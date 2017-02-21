Ryan’s O’Brien happy to be back on the mat

There was a time that Mike O’Brien didn’t want to wrestle.
Now it’s all he wants to do.
O’Brien is a senior at Archbishop Ryan, and he’s been a three-year starter on the Raiders football team.
During his freshman year, he played football, and then decided to give wrestling a shot as a way of staying in shape.
It didn’t take him long to call it quits.
“I wanted to give my body a rest for football,” O’Brien said. “It was a mistake. I should have kept wrestling. But when I was a freshman, I was wrestling against (Joe Hansbury), one of the best wrestlers on the team. I learned a lot, but I didn’t like it.”
After a year of sitting out, he decided to go back. Now, it’s his favorite sport.
O’Brien has vastly improved on the mat, and that’s probably one of the reasons he’s having so much fun now. But he also enjoys seeing the improvement of the program.
This year, for the first time, the Raiders qualified for the playoffs and just missed advancing when they fell to St. Joe’s Prep in the first round of the tournament.
“It was good to see us qualify and come so close to getting to the next round,” said O’Brien, who started the season in the 195-pound weight class and is now wrestling at 182. “It says a lot about the program. It says we are getting better every year.”
The program mirrors O’Brien’s rise.
After his struggles as a freshman, he’s gone on to do great things. Last year, he won 26 matches and this year he maintains a 22-7 record.
During his junior year, he placed second in the All-Catholic tournament, placed fifth in districts and went on to regionals. This year, he went 3-0 in the tournament and will look to improve on that run Saturday at Abraham Lincoln in the District 12 tournament.
In the Catholic League championship, O’Brien pinned Sean Adolph in the second period.
“This year, my goal is to … win the district. There’s a lot of good wrestlers in my weight class, but I think I can do it.”
His coach agrees.
“He’s not the most technically sound wrestler, but I’d say pound for pound, he’s the toughest,” Ryan coach John Swift said. “He’s a great athlete, he has the ability to lead and he doesn’t let things bother him.”
He brought the same to the football field.
This year, O’Brien started at center and linebacker and his efforts helped the Raiders advance to the Catholic League AAAAA championship game, where they fell to the eventual state champ, Archbishop Wood.
O’Brien quit wrestling to focus on football, but it turns out what he learned in wrestling served him well on the gridiron.
“When you wrestle, you’re in great shape,” O’Brien said. “And in wrestling, you use your hands a lot. That really helped me a lot, especially when I was playing center. Wrestling is a lot about hand control, and offensive line is the same thing. You have to get your hands where you want them.”
While he was able to juggle both sports in high school, next year the plan is to focus on one sport. He isn’t giving up wrestling again.
“When he told me and the other coaches that he wanted to wrestle in college, we were surprised,” Swift said. “But I think if he gets to college and gets good coaching, he can be very successful. He has what it takes.”
O’Brien, who lives in Feasterville, will attend school next year, but he’s not sure where.
He’s been accepted to East Stroudsburg and Kutztown. He’s waiting to hear from Williamson Free School of Mechanical Trades in Media.
If he goes to the latter, he’ll study power plant technology. If he goes the four-year route, he’ll likely go in undecided.
“I’d like to work at a power plant, it’s an important job,” O’Brien said. “You check energy levels and create energy. If I go to college, my parents are pushing for finance or business, but I’ll probably go in undecided.”
No matter which route he goes, he’ll be ready to work. Just like he does when he’s working with his dad.
“I do landscaping with him and when it snows, we’re out plowing,” O’Brien said. “I like working, it’s a good job.”
Now he just hopes he does a good job this weekend during the district tournament.
A win there would send him to regionals, which is the final stop before the state tournament.
“We’re getting a lot of practice time, so we’ll be ready,” O’Brien said. ••