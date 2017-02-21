Strokes of success

This month is shap­ing up to be a huge one for the Arch­bish­op Ry­an High School girls swim­ming team.

Earli­er this month, the Rag­dolls emerged vic­tori­ous in the Cath­ol­ic League and the Dis­trict 12 Class AAA team cham­pi­on­ships.

Soon, they’ll be wel­com­ing a new mem­ber of the team to the fold.

Sarah Hutchins, an as­sist­ant coach and daugh­ter of head coach Ed Marko, is ex­pect­ing her first child any day.

It was a close race to see which would come first, the cham­pi­on­ship or the new ad­di­tion, but it turns out the baby waited un­til Ry­an won the title.

“As the sea­son went on, she kept say­ing, ‘I’m go­ing to make it to the end, I’m go­ing to make it to the end,’ ” Marko said.

“She is ex­cited be­cause this is her first child. She really wanted to stay with it and she was able to make it. The girls were happy and so was she.

“When we got to La Salle (for the cham­pi­on­ship), we got a great park­ing spot be­cause of her. She wanted to see it through and she was a huge reas­on we won.”

An­oth­er huge reas­on for the suc­cess is Sarah McGee. And it couldn’t have come at a bet­ter time.

When McGee ar­rived at Ry­an, the Rag­dolls were in the midst of a four-year Cath­ol­ic League cham­pi­on­ship dyn­asty.

They then went three straight years without win­ning a PCL crown.

“It really feels good to bring a swim­ming cham­pi­on­ship back to Ry­an be­cause it’s the first time I’ve won it,” said Marko, whose team fin­ished ahead of second-place St. Hubert in both the Cath­ol­ic League and Dis­trict 12 fi­nals. “It was an amaz­ing feel­ing. I really wanted to win one, and it feels bet­ter than I thought it was.”

It’s al­ways fun to win.

It’s even more fun when you put in all the work to make the dream come true.

McGee has been swim­ming since she was 6 years old, and dur­ing the sea­son, she gets in the wa­ter six days a week.

When she’s not work­ing on her tech­niques, she’s build­ing up her en­dur­ance and strength in the gym.

“We do land ex­er­cises, where we work on our abs, strength, lunges, dips and squats,” the Ben­s­alem res­id­ent said. “I like be­ing in the wa­ter bet­ter, I don’t like to sweat. I would much rather get stronger in the wa­ter be­cause I feel like I’m work­ing on everything.”

McGee has had plenty of time to work. And she’s had great lead­ers throughout.

Her coaches at Ry­an have been huge as­sets, as have her club team, Ben­s­alem Aquat­ic. But McGee has had great coach­ing since the first day she jumped in a pool.

Her fath­er, Joe, swam for Ry­an be­fore gradu­at­ing in 1982. He has al­ways en­cour­aged his daugh­ter to work hard, and lately, he’s been the Rag­dolls’ biggest fan.

And he’s not shy about let­ting his voice be heard.

“He stands at the end of the lane and when I was a fresh­man, he would yell for me be­cause he didn’t know any­body else,” McGee said. “Now he knows every­one and he yells for every­one. People al­ways tell me they love my dad be­cause of how much he sup­ports us. He’s al­ways been like that for me. Now he sup­ports every­one.”

Like fath­er, like daugh­ter.

Ac­cord­ing to her coach, McGee is the per­son the oth­er swim­mers flock to when they need a push.

“Sarah is hard work­ing and she’s got great at­ti­tude,” Marko said. “There’s not a girl on the team who doesn’t know they can go to her and get ad­vice. And when someone needs to work harder, she’s not afraid to (tell) them.”

It helps when she’s lead­ing by ex­ample.

McGee swims the 200-yard in­di­vidu­al med­ley and the 500-yard free­style. She earned All-Cath­ol­ic in both events, in­clud­ing first team in the IM.

As of now, swim­ming in col­lege isn’t in the cards, though she’d like to stay in­volved in the sport.

“I want to ma­jor in nurs­ing and it’s tough to do both in col­lege, es­pe­cially when you’re do­ing clin­ic­als,” McGee said. “I’ll miss it, but I really want to be a nurse. I really en­joy help­ing people and that’s a great job for that.”

The Rag­dolls will lose four seni­ors over­all, and McGee thinks with the same work eth­ic, the team could be on the verge of an­oth­er long cham­pi­on­ship run.

And while she won’t be back, many of the swim­mers will and the coach­ing staff should also re­turn.

“This one was spe­cial, but every one is spe­cial,” Marko said. “The back­bone of this cham­pi­on­ship has been my wife. When I re­tired (from teach­ing), she told me I had to stay in­volved in coach­ing and she helps in every way she can. My wife, my daugh­ter and all the girls are the reas­on we’ve won this year. It’s been a lot of fun.”

And now it’s time to play grand­pop.