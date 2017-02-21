Eagles have lots of talent on the roster

The NFL free agency peri­od be­gins on March 9 and the NFL draft rolls in­to fo­cus in late April. The Eagles, as we know com­ing off a 7-9 sea­son, have a lot of work to do to win a play­off game for the first time since the 2008 sea­son. The out­look, however, is far from gloomy.

It is im­port­ant that the team hits a whole lot more than it misses with per­son­nel ad­di­tions in the next few months. The Eagles have made it clear that they want to build around young, as­cend­ing quar­ter­back Car­son Wentz.

But he’s not alone as a build­ing block.

Here are some play­ers the Eagles think are long-term standouts on this roster:

Car­son Wentz, quar­ter­back

Wentz is The Next Great Thing at the quar­ter­back po­s­i­tion, or at least he’d bet­ter be. The kid has all the tools, the men­tal makeup, and the work eth­ic and in­tan­gibles, to be an out­stand­ing NFL quar­ter­back for the next dec­ade.

Lane John­son, of­fens­ive tackle

The Eagles went 5-1 with John­son in the lineup in 2016, and were 2-8 while he served his 10-game sus­pen­sion for vi­ol­at­ing the NFL’s sub­stance-ab­use policy. John­son has all the skills to be an All-Pro of­fens­ive tackle in the league for a long time.

Can he stay away from the bad de­cisions off the field? He and Wentz are the two most im­port­ant play­ers in this Eagles of­fense.

Zach Ertz, tight end

Ertz had 78 re­cep­tions in 2016, fifth-most among NFL tight ends in 2016. Say what you want about his con­sist­ency, but Ertz did his dam­age in 14 games. His 61 re­cep­tions from Nov. 1 on ranked second among all pass catch­ers in the NFL. He’s a key cog for the Eagles, des­pite the de­tract­ors.

Fletch­er Cox, de­fens­ive tackle

Cox signed a $103 mil­lion con­tract last year and prob­ably didn’t live up to that mon­ster deal. However, he’s still a game-chan­ging de­fens­ive tackle and one of the very best in the NFL. The Eagles need him to dom­in­ate on a game-in, game-out basis mov­ing for­ward. One of the goals of this off­season is to sur­round Cox with more dis­rupt­ive de­fens­ive line­men. He can’t do it alone up front.

Jordan Hicks, middle line­back­er

Sud­denly, the Eagles have a play-mak­ing middle line­back­er. Hicks doesn’t have the “thump” former middle line­back­er Jeremi­ah Trot­ter brought to the table, but he gets to the foot­ball and changes games. Hicks had five in­ter­cep­tions in 2016 to lead all NFL line­back­ers. He played 95 per­cent of the team’s de­fens­ive snaps after miss­ing eight games as a rook­ie. Hicks has a chance to be really, really, really good in the middle of the Eagles’ D.

Mal­colm Jen­kins, safety

Jen­kins is the “old man” on this list, as he enters his ninth sea­son in the league, but he’s show­ing no signs of slow­ing down. He’s a ver­sat­ile, in­tel­li­gent safety who has range in pass cov­er­age and who tackles well sup­port­ing the run game. Jen­kins and Rod­ney McLeod give the Eagles one of the best safety tan­dems in the league.

Brandon Gra­ham, de­fens­ive end

For the first time in his ca­reer, Gra­ham garnered some league-wide re­cog­ni­tion, as he was named a second-team All-Pro play­er by The As­so­ci­ated Press. Gra­ham com­bines ex­treme tenacity with great en­ergy and phys­ic­al play to ex­cel off the edge. When the Eagles add to the de­fens­ive line, Gra­ham’s sack total should hit double di­gits for the next few years. He is just now en­ter­ing his prime.

So, Phil­adelphia, cheer up late in Feb­ru­ary. The Eagles are on the right path. They just have to hit on a lot of the moves they make next to get back in­to the Su­per Bowl con­ver­sa­tion for the near fu­ture. More on that next week. ••