Taylor to host Narcan meeting

State Rep. John Taylor (R-177th dist.) will hold a community meeting to show families dealing with opioid addictions how to administer the drug Narcan to rescue people suffering an overdose.
The meeting will be on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Anne Social Hall, 2328 E. Lehigh Ave.
“We are not alone in dealing with this opioid crisis,” Taylor said. “It is impacting families at every level of the economic ladder and in every neighborhood. Even the suburbs are seeing a disturbing spike in deaths caused by opioid abuse. This is clearly a problem for the whole commonwealth, which is why I am fighting at both the city and state levels.”
Also known as naloxone, Narcan can reverse the effects of an overdose of heroin and some painkillers. Paramedics and emergency room doctors use it to save lives. It is now available to use at home to rescue family members who have overdosed.
“But it’s important that families know where to get it and how to apply it,” Taylor said. “That’s what this meeting is about.”
Call Taylor’s office at 215-708-3139 for more information. ••
You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.