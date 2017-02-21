3 cheers for St. Hubert

The road was bumpy.

The des­tin­a­tion was per­fect.

The St. Hubert High School cheer­lead­ing team was pre­par­ing to fly to Flor­ida on Feb. 8 when a pre­dicted snowstorm can­celed flights.

The Bam­bies didn’t pan­ic. In­stead, they hit the road early and jumped on a bus.

“This wasn’t a few girls, this was three teams,” said cheer­lead­ing coach Lisa McNesby. “It was hard. They drove through the night Wed­nes­day and ar­rived Thursday. We had prac­tice the next day and they were ex­hausted. It wasn’t good. The girls did great on the bus, but it is a long trip.”

A long trip that was well worth it.

In do­ing their routines at the Wide World of Sports in Dis­ney, the varsity team took first place in the na­tion and one of the JV teams took fourth place.

Not bad when you’re com­pet­ing against the best cheer­lead­ers in the coun­try.

“My fa­vor­ite part of Na­tion­als was def­in­itely when my team­mates and I were crowned na­tion­al cham­pi­ons, said seni­or Ash­ley Larsen. “Ten months of hard work and ded­ic­a­tion fi­nally paid off and I couldn’t thank my coaches enough for the amaz­ing routine they cre­ated and coached us through. Win­ning this title cer­tainly did end my seni­or year with a bam!”

“My fa­vor­ite part of na­tion­als was be­ing able to ex­per­i­ence not only a per­fect per­form­ance but win­ning a na­tion­al title with this year’s team,” Sarah Falsone said.

The girls didn’t just win a cham­pi­on­ship.

What they did was per­form their best routine of the sea­son when the lights were the bright­est.

It helped that there were so many Bam­bies in the stands, but whatever they did, they did it per­fectly.

“It was their best routine of the sea­son,” McNesby said of the cham­pi­on­ship routine. “They didn’t drop any­thing, nobody was out of po­s­i­tion on any­thing. It was per­fect.

“When you’re go­ing against the best, you need to bring your ‘A’ game and they did. I felt bad for the (ju­ni­or varsity team) that didn’t place be­cause they’ve been great.”

It would have been nice to bring home three first-place fin­ishes, but just to get to the na­tion­al stage is a huge ac­com­plish­ment, and the girls on the team real­ize that.

They also real­ize that they have something spe­cial no mat­ter where they fin­ish.

“Cheer­ing for St. Hubert is spe­cial to me be­cause not only am I cheer­ing for a team, but with a fam­ily that I will nev­er for­get,” Falsone said.

“Our school and ath­let­ic teams form such a strong bond with each oth­er and are foun­ded on so many old tra­di­tions,” Larsen said. “Our pro­gram has a lot of heart; we’re one big fam­ily. This pro­gram has not only showed me how much I love brown and gold, but also that no mat­ter how hard things can get in life, you must nev­er give up on your goals.”

While the team was ac­com­plish­ing their goals, they had plenty of sup­port.

The school held a pep rally on the day they re­turned, and Joanne Walls, the school’s prin­cip­al, made the trip to Flor­ida.

“We’re lucky be­cause the school is be­hind us,” McNesby said. “The school is great, and we wouldn’t be able to do all this if they wer­en’t.”

McNesby also gave cred­it to those who help.

“We have been pretty suc­cess­ful, so we get a lot of girls who want to cheer for us,” McNesby said. “And it helps that we have great feed­er sys­tems in the area. There are so many good schools and clubs around the school, and the girls come in ready. We have a lot of great ath­letes.”

Still, win­ning is dif­fi­cult, es­pe­cially when you don’t get to take a plane.

The team did fly home, but in or­der to win the cham­pi­on­ship, they did have that bus ride to sing, laugh and more than any­thing, bond.

“Tak­ing a bus wasn’t as bad as I thought it was go­ing to be; I think every­one should ex­per­i­ence the ride once in their life­time. All the girls were track­ing our trip on Google maps and would an­nounce every time we entered a new state,” Larsen said.

“Tak­ing a bus to na­tion­als was sur­pris­ingly not as bad as I thought it would be, but since I was used to tak­ing a plane the last three years, once I got there it felt un­real,” Falsone said.

The teams con­sist of:

Varsity

Taylor Blazejew­ski, Ju­lie Boyd, Isa­bella Carpino, Madeline Chath­am, Kay­la Cono, Sarah Falsone, Caitlyn Grail­ing, Sarah Har­kins, Caitlyn Hofn­er, Haylie Klose, Ash­ley Larsen, Nicole Lemer­ise, Hailey Lemly, Brid­get Le­neghan, Ig­nybeth Lopez, Kaitlyn Milio, Taylor O’Con­nor, Ash­ley Par­kin­son, Gi­anna Roddy, Nicole Smith, Fal­lon Sul­li­van, Ju­liet To­masco. Coaches: Lisa McNesby, Mary Kate McK­night, Kristen Ma­hon, Paul Bal­lentine.

JV Brown

Alyssa Baisch, Jess Barnes, Haley Bauer, Gab­ri­elle Ber­mes, Gab­ri­ella Cor­rado, Gi­anna De­N­ofa, Erin Fitzpatrick, Hailey Guinter, Bailee Heim, Brenna Heim, Katie Hof­fer, Jane Ho­ger, An­nie Keiss­ling, Makayle Lutey, Caitlin Madis­on, Taylor Madis­on, Marissa Mc­Don­ald, Gia Pace, Mack­en­zie Sar­gent, Mor­gan Schanz, Meghan Schmidt, Lauren Slav­in, Kirsten Smith, Kel­lilynn Wiss­man, Jaime Yawor­ski. Coaches: Erin Mc­Shea, Kelly Mc­Shea, Caitlyn Hill­man, Jack­ie Seve­land, Kristen Bieringer, Lauren Fong.

JV Gold

Ri­ley Bent­ley, Kaleena Collins, Erin Dailey, Marissa De­issler, Grace Dolan, Kaylee Drum­mond, Brenna Ed­dis, Genevieve For­rest, Mad­die Gib­son, Ash­lee Hofn­er, Shan­non Kosty, Erin Kosty, Nat­alie Lom­bardi, Mor­gan Longo, Claudia Mc­Cabe, Ail­ish Mc­Der­mott, Cecily Mey­er, Ju­lia Miller, Bri­anne Murphy, Keri Pana­sevicz, Jay­la Robin­son, Jorgelina Rodrig­uez, Sarah Smol­nicki, Sydnie Stahl, Marykate Stine, Da’Nya Thomas, Emily Tschopp, Michela Weber, Lauren Wo­jnicki, Mack­en­zie Wynne. Coaches: Mary-Kate Ma­tozzo, Kristine Lem­on­gel­li, Gina Mansi, Christa Mansi, Chelsea Ker­rigan, Kristen Sheer­on.