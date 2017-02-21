Pets of the week: February 22

Tinker toys with dreams of new fam­ily

Tinker is a me­di­um-en­ergy, 7-year-old dog who is as silly as they come. She is at Phil­adelphia’s An­im­al Care and Con­trol, at 111 W. Hunt­ing Park Ave. Her tag num­ber is A33074976.

The dog likes to col­lect rocks and play with them at home. She doesn’t like cats, but loves oth­er dogs. A former mom, she is a little un­der­weight, but will prob­ably end up be­ing 60 to 65 pounds.

For more in­form­a­tion, vis­it acct­philly.org. ••

Hand­some Hawkins needs a hero

Hawkins was once a shy orphaned kit­ten, but with much love and gentle coax­ing, he has blos­somed in­to a hand­some young man who loves every­one he meets. He is in the care of North­east An­im­al Res­cue. He en­joys spend­ing time with oth­er cats, dogs and chil­dren. Hawkins, 19 months old, is neutered and cur­rent on vac­cin­a­tions, and has tested neg­at­ive for the fe­line im­mun­ode­fi­ciency and leuk­emia vir­uses.

For in­form­a­tion, vis­it nar.res­cuegroups.org ••