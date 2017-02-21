As Raiders move on, Crusaders say goodbye to 3 greats

All week, I was looking forward to the game.
But when I arrived at Archbishop Ryan High School to watch the Raiders face Father Judge in a Catholic League quarterfinal, it dawned on me that in a few hours, one of these teams would be done for the year.
I wasn’t too keen on the thought of never seeing Izaiah Brockington play again, not seeing Fred Taylor clog up the paint, not watching Matiss Kulackovskis knock down a midrange jumper or Chris Palantino make a good decision that usually leads to Raider points.
So after the game Friday, I was happy to see Ryan move on to the semifinals at the Palestra.
I was also disappointed.
If you like basketball, you can’t help but like these Crusaders, especially because they were led by three seniors who seemingly did everything right, both on and off the court.
Marc Rodriguez is an all-time great. He started every varsity game during his four years at the school, he’s the school’s all-time leading scorer and he also was the type of player you’d love to have on your team. He was a warrior on it, and a gem off it.
Matt O’Connor is cut from the same cloth. He didn’t start until his senior year, but he was a keeper since he first put on a baby blue uniform. This year, he provided the Crusaders with scoring, a second option behind Rodriguez, and like his teammate, he’s the kind of player you want to see succeed because of his efforts and character.
Mike Power was the unsung hero of this team. He didn’t score a lot, but that wasn’t his role. He was responsible for running the offense, and he did it well. He could score, but that wasn’t what the team needed from him. While Rodriguez and O’Connor were All-Catholic selections, it’s safe to say the Crusaders relied just as heavily on their starting point guard.
Yes, it was fun to watch this team. But the reason it’s sad to see it come to an end — and will be just as sad when Ryan plays its final game, hopefully a few weeks from now — is that it will be hard not seeing these kids on a regular basis.
Friday night had everything.
It had a packed gym filled with boisterous fans who weren’t afraid to let the world know whom they were cheering for.
It had two coaching staffs who built winners by using neighborhood kids, albeit neighborhood kids with talent.
And it had two teams you would be proud to have represent your school.
After the game, Ryan coach Joe Zeglinski was talking about his team’s accomplishments and he was happy his team was headed to the Palestra. But when he started talking about how great his players are as people, he had a huge smile.
Coaches love to win, and Zeglinski has been a fierce competitor since he arrived at Ryan as a freshman, but he looked prouder when talking about how his players are as citizens than when he talks about their basketball credentials. And in talking to Judge coach Sean Tait, I know he feels exactly the same way.
One of the best things I saw on Friday night was long after I left the school and arrived home. I saw a Tweet by the Archbishop Ryan Basketball Fan page congratulating Rodriguez on his fantastic career.
Rodriguez, no doubt still hurting from the loss, answered with a thank you, and then wished Ryan well in the next round.
Judge fans, it’d probably be a good time to once again follow his lead.
It might be hard to do this because the Northeast Philly rivalry is a great one, but if you like teams like your Crusaders, you probably want to jump on the Ryan bandwagon, and it’s not just because the Raiders have a chance to do something special (and don’t go by the regular season game against Wood, Ryan can absolutely beat the Vikings).
Judge fans should cheer for Ryan because the Raiders are just like the Crusaders — a team led by veteran basketball players who are better off the court than they are on. ••