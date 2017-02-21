Remoldes take sister act to unbeaten Basil’s

Some people might have trouble trans­fer­ring to a new school.

Cheryl Re­molde isn’t one of those people.

Re­molde at­ten­ded Abing­ton Friends dur­ing the first two years of her high school ca­reer. Dur­ing the sum­mer, she trans­ferred to St. Basil’s Academy, and it wasn’t a scary time where she had to learn a lot of new people. It was more of a re­union.

“I grew up and played with most of the girls (at Basil’s) so it wasn’t hard at all,” the ju­ni­or point guard said. “I played on the same club team (Fox Rok), the same AAU team (North­east Rock­ers) and we played to­geth­er in CYO.”

She also came with backup.

Her sis­ter Ca­sey, a sopho­more, also came from Abing­ton Friends with her, and like big sis­ter, Ca­sey is a starter, play­ing for­ward for the Pan­thers. And while Re­molde is friends with all of her team­mates, she def­in­itely has a bond with her sib­ling.

“I am with my sis­ter 24/7,” Re­molde said. “We are to­geth­er in school, at home, dur­ing free time, we’re al­ways to­geth­er. She’s my best friend. I was happy we were able to play to­geth­er. She’s def­in­itely my best friend.

“She’s def­in­itely hon­est and if I need ad­vice, I go to her and if she needs ad­vice, I go to her. The en­tire team is really close, but me and my sis­ter def­in­itely have a spe­cial bond.”

Per­haps win­ning to­geth­er will make that bond even stronger.

The Pan­thers are rolling along at 24-0, and on Valentine’s Day the team won the Cath­ol­ic Academies League cham­pi­on­ship by hand­ily best­ing Villa Mar­ie 42-21 at La Salle Uni­versity.

For Re­molde, it was her first cham­pi­on­ship at the high school level, and she’s hop­ing it’s the first of many dur­ing her Basil’s ca­reer.

“I think we’ve been suc­cess­ful be­cause of the hard work we put in and the ded­ic­a­tion of our coaches,” Re­molde said. “We work so hard six days a week. If we don’t have a game, we’re prac­ti­cing. I think that’s why we’re do­ing so well.”

Re­molde has slid right in­to the Basil’s start­ing lineup and has run the show since she got there.

She cer­tainly has help.

Not only is her sis­ter a key play­er, but cen­ter Nat­alie Ku­cowski is one of the best play­ers in the area and has helped carry the Pan­thers to the suc­cess they’re en­joy­ing now.

“As a point guard, the first thing I try to do is get the ball in­side to Nat­alie be­cause she’s such a great play­er,” Re­molde said. “But I have con­fid­ence in every girl on the team. If I get someone the ball, they’re go­ing to know what to do with it. I’m more of a pass-first point guard, and it’s good be­cause we have so many girls who can score.

“The thing is we all work so well to­geth­er. We have great chem­istry. Com­ing in as a point guard, we run an of­fense where one thing leads to the next, so you have to know what every­one is think­ing. We star­ted work­ing to­geth­er in the sum­mer league and now we all know what we should be do­ing.”

Next year, the Pan­thers could have yet an­oth­er Re­molde in the start­ing lineup when Shan­non, now in eighth grade at St. Cecil­ia, starts Basil.

She’ll be the fourth Re­molde to play high school bas­ket­ball in the city. Last year, her broth­er Danny played at La Salle.

A fifth sib­ling, Frank, at­ten­ded Ro­man Cath­ol­ic, but didn’t play sports.

“I’ve learned a lot by watch­ing my broth­er, and I hope my sis­ters are learn­ing from me, be­cause I’m still learn­ing from them,” Re­molde said. “My broth­er was a great lead­er, and I’m try­ing to do the same.”

So, when it’s all said and done, who will be the best bas­ket­ball play­er in the fam­ily?

“When we’re all done play­ing, I think my young­er sis­ter (Shan­non) might give every­one a run for their money,” Re­molde said. “It’s hard to say. We’re all pretty good. I think we all work really hard, and that’s why we’re pretty good.”

While bas­ket­ball is Re­molde’s sport, she’s a three-sport star for the Pan­thers. In the fall, she plays cen­ter-mid­field on the soc­cer team and in the fall, she’ll play cen­ter on the lacrosse team.

But she hopes there’s a lot of shots left on the court this year be­fore she makes the move out­doors.

“We want to go as far as we can be­cause we have great seni­ors who want to win,” Re­molde said. “I think we can go pretty far be­cause we all want the same thing. We all want to win a cham­pi­on­ship. I haven’t had a sea­son like this. It’s really ex­cit­ing to see what we can do when we play to­geth­er.” ••