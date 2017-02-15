Snider family unveils plans for massive marijuana facility

A com­pany foun­ded by the chil­dren of late Fly­ers founder Ed Snider will un­veil its plan to build a 125,000-square-foot med­ic­al marijuana grow fact­ory on a wooded 14-acre in­dus­tri­al par­cel dur­ing a com­munity meet­ing in the Far North­east to­night.

Rep­res­ent­at­ives of Snider Health are sched­uled to provide an out­line of their pro­pos­al dur­ing the meet­ing of the Park­wood Civic As­so­ci­ation at 7 p.m. at St. An­selm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Road.

The par­cel at 14515 McN­ulty Road is on a cul-de-sac in the By­berry East In­dus­tri­al Park, near the Dav­id Thomas Tours bus com­pany and Jerith Man­u­fac­tur­ing, which makes alu­min­um fences. The site also abuts the city-owned re­cre­ation­al trail in Poquess­ing Val­ley Park.

The Phil­adelphia Au­thor­ity for In­dus­tri­al De­vel­op­ment owns the land.

Ed Snider’s chil­dren, Lindy and Jay, are co-founders of Snider Health along with Jay’s son Jam­ie. They are part­ner­ing with an­oth­er firm, The Clin­ic, to ap­ply for a state-is­sued grow­er-pro­cessor “GP” li­cense. Un­der Pennsylvania’s Med­ic­al Marijuana Act, en­acted last year, the state may is­sue up to 12 GP li­censes statewide, in­clud­ing two in the south­east re­gion of the state. GP ap­plic­a­tions must in­clude an op­er­a­tions plan, a se­cur­ity plan and a com­munity im­pact plan.

The Clin­ic is an 18-year-old firm that cul­tiv­ates, pro­cesses and dis­penses med­ic­al marijuana in Illinois, Nevada and Col­or­ado.

Un­der Pennsylvania law, med­ic­al marijuana may be pre­scribed to treat pa­tients with can­cer, HIV/AIDS, ALS, MS, epi­lepsy, aut­ism, Par­kin­son’s, spin­al cord in­jur­ies and oth­er dia­gnoses. It may be pre­scribed in pill, oil or oint­ment forms, but may not be dis­trib­uted as raw plant ma­ter­i­al. Grow­er-pro­cessors are not per­mit­ted to sell marijuana dir­ectly to pa­tients. They may only sell products to oth­er GPs or dis­pens­ar­ies.

Snider Health plans to em­ploy 40 to 50 people in its first phase of op­er­a­tion. ••

