Snider family unveils plans for massive marijuana facility

A company founded by the children of late Flyers founder Ed Snider will unveil its plan to build a 125,000-square-foot medical marijuana grow factory on a wooded 14-acre industrial parcel during a community meeting in the Far Northeast tonight.
Representatives of Snider Health are scheduled to provide an outline of their proposal during the meeting of the Parkwood Civic Association at 7 p.m. at St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Road.
The parcel at 14515 McNulty Road is on a cul-de-sac in the Byberry East Industrial Park, near the David Thomas Tours bus company and Jerith Manufacturing, which makes aluminum fences. The site also abuts the city-owned recreational trail in Poquessing Valley Park.
The Philadelphia Authority for Industrial Development owns the land.
Ed Snider’s children, Lindy and Jay, are co-founders of Snider Health along with Jay’s son Jamie. They are partnering with another firm, The Clinic, to apply for a state-issued grower-processor “GP” license. Under Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Act, enacted last year, the state may issue up to 12 GP licenses statewide, including two in the southeast region of the state. GP applications must include an operations plan, a security plan and a community impact plan.
The Clinic is an 18-year-old firm that cultivates, processes and dispenses medical marijuana in Illinois, Nevada and Colorado.
Under Pennsylvania law, medical marijuana may be prescribed to treat patients with cancer, HIV/AIDS, ALS, MS, epilepsy, autism, Parkinson’s, spinal cord injuries and other diagnoses. It may be prescribed in pill, oil or ointment forms, but may not be distributed as raw plant material. Grower-processors are not permitted to sell marijuana directly to patients. They may only sell products to other GPs or dispensaries.
Snider Health plans to employ 40 to 50 people in its first phase of operation. ••
You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.