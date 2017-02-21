Different direction

Chris Palantino knew his family was in his corner. Even if he was technically playing for the enemy.
Palantino’s father, Dom, graduated from Father Judge High School.
Two of his older brothers, including basketball standout Damien, who graduated in 2005, went to Judge.
Palantino’s family always bleeds Baby Blue until he enrolled at Archbishop Ryan.
Now, all those Palantino men who went to Judge are on the Raiders bandwagon.
“Damien told me, if I’m playing, he’ll root for me,” the Ryan senior said. “They were here. They’re Judge guys, but they want me to win first. When I’m done, they’ll be Judge fans again.
“When I was in eighth grade, I was deciding between Judge and Ryan. I thought I was going to go to Judge, I live right by Holy Family, but I visited Ryan and loved it. I decided to come here and it was a great choice.”
On Friday night, Palantino and his teammates got the best of their Catholic League rivals Father Judge in the quarterfinals 68-58 in a packed gym at Ryan.
The win puts the Raiders in the semifinals for the second consecutive year. They’ll play Archbishop Wood on Wednesday night in the second half of a doubleheader at the Palestra. The game is scheduled to begin around 8, but could be later depending on how the opener goes. In that one, Roman Catholic will meet Neumann-Goretti.
“This was our goal from the start of the year,” said Palantino, who netted eight points, including a pair of three-pointers. “Getting to the Palestra is always what you shoot for, I think every team does that. Then once you get there, you want to do what you can to win.”
For Palantino, this season already has to be considered a win.
Last year, Palantino didn’t see a lot of time with the varsity team, and he came into this season unsure what his role would be.
A former point guard, Palantino moved to shooting guard and small forward to give the Raiders an extra ball-handler and a guy who could shoot the ball to open things up for their big guys and franchise scorer Izaiah Brockington. It turns out Palantino was the perfect piece of the puzzle.
“I worked on my shooting and worked to get stronger because I knew that’s what I’d need to do to play,” Palantino said. “I started working on that as soon as we got done last year. I didn’t know if I’d play a lot or not, I just wanted to get better. I didn’t really know I was starting until the season started and coach told me I was playing.”
It wasn’t an immediate success, but now the Raiders are rolling.
“He struggled a little in the beginning, but he stuck with it and now he’s helping us a lot,” said Ryan coach Joe Zeglinski, who has guided the Raiders to the Catholic League semifinals in each of his two seasons as coach. “Now, he’s our steady guy. He’s a senior, he’s a captain, and he’s been a big reason for our success.”
Palantino’s leadership is something he’s been showing since he arrived at Ryan.
During his first two years at the school, he was a member of student council.
He’s also in the ambassador club and a member of the National Honor Society.
“During my junior year, I was picked to be an ambassador and I was picked again as a senior,” Palantino said. “I stopped doing student council because with basketball, I wasn’t getting to do a lot for it. But in NHS, I’ve learned a lot about leadership.”
Next year, Palantino hopes to continue his basketball career, though he’s unsure where. He intends on majoring in business.
“I’m hoping I can do something in sports,” said Palantino, who grew up playing baseball. “I love being around sports. I know there are a lot of different things you can do in business. I’ll be looking to do something in sports, somehow.”
Against the Crusaders, Ryan was led by Matiss Kulackovskis, who scored 25 points, and Brockington, who chipped in with 14.
While the Raiders were heading to the Palestra, the Crusaders season comes to an end.
Next year won’t be the same for Judge because it loses three quality players in Marc Rodriguez, Mike Power and Matt O’Connor.
Rodriguez poured in a game-high 32 points in the loss and he exits as Judge’s all-time leading scorer. He also had an incredible stat of playing in every game during his four-year career.
Judge proved to be a tough out for the Raiders, who will now move onto another tough game when they meet the Vikings, a team that hasn’t lost since its Catholic League opener.
“Every game you play in the Catholic League is tough,” said Palantino, whose team qualified for a spot in the district tournament with the triumph. “Every night, we were playing someone tough. We’ll have another tough game in the semifinals. Our goal now is to get to the finals. Our goal is to win the next one.”
His goal is to keep his family Ryan fans for as long as possible. ••