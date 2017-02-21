As Raiders move on, Crusaders say goodbye to 3 greats

All week, I was look­ing for­ward to the game.

But when I ar­rived at Arch­bish­op Ry­an High School to watch the Raid­ers face Fath­er Judge in a Cath­ol­ic League quarterfi­nal, it dawned on me that in a few hours, one of these teams would be done for the year.

I wasn’t too keen on the thought of nev­er see­ing Izai­ah Brock­ing­ton play again, not see­ing Fred Taylor clog up the paint, not watch­ing Ma­tiss Ku­lack­ovs­kis knock down a midrange jump­er or Chris Pa­lantino make a good de­cision that usu­ally leads to Raid­er points.

So after the game Fri­day, I was happy to see Ry­an move on to the semi­finals at the Palestra.

I was also dis­ap­poin­ted.

If you like bas­ket­ball, you can’t help but like these Cru­saders, es­pe­cially be­cause they were led by three seni­ors who seem­ingly did everything right, both on and off the court.

Marc Rodrig­uez is an all-time great. He star­ted every varsity game dur­ing his four years at the school, he’s the school’s all-time lead­ing scorer and he also was the type of play­er you’d love to have on your team. He was a war­ri­or on it, and a gem off it.

Matt O’Con­nor is cut from the same cloth. He didn’t start un­til his seni­or year, but he was a keep­er since he first put on a baby blue uni­form. This year, he provided the Cru­saders with scor­ing, a second op­tion be­hind Rodrig­uez, and like his team­mate, he’s the kind of play­er you want to see suc­ceed be­cause of his ef­forts and char­ac­ter.

Mike Power was the un­sung hero of this team. He didn’t score a lot, but that wasn’t his role. He was re­spons­ible for run­ning the of­fense, and he did it well. He could score, but that wasn’t what the team needed from him. While Rodrig­uez and O’Con­nor were All-Cath­ol­ic se­lec­tions, it’s safe to say the Cru­saders re­lied just as heav­ily on their start­ing point guard.

Yes, it was fun to watch this team. But the reas­on it’s sad to see it come to an end — and will be just as sad when Ry­an plays its fi­nal game, hope­fully a few weeks from now — is that it will be hard not see­ing these kids on a reg­u­lar basis.

Fri­day night had everything.

It had a packed gym filled with bois­ter­ous fans who wer­en’t afraid to let the world know whom they were cheer­ing for.

It had two coach­ing staffs who built win­ners by us­ing neigh­bor­hood kids, al­beit neigh­bor­hood kids with tal­ent.

And it had two teams you would be proud to have rep­res­ent your school.

After the game, Ry­an coach Joe Zegl­in­ski was talk­ing about his team’s ac­com­plish­ments and he was happy his team was headed to the Palestra. But when he star­ted talk­ing about how great his play­ers are as people, he had a huge smile.

Coaches love to win, and Zegl­in­ski has been a fierce com­pet­it­or since he ar­rived at Ry­an as a fresh­man, but he looked prouder when talk­ing about how his play­ers are as cit­izens than when he talks about their bas­ket­ball cre­den­tials. And in talk­ing to Judge coach Sean Tait, I know he feels ex­actly the same way.

One of the best things I saw on Fri­day night was long after I left the school and ar­rived home. I saw a Tweet by the Arch­bish­op Ry­an Bas­ket­ball Fan page con­grat­u­lat­ing Rodrig­uez on his fant­ast­ic ca­reer.

Rodrig­uez, no doubt still hurt­ing from the loss, answered with a thank you, and then wished Ry­an well in the next round.

Judge fans, it’d prob­ably be a good time to once again fol­low his lead.

It might be hard to do this be­cause the North­east Philly rivalry is a great one, but if you like teams like your Cru­saders, you prob­ably want to jump on the Ry­an band­wag­on, and it’s not just be­cause the Raid­ers have a chance to do something spe­cial (and don’t go by the reg­u­lar sea­son game against Wood, Ry­an can ab­so­lutely beat the Vik­ings).

Judge fans should cheer for Ry­an be­cause the Raid­ers are just like the Cru­saders — a team led by vet­er­an bas­ket­ball play­ers who are bet­ter off the court than they are on. ••