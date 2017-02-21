Eagles have lots of talent on the roster

The NFL free agency period begins on March 9 and the NFL draft rolls into focus in late April. The Eagles, as we know coming off a 7-9 season, have a lot of work to do to win a playoff game for the first time since the 2008 season. The outlook, however, is far from gloomy.
It is important that the team hits a whole lot more than it misses with personnel additions in the next few months. The Eagles have made it clear that they want to build around young, ascending quarterback Carson Wentz.
But he’s not alone as a building block.
Here are some players the Eagles think are long-term standouts on this roster:
Carson Wentz, quarterback
Wentz is The Next Great Thing at the quarterback position, or at least he’d better be. The kid has all the tools, the mental makeup, and the work ethic and intangibles, to be an outstanding NFL quarterback for the next decade.
Lane Johnson, offensive tackle
The Eagles went 5-1 with Johnson in the lineup in 2016, and were 2-8 while he served his 10-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. Johnson has all the skills to be an All-Pro offensive tackle in the league for a long time.
Can he stay away from the bad decisions off the field? He and Wentz are the two most important players in this Eagles offense.
Zach Ertz, tight end
Ertz had 78 receptions in 2016, fifth-most among NFL tight ends in 2016. Say what you want about his consistency, but Ertz did his damage in 14 games. His 61 receptions from Nov. 1 on ranked second among all pass catchers in the NFL. He’s a key cog for the Eagles, despite the detractors.
Fletcher Cox, defensive tackle
Cox signed a $103 million contract last year and probably didn’t live up to that monster deal. However, he’s still a game-changing defensive tackle and one of the very best in the NFL. The Eagles need him to dominate on a game-in, game-out basis moving forward. One of the goals of this offseason is to surround Cox with more disruptive defensive linemen. He can’t do it alone up front.
Jordan Hicks, middle linebacker
Suddenly, the Eagles have a play-making middle linebacker. Hicks doesn’t have the “thump” former middle linebacker Jeremiah Trotter brought to the table, but he gets to the football and changes games. Hicks had five interceptions in 2016 to lead all NFL linebackers. He played 95 percent of the team’s defensive snaps after missing eight games as a rookie. Hicks has a chance to be really, really, really good in the middle of the Eagles’ D.
Malcolm Jenkins, safety
Jenkins is the “old man” on this list, as he enters his ninth season in the league, but he’s showing no signs of slowing down. He’s a versatile, intelligent safety who has range in pass coverage and who tackles well supporting the run game. Jenkins and Rodney McLeod give the Eagles one of the best safety tandems in the league.
Brandon Graham, defensive end
For the first time in his career, Graham garnered some league-wide recognition, as he was named a second-team All-Pro player by The Associated Press. Graham combines extreme tenacity with great energy and physical play to excel off the edge. When the Eagles add to the defensive line, Graham’s sack total should hit double digits for the next few years. He is just now entering his prime.
So, Philadelphia, cheer up late in February. The Eagles are on the right path. They just have to hit on a lot of the moves they make next to get back into the Super Bowl conversation for the near future. More on that next week. ••