream come true.
McGee has been swimming since she was 6 years old, and during the season, she gets in the water six days a week.
When she’s not working on her techniques, she’s building up her endurance and strength in the gym.
“We do land exercises, where we work on our abs, strength, lunges, dips and squats,” the Bensalem resident said. “I like being in the water better, I don’t like to sweat. I would much rather get stronger in the water because I feel like I’m working on everything.”
McGee has had plenty of time to work. And she’s had great leaders throughout.
Her coaches at Ryan have been huge assets, as have her club team, Bensalem Aquatic. But McGee has had great coaching since the first day she jumped in a pool.
Her father, Joe, swam for Ryan before graduating in 1982. He has always encouraged his daughter to work hard, and lately, he’s been the Ragdolls’ biggest fan.
And he’s not shy about letting his voice be heard.
“He stands at the end of the lane and when I was a freshman, he would yell for me because he didn’t know anybody else,” McGee said. “Now he knows everyone and he yells for everyone. People always tell me they love my dad because of how much he supports us. He’s always been like that for me. Now he supports everyone.”
Like father, like daughter.
According to her coach, McGee is the person the other swimmers flock to when they need a push.
“Sarah is hard working and she’s got great attitude,” Marko said. “There’s not a girl on the team who doesn’t know they can go to her and get advice. And when someone needs to work harder, she’s not afraid to (tell) them.”
It helps when she’s leading by example.
McGee swims the 200-yard individual medley and the 500-yard freestyle. She earned All-Catholic in both events, including first team in the IM.
As of now, swimming in college isn’t in the cards, though she’d like to stay involved in the sport.
“I want to major in nursing and it’s tough to do both in college, especially when you’re doing clinicals,” McGee said. “I’ll miss it, but I really want to be a nurse. I really enjoy helping people and that’s a great job for that.”
The Ragdolls will lose four seniors overall, and McGee thinks with the same work ethic, the team could be on the verge of another long championship run.
And while she won’t be back, many of the swimmers will and the coaching staff should also return.
“This one was special, but every one is special,” Marko said. “The backbone of this championship has been my wife. When I retired (from teaching), she told me I had to stay involved in coaching and she helps in every way she can. My wife, my daughter and all the girls are the reason we’ve won this year. It’s been a lot of fun.”
And now it’s time to play grandpop.