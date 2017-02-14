Taylor to host Narcan meeting

State Rep. John Taylor (R-177th dist.) will hold a com­munity meet­ing to show fam­il­ies deal­ing with opioid ad­dic­tions how to ad­min­is­ter the drug Nar­can to res­cue people suf­fer­ing an over­dose.

The meet­ing will be on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Anne So­cial Hall, 2328 E. Le­high Ave.

“We are not alone in deal­ing with this opioid crisis,” Taylor said. “It is im­pact­ing fam­il­ies at every level of the eco­nom­ic lad­der and in every neigh­bor­hood. Even the sub­urbs are see­ing a dis­turb­ing spike in deaths caused by opioid ab­use. This is clearly a prob­lem for the whole com­mon­wealth, which is why I am fight­ing at both the city and state levels.”

Also known as nalox­one, Nar­can can re­verse the ef­fects of an over­dose of heroin and some paink­illers. Para­med­ics and emer­gency room doc­tors use it to save lives. It is now avail­able to use at home to res­cue fam­ily mem­bers who have over­dosed.

“But it’s im­port­ant that fam­il­ies know where to get it and how to ap­ply it,” Taylor said. “That’s what this meet­ing is about.”

Call Taylor’s of­fice at 215-708-3139 for more in­form­a­tion. ••

