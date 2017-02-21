Remoldes take sister act to unbeaten Basil’s

Some people might have trouble transferring to a new school.
Cheryl Remolde isn’t one of those people.
Remolde attended Abington Friends during the first two years of her high school career. During the summer, she transferred to St. Basil’s Academy, and it wasn’t a scary time where she had to learn a lot of new people. It was more of a reunion.
“I grew up and played with most of the girls (at Basil’s) so it wasn’t hard at all,” the junior point guard said. “I played on the same club team (Fox Rok), the same AAU team (Northeast Rockers) and we played together in CYO.”
She also came with backup.
Her sister Casey, a sophomore, also came from Abington Friends with her, and like big sister, Casey is a starter, playing forward for the Panthers. And while Remolde is friends with all of her teammates, she definitely has a bond with her sibling.
“I am with my sister 24/7,” Remolde said. “We are together in school, at home, during free time, we’re always together. She’s my best friend. I was happy we were able to play together. She’s definitely my best friend.
“She’s definitely honest and if I need advice, I go to her and if she needs advice, I go to her. The entire team is really close, but me and my sister definitely have a special bond.”
Perhaps winning together will make that bond even stronger.
The Panthers are rolling along at 24-0, and on Valentine’s Day the team won the Catholic Academies League championship by handily besting Villa Marie 42-21 at La Salle University.
For Remolde, it was her first championship at the high school level, and she’s hoping it’s the first of many during her Basil’s career.
“I think we’ve been successful because of the hard work we put in and the dedication of our coaches,” Remolde said. “We work so hard six days a week. If we don’t have a game, we’re practicing. I think that’s why we’re doing so well.”
Remolde has slid right into the Basil’s starting lineup and has run the show since she got there.
She certainly has help.
Not only is her sister a key player, but center Natalie Kucowski is one of the best players in the area and has helped carry the Panthers to the success they’re enjoying now.
“As a point guard, the first thing I try to do is get the ball inside to Natalie because she’s such a great player,” Remolde said. “But I have confidence in every girl on the team. If I get someone the ball, they’re going to know what to do with it. I’m more of a pass-first point guard, and it’s good because we have so many girls who can score.
“The thing is we all work so well together. We have great chemistry. Coming in as a point guard, we run an offense where one thing leads to the next, so you have to know what everyone is thinking. We started working together in the summer league and now we all know what we should be doing.”
Next year, the Panthers could have yet another Remolde in the starting lineup when Shannon, now in eighth grade at St. Cecilia, starts Basil.
She’ll be the fourth Remolde to play high school basketball in the city. Last year, her brother Danny played at La Salle.
A fifth sibling, Frank, attended Roman Catholic, but didn’t play sports.
“I’ve learned a lot by watching my brother, and I hope my sisters are learning from me, because I’m still learning from them,” Remolde said. “My brother was a great leader, and I’m trying to do the same.”
So, when it’s all said and done, who will be the best basketball player in the family?
“When we’re all done playing, I think my younger sister (Shannon) might give everyone a run for their money,” Remolde said. “It’s hard to say. We’re all pretty good. I think we all work really hard, and that’s why we’re pretty good.”
While basketball is Remolde’s sport, she’s a three-sport star for the Panthers. In the fall, she plays center-midfield on the soccer team and in the fall, she’ll play center on the lacrosse team.
But she hopes there’s a lot of shots left on the court this year before she makes the move outdoors.
“We want to go as far as we can because we have great seniors who want to win,” Remolde said. “I think we can go pretty far because we all want the same thing. We all want to win a championship. I haven’t had a season like this. It’s really exciting to see what we can do when we play together.” ••