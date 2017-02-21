Different direction

Chris Pa­lantino knew his fam­ily was in his corner. Even if he was tech­nic­ally play­ing for the en­emy.

Pa­lantino’s fath­er, Dom, gradu­ated from Fath­er Judge High School.

Two of his older broth­ers, in­clud­ing bas­ket­ball standout Dami­en, who gradu­ated in 2005, went to Judge.

Pa­lantino’s fam­ily al­ways bleeds Baby Blue un­til he en­rolled at Arch­bish­op Ry­an.

Now, all those Pa­lantino men who went to Judge are on the Raid­ers band­wag­on.

“Dami­en told me, if I’m play­ing, he’ll root for me,” the Ry­an seni­or said. “They were here. They’re Judge guys, but they want me to win first. When I’m done, they’ll be Judge fans again.

“When I was in eighth grade, I was de­cid­ing between Judge and Ry­an. I thought I was go­ing to go to Judge, I live right by Holy Fam­ily, but I vis­ited Ry­an and loved it. I de­cided to come here and it was a great choice.”

On Fri­day night, Pa­lantino and his team­mates got the best of their Cath­ol­ic League rivals Fath­er Judge in the quarterfi­nals 68-58 in a packed gym at Ry­an.

The win puts the Raid­ers in the semi­finals for the second con­sec­ut­ive year. They’ll play Arch­bish­op Wood on Wed­nes­day night in the second half of a double­head­er at the Palestra. The game is sched­uled to be­gin around 8, but could be later de­pend­ing on how the open­er goes. In that one, Ro­man Cath­ol­ic will meet Neu­mann-Gor­etti.

“This was our goal from the start of the year,” said Pa­lantino, who net­ted eight points, in­clud­ing a pair of three-point­ers. “Get­ting to the Palestra is al­ways what you shoot for, I think every team does that. Then once you get there, you want to do what you can to win.”

For Pa­lantino, this sea­son already has to be con­sidered a win.

Last year, Pa­lantino didn’t see a lot of time with the varsity team, and he came in­to this sea­son un­sure what his role would be.

A former point guard, Pa­lantino moved to shoot­ing guard and small for­ward to give the Raid­ers an ex­tra ball-hand­ler and a guy who could shoot the ball to open things up for their big guys and fran­chise scorer Izai­ah Brock­ing­ton. It turns out Pa­lantino was the per­fect piece of the puzzle.

“I worked on my shoot­ing and worked to get stronger be­cause I knew that’s what I’d need to do to play,” Pa­lantino said. “I star­ted work­ing on that as soon as we got done last year. I didn’t know if I’d play a lot or not, I just wanted to get bet­ter. I didn’t really know I was start­ing un­til the sea­son star­ted and coach told me I was play­ing.”

It wasn’t an im­me­di­ate suc­cess, but now the Raid­ers are rolling.

“He struggled a little in the be­gin­ning, but he stuck with it and now he’s help­ing us a lot,” said Ry­an coach Joe Zegl­in­ski, who has guided the Raid­ers to the Cath­ol­ic League semi­finals in each of his two sea­sons as coach. “Now, he’s our steady guy. He’s a seni­or, he’s a cap­tain, and he’s been a big reas­on for our suc­cess.”

Pa­lantino’s lead­er­ship is something he’s been show­ing since he ar­rived at Ry­an.

Dur­ing his first two years at the school, he was a mem­ber of stu­dent coun­cil.

He’s also in the am­bas­sad­or club and a mem­ber of the Na­tion­al Hon­or So­ci­ety.

“Dur­ing my ju­ni­or year, I was picked to be an am­bas­sad­or and I was picked again as a seni­or,” Pa­lantino said. “I stopped do­ing stu­dent coun­cil be­cause with bas­ket­ball, I wasn’t get­ting to do a lot for it. But in NHS, I’ve learned a lot about lead­er­ship.”

Next year, Pa­lantino hopes to con­tin­ue his bas­ket­ball ca­reer, though he’s un­sure where. He in­tends on ma­jor­ing in busi­ness.

“I’m hop­ing I can do something in sports,” said Pa­lantino, who grew up play­ing base­ball. “I love be­ing around sports. I know there are a lot of dif­fer­ent things you can do in busi­ness. I’ll be look­ing to do something in sports, some­how.”

Against the Cru­saders, Ry­an was led by Ma­tiss Ku­lack­ovs­kis, who scored 25 points, and Brock­ing­ton, who chipped in with 14.

While the Raid­ers were head­ing to the Palestra, the Cru­saders sea­son comes to an end.

Next year won’t be the same for Judge be­cause it loses three qual­ity play­ers in Marc Rodrig­uez, Mike Power and Matt O’Con­nor.

Rodrig­uez poured in a game-high 32 points in the loss and he exits as Judge’s all-time lead­ing scorer. He also had an in­cred­ible stat of play­ing in every game dur­ing his four-year ca­reer.

Judge proved to be a tough out for the Raid­ers, who will now move onto an­oth­er tough game when they meet the Vik­ings, a team that hasn’t lost since its Cath­ol­ic League open­er.

“Every game you play in the Cath­ol­ic League is tough,” said Pa­lantino, whose team qual­i­fied for a spot in the dis­trict tour­na­ment with the tri­umph. “Every night, we were play­ing someone tough. We’ll have an­oth­er tough game in the semi­finals. Our goal now is to get to the fi­nals. Our goal is to win the next one.”

His goal is to keep his fam­ily Ry­an fans for as long as pos­sible. ••