Ryan’s O’Brien happy to be back on the mat

There was a time that Mike O’Bri­en didn’t want to wrestle.

Now it’s all he wants to do.

O’Bri­en is a seni­or at Arch­bish­op Ry­an, and he’s been a three-year starter on the Raid­ers foot­ball team.

Dur­ing his fresh­man year, he played foot­ball, and then de­cided to give wrest­ling a shot as a way of stay­ing in shape.

It didn’t take him long to call it quits.

“I wanted to give my body a rest for foot­ball,” O’Bri­en said. “It was a mis­take. I should have kept wrest­ling. But when I was a fresh­man, I was wrest­ling against (Joe Hans­bury), one of the best wrest­lers on the team. I learned a lot, but I didn’t like it.”

After a year of sit­ting out, he de­cided to go back. Now, it’s his fa­vor­ite sport.

O’Bri­en has vastly im­proved on the mat, and that’s prob­ably one of the reas­ons he’s hav­ing so much fun now. But he also en­joys see­ing the im­prove­ment of the pro­gram.

This year, for the first time, the Raid­ers qual­i­fied for the play­offs and just missed ad­van­cing when they fell to St. Joe’s Prep in the first round of the tour­na­ment.

“It was good to see us qual­i­fy and come so close to get­ting to the next round,” said O’Bri­en, who star­ted the sea­son in the 195-pound weight class and is now wrest­ling at 182. “It says a lot about the pro­gram. It says we are get­ting bet­ter every year.”

The pro­gram mir­rors O’Bri­en’s rise.

After his struggles as a fresh­man, he’s gone on to do great things. Last year, he won 26 matches and this year he main­tains a 22-7 re­cord.

Dur­ing his ju­ni­or year, he placed second in the All-Cath­ol­ic tour­na­ment, placed fifth in dis­tricts and went on to re­gion­als. This year, he went 3-0 in the tour­na­ment and will look to im­prove on that run Sat­urday at Ab­ra­ham Lin­coln in the Dis­trict 12 tour­na­ment.

In the Cath­ol­ic League cham­pi­on­ship, O’Bri­en pinned Sean Ad­olph in the second peri­od.

“This year, my goal is to … win the dis­trict. There’s a lot of good wrest­lers in my weight class, but I think I can do it.”

His coach agrees.

“He’s not the most tech­nic­ally sound wrest­ler, but I’d say pound for pound, he’s the toughest,” Ry­an coach John Swift said. “He’s a great ath­lete, he has the abil­ity to lead and he doesn’t let things both­er him.”

He brought the same to the foot­ball field.

This year, O’Bri­en star­ted at cen­ter and line­back­er and his ef­forts helped the Raid­ers ad­vance to the Cath­ol­ic League AAAAA cham­pi­on­ship game, where they fell to the even­tu­al state champ, Arch­bish­op Wood.

O’Bri­en quit wrest­ling to fo­cus on foot­ball, but it turns out what he learned in wrest­ling served him well on the grid­iron.

“When you wrestle, you’re in great shape,” O’Bri­en said. “And in wrest­ling, you use your hands a lot. That really helped me a lot, es­pe­cially when I was play­ing cen­ter. Wrest­ling is a lot about hand con­trol, and of­fens­ive line is the same thing. You have to get your hands where you want them.”

While he was able to juggle both sports in high school, next year the plan is to fo­cus on one sport. He isn’t giv­ing up wrest­ling again.

“When he told me and the oth­er coaches that he wanted to wrestle in col­lege, we were sur­prised,” Swift said. “But I think if he gets to col­lege and gets good coach­ing, he can be very suc­cess­ful. He has what it takes.”

O’Bri­en, who lives in Feasterville, will at­tend school next year, but he’s not sure where.

He’s been ac­cep­ted to East Strouds­burg and Kutztown. He’s wait­ing to hear from Wil­li­am­son Free School of Mech­an­ic­al Trades in Me­dia.

If he goes to the lat­ter, he’ll study power plant tech­no­logy. If he goes the four-year route, he’ll likely go in un­de­cided.

“I’d like to work at a power plant, it’s an im­port­ant job,” O’Bri­en said. “You check en­ergy levels and cre­ate en­ergy. If I go to col­lege, my par­ents are push­ing for fin­ance or busi­ness, but I’ll prob­ably go in un­de­cided.”

No mat­ter which route he goes, he’ll be ready to work. Just like he does when he’s work­ing with his dad.

“I do land­scap­ing with him and when it snows, we’re out plow­ing,” O’Bri­en said. “I like work­ing, it’s a good job.”

Now he just hopes he does a good job this week­end dur­ing the dis­trict tour­na­ment.

A win there would send him to re­gion­als, which is the fi­nal stop be­fore the state tour­na­ment.

“We’re get­ting a lot of prac­tice time, so we’ll be ready,” O’Bri­en said. ••