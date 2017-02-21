Pets of the week: February 22

Tinker toys with dreams of new family
Tinker is a medium-energy, 7-year-old dog who is as silly as they come. She is at Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control, at 111 W. Hunting Park Ave. Her tag number is A33074976.
The dog likes to collect rocks and play with them at home. She doesn’t like cats, but loves other dogs. A former mom, she is a little underweight, but will probably end up being 60 to 65 pounds.
For more information, visit acctphilly.org. ••
Handsome Hawkins needs a hero
Hawkins was once a shy orphaned kitten, but with much love and gentle coaxing, he has blossomed into a handsome young man who loves everyone he meets. He is in the care of Northeast Animal Rescue. He enjoys spending time with other cats, dogs and children. Hawkins, 19 months old, is neutered and current on vaccinations, and has tested negative for the feline immunodeficiency and leukemia viruses.
For information, visit nar.rescuegroups.org ••