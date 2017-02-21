3 cheers for St. Hubert

The road was bumpy.
The destination was perfect.
The St. Hubert High School cheerleading team was preparing to fly to Florida on Feb. 8 when a predicted snowstorm canceled flights.
The Bambies didn’t panic. Instead, they hit the road early and jumped on a bus.
“This wasn’t a few girls, this was three teams,” said cheerleading coach Lisa McNesby. “It was hard. They drove through the night Wednesday and arrived Thursday. We had practice the next day and they were exhausted. It wasn’t good. The girls did great on the bus, but it is a long trip.”
A long trip that was well worth it.
In doing their routines at the Wide World of Sports in Disney, the varsity team took first place in the nation and one of the JV teams took fourth place.
Not bad when you’re competing against the best cheerleaders in the country.
“My favorite part of Nationals was definitely when my teammates and I were crowned national champions, said senior Ashley Larsen. “Ten months of hard work and dedication finally paid off and I couldn’t thank my coaches enough for the amazing routine they created and coached us through. Winning this title certainly did end my senior year with a bam!”
“My favorite part of nationals was being able to experience not only a perfect performance but winning a national title with this year’s team,” Sarah Falsone said.
The girls didn’t just win a championship.
What they did was perform their best routine of the season when the lights were the brightest.
It helped that there were so many Bambies in the stands, but whatever they did, they did it perfectly.
“It was their best routine of the season,” McNesby said of the championship routine. “They didn’t drop anything, nobody was out of position on anything. It was perfect.
“When you’re going against the best, you need to bring your ‘A’ game and they did. I felt bad for the (junior varsity team) that didn’t place because they’ve been great.”
It would have been nice to bring home three first-place finishes, but just to get to the national stage is a huge accomplishment, and the girls on the team realize that.
They also realize that they have something special no matter where they finish.
“Cheering for St. Hubert is special to me because not only am I cheering for a team, but with a family that I will never forget,” Falsone said.
“Our school and athletic teams form such a strong bond with each other and are founded on so many old traditions,” Larsen said. “Our program has a lot of heart; we’re one big family. This program has not only showed me how much I love brown and gold, but also that no matter how hard things can get in life, you must never give up on your goals.”
While the team was accomplishing their goals, they had plenty of support.
The school held a pep rally on the day they returned, and Joanne Walls, the school’s principal, made the trip to Florida.
“We’re lucky because the school is behind us,” McNesby said. “The school is great, and we wouldn’t be able to do all this if they weren’t.”
McNesby also gave credit to those who help.
“We have been pretty successful, so we get a lot of girls who want to cheer for us,” McNesby said. “And it helps that we have great feeder systems in the area. There are so many good schools and clubs around the school, and the girls come in ready. We have a lot of great athletes.”
Still, winning is difficult, especially when you don’t get to take a plane.
The team did fly home, but in order to win the championship, they did have that bus ride to sing, laugh and more than anything, bond.
“Taking a bus wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be; I think everyone should experience the ride once in their lifetime. All the girls were tracking our trip on Google maps and would announce every time we entered a new state,” Larsen said.
“Taking a bus to nationals was surprisingly not as bad as I thought it would be, but since I was used to taking a plane the last three years, once I got there it felt unreal,” Falsone said.
The teams consist of:
Varsity
Taylor Blazejewski, Julie Boyd, Isabella Carpino, Madeline Chatham, Kayla Cono, Sarah Falsone, Caitlyn Grailing, Sarah Harkins, Caitlyn Hofner, Haylie Klose, Ashley Larsen, Nicole Lemerise, Hailey Lemly, Bridget Leneghan, Ignybeth Lopez, Kaitlyn Milio, Taylor O’Connor, Ashley Parkinson, Gianna Roddy, Nicole Smith, Fallon Sullivan, Juliet Tomasco. Coaches: Lisa McNesby, Mary Kate McKnight, Kristen Mahon, Paul Ballentine.
JV Brown
Alyssa Baisch, Jess Barnes, Haley Bauer, Gabrielle Bermes, Gabriella Corrado, Gianna DeNofa, Erin Fitzpatrick, Hailey Guinter, Bailee Heim, Brenna Heim, Katie Hoffer, Jane Hoger, Annie Keissling, Makayle Lutey, Caitlin Madison, Taylor Madison, Marissa McDonald, Gia Pace, Mackenzie Sargent, Morgan Schanz, Meghan Schmidt, Lauren Slavin, Kirsten Smith, Kellilynn Wissman, Jaime Yaworski. Coaches: Erin McShea, Kelly McShea, Caitlyn Hillman, Jackie Seveland, Kristen Bieringer, Lauren Fong.
JV Gold
Riley Bentley, Kaleena Collins, Erin Dailey, Marissa Deissler, Grace Dolan, Kaylee Drummond, Brenna Eddis, Genevieve Forrest, Maddie Gibson, Ashlee Hofner, Shannon Kosty, Erin Kosty, Natalie Lombardi, Morgan Longo, Claudia McCabe, Ailish McDermott, Cecily Meyer, Julia Miller, Brianne Murphy, Keri Panasevicz, Jayla Robinson, Jorgelina Rodriguez, Sarah Smolnicki, Sydnie Stahl, Marykate Stine, Da’Nya Thomas, Emily Tschopp, Michela Weber, Lauren Wojnicki, Mackenzie Wynne. Coaches: Mary-Kate Matozzo, Kristine Lemongelli, Gina Mansi, Christa Mansi, Chelsea Kerrigan, Kristen Sheeron.